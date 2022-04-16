TO MY READERS: For those of you who celebrate Easter, I wish you all a very meaningful and memorable day. Happy Easter, everyone. -- LOVE, ABBY

DEAR ABBY: My father, who has been a widower for 17 years, has been dating a woman on and off for 12 years, a couple years after my brother and I left for college. My brother and I have never cared for her, but we live three hours away from them in opposite directions now. We figure if he's happy, then it's none of our business. I try not to be rude, but I simply do not enjoy spending time with her.

I've been planning an out-of-state sports weekend with my dad and brother. I have been looking forward to it, because with three small kids, I have little time for these kinds of activities. I got us all tickets and hotel rooms, but my brother now has to skip it because of a family medical issue.

Dad has just hinted he may bring his girlfriend to take my brother's spot, because "she's upset and not talking to me because I didn't take her to my brother's son's birthday." I can't imagine a more excruciating weekend.

I told him plainly, "I expected this to be a 'guys' weekend." But, like always, he was cagey, and I'm terrified he is going to show up with his girlfriend. How can I impress upon him that I don't want her to use my brother's unused ticket because I do not want to spend the weekend with her? -- BAD SPORT IN OREGON

DEAR BAD SPORT: Is your dad unaware of how you feel about his lady friend? The solution to your problem would be to tell your father that while you are pleased he has found happiness with this woman, you do not enjoy her company, which is why he doesn't see more of you.

While you're at it, tell him what it is about her that you cannot tolerate. Then "remind" him that her presence would change the character of the "guys weekend," and if he plans to bring her, he will spend the weekend alone with her -- your treat -- because you, too, will change your plans.

DEAR ABBY: In seven months, my 43-year-old son will be married for the second time. Because of his fiancee's problem drinking, I am absolutely against the marriage. I hate the idea of going to the wedding. Should I go anyway, and have the most miserable day of my life? I doubt that I would be able to hide my sadness. Or should I decline, tell my son I wouldn't be a good guest to have on his happy day and wish them "all the best"? -- HESITATING IN WASHINGTON

DEAR HESITATING: I will assume that your son is aware of your concerns about his fiancee's drinking. Do not boycott this wedding. If you do, you will create a wedge between you and your daughter-in-law that could last for decades. Plaster on a smile and attend so you can wish them all the best in person. Then cross your fingers that your wish comes true.

DEAR ABBY: I have a person in my life who I considered to be my best friend. Before he moved out of state, we agreed we would contact each other every two weeks to stay in touch and, for a short while, we did. However, I began to realize as time passed that I was the only one making calls, and sending texts or emails.

My wife and I planned a special vacation to visit this friend. While there, my wife shared with him that after losing both my parents within a very short time, I'm not the same. She told him I had been struggling with depression and my personality had been affected. He promised he would call more often to check on me, but he never did.

In the few times that I've spoken with him since our vacation -- again, with me doing the calling -- he has never asked me how I'm doing. My wife calls him a fair-weather friend and says he is self-centered, and I should just put him out of my life. I loved my friend more than a brother. What do you think I should do? -- FRIEND FOR LIFE IN TEXAS

DEAR FRIEND: Please accept my sympathy for the losses you have experienced. Your wife may have a point in her estimation of this friend. He certainly hasn't proven himself to be emotionally supportive or willing to do any of the heavy lifting in your relationship since he moved away.

Think carefully: Could he have always been this way, and the distance has just made it obvious? If that's the case, continue to accept him for who he is and appreciate what little he is capable of giving when you talk, text, email, etc. However, if his emotional distancing is new behavior, then for your own sake, develop a better support system to help you through this difficult period.

DEAR ABBY: I frequently get together to play cards with a small group of women from my gated community. The newest member, however, never stops talking and becomes surly if she doesn't win. We all find her annoying and try to avoid playing at her table. When we gently told her the nonstop chatter and constant complaints are distracting, she told us she has no intention of changing. "Take me as I am, or don't associate with me," she has said.

Abby, since we don't want to give up the games or play behind her back, we HAVE to associate with her. In a social setting, she is more bearable and, at heart, is a good and generous person. Advice? -- ANNOYED IN FLORIDA

DEAR ANNOYED: This good and generous motor-mouthing poor sport has given you your marching orders. Do nothing behind her back. Tell her once more -- directly -- that her constant talking during the games is distracting, and that if she persists, she will no longer be welcome to join you for cards. And yes, it may end your social relationship.

DEAR ABBY: I've read many letters over the years about relationships in which there is a significant age gap, and thought I would like to share a success story. My boyfriend and I have a 22-year age difference, and we couldn't be happier. We are both divorced with children (his is grown and lives independently; mine are 14 and 11). We found each other about a year before the pandemic. He was above the age range I'd specified on online dating apps, but we met at a mutual friend's art opening. There were immediate sparks, and we didn't realize our age difference until about a week later. By then the seeds of a mature, non-codependent relationship were sprouting.

He's 60 now, and I am 38. We live separately, but go back and forth between the houses most nights. He's actively engaged in my kids' lives, and we're talking about marriage. Because of our age difference, this includes discussing wills, estate planning and the hurdles that come with retirement and raising high schoolers, but we do it with great respect for where the other is in their own journey. This is the best relationship either of us has ever been in. I'm so glad we didn't let our age difference prevent us from enjoying this life together. -- LUCKIEST GIRL IN TEXAS

DEAR LUCKIEST GIRL: When both parties are adults with experience in the world, age is only a number. While there can be challenges in May-December unions, you and your boyfriend appear to be looking at the future with eyes wide open. Thank you for your upper of a letter.

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem with one player in our weekly golf group. He hasn't been vaccinated and won't wear a mask. Our group is mostly older players who all share golf carts. Everyone in the group has been vaccinated except this one person.

As the group coordinator, I prearrange the foursomes every week. Several of the players have informed me they do not want to share a cart with the unvaccinated person. In some cases, they have paid additional cart costs in order to avoid riding with him. As you can imagine, it becomes a problem for me trying to put the groups together each week. How should I handle this? -- SPORTSMAN IN ARIZONA

DEAR SPORTSMAN: Poll the entire group about how they feel about riding with an unvaccinated person. If the majority of the players are uncomfortable sharing a cart with him, tell him he will have to reserve his own cart and ride solo if he wishes to continue participating in the group. If this seems harsh, perhaps those members who don't mind riding with him -- if there are enough of them -- would agree to ride with him permanently. You won't know unless you ask.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 42 years wanted to move to the Northwest. We initially fell in love with it and lived there for four years. I found work, made friends and enjoyed myself immensely. My husband kept traveling back to Southern California for work, and decided he no longer wanted to live up north. I protested, but he didn't want to hear it, so we moved back down again.

Now, after the pandemic year and having lived in our home less than two years, he wants to move back to the Northwest because "it's too hot, too crowded, etc., here." I gave him my opinion, and a huge fight ensued. I never wanted to move back south, but he was belligerently insistent. I'm not sure what to think anymore. Any advice? -- NORTH VS. SOUTH

DEAR N. VS. S.: Your husband appears to rule the roost. Moving is challenging, particularly if you're stuck with the responsibility of packing up your household. Frankly, I am more concerned about the fact that he's unwilling to listen to your concerns than about the inconvenience, but after all these years, I'm not sure that's fixable.

On the plus side, you stated that you "loved" living in the Northwest, found work you enjoyed and made friends. If you return to the area in which you were living, you may be able to renew those relationships, so concentrate on the positive. If your husband flip-flops again, you can then decide whether to live separately in the location of your choice.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

