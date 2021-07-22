Chloe's mom became sick two years ago and has now passed away. I love Chloe, but she doesn't want anyone to know about our affair. I don't see how we can hide this any longer. Do you think this relationship will work out? -- PONDERING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PONDERING: You're asking the wrong woman. It's time for you to have a serious talk with Chloe to ask why she doesn't want anyone to know about the affair. Her answer will tell you everything you need to know about where your future is -- or is not -- heading.

DEAR ABBY: My dad has a hearing problem. Every night he nods off in his recliner. When it's time for me to go to bed and I turn the TV off, he turns it right back on instead of just going to bed like he should. I'm one of those people who needs quiet in order to fall asleep. Abby, this has been going on since I moved in here with my parents. I have done everything I can think of, but he just keeps doing it and I'm about ready to explode. -- IRRITATED DAUGHTER

DEAR DAUGHTER: Have you tried enlisting your mother's help in getting through to your father? Have you tried earphones for him and earplugs for you? If the answer to these questions is yes, then you are either going to have to adjust or, for the sake of your health and sanity, find another place to live.