DEAR ABBY: When I found out a few months ago that my husband of 24 years had been having affairs with several men, it devastated me. I have gone to counseling to try to deal with the pain and depression I now suffer from. He's in counseling for himself as well, and we are also in couple's counseling to see if our marriage is salvageable. He tells me it has nothing to do with me but more about his need for attention, and that he didn't feel it was cheating because it wasn't with another woman. The problem is, he did this for SIX YEARS.
I'm no longer in love with him -- and yes, I did love him more than life itself. I feel I need to end our marriage because I will never be able to trust him again, and I will never be enough for him. I'm struggling with guilt about it. He cries when I tell him I'm done, which makes me feel awful. How can I make it easier for both of us? -- DEVASTATED BEYOND WORDS
DEAR DEVASTATED: That may not be possible, and YOU are not to blame for what happened. Once you accept that fact, you may begin to feel less guilty. Married men do not engage in affairs with other men because they aren't getting enough attention from their wives. Whether your husband is a deeply closeted gay man or bisexual is anyone's guess. But he chose to cheat on you. Bisexual people (of both sexes) in committed relationships remain faithful -- which he wasn't for six years. Keep that in mind when you tell him (again) that you are done, then hand him some tissues and call your lawyer.
DEAR ABBY: My oldest daughter, "Heather," has started her senior year of high school. She's often angry and confrontational with my husband and me. We've learned to remain neutral and not react to her attempts to pick fights. However, we have two younger daughters, 15 and 9. We found out that Heather often swears at them and calls them the B-word -- and sometimes worse. Unfortunately, it's something I hear about long after it's happened. My younger girls have witnessed her swear at us, too. Heather will be 18 in a couple of weeks, and, frankly, we're ready for her to move out once she gets her diploma. Until then, how would you handle this situation? -- TIRED OF THE LANGUAGE
DEAR TIRED: Talk to your daughter! WHY is she angry and disrespectful to you and your husband? Does Heather have emotional issues? If so, what has caused them? Once you have some answers, you and your husband can get your daughter professional help if she needs it. In the meantime, tell Heather you don't like the attitude she has been displaying and you want it stopped immediately. Make plain that if her bad behavior continues, there will be "consequences," and then, if it does, follow through.
DEAR ABBY: As a way to manage my stress and anxiety when COVID hit, I started to exercise. Neither my husband, "Chris," nor I had ever been into fitness at all. As the months have gone on, I have realized the power of being healthy, and I try to exercise every day. The problem? Chris is angry. He calls it "me time" and has made it very difficult for me to go.
I tried swimming in the morning before work, but he said he couldn't manage at home to get our 2-year-old ready for school. I tried to go to the gym in the early evening, but he said he needs me to help get the children ready for bed. I tried running later at night, but it didn't feel safe, and I also had trouble falling asleep.
Abby, I don't know what to do. Last night he told me I am selfish and should move out. Can you help me? -- KEEPING MY SANITY
DEAR KEEPING: Establishing a routine of regular exercise wasn't selfish. It was the right thing to do. People have been experiencing symptoms of depression and extreme stress since this pandemic began. It is more important now than ever that you continue to take care of your physical and emotional health, and it's a shame your husband didn't do the same.
Rather than prevent you from doing what you have been doing, your husband should have praised you. Could he be jealous or threatened by what you have accomplished? That he would say something so extreme as "you should move out" was childish. (Who would look after the kids then?)
A mature approach would be for the two of you to agree upon a schedule in which he either dresses the kids in the morning OR tucks them in at night. It not only would be a lot less expensive than a divorce, but your husband might even grow to enjoy it.
DEAR ABBY: I am a divorced father of two, both over 18. I have been dating a divorced mother of three. Her children are between the ages of 7 and 12.
We are really good together, and we would like to make a life together. The problem is, she's reluctant to let her ex-husband know about me for fear of his violent reaction (she has no lingering feelings toward him other than fear). Because of this, she doesn't want her kids to know we are romantically involved. They think I'm just a "friend." She gets defensive when I bring this up.
We have been seeing each other for a couple of years now. I love her, but I'm starting to get the feeling this will never move forward. What should I do? And how long should I wait? -- TENTATIVE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR TENTATIVE: I wish you had written sooner. It appears that although the woman you're involved with is divorced, she is far from free. If she's afraid her ex will become violent if she makes her relationship with you official, and he has acted violently toward her in the past, she should contact her local police department and report it. She may also want to consider a restraining order and/or supervised visitation when he sees the children. If she is unwilling to free herself, then for your own sake, end the relationship because it will never progress.
DEAR ABBY: Yesterday, my daughter informed me that her boyfriend will soon come to me to ask for her hand in marriage. She also told me she intends to have both her stepfather and me walk her down the aisle. This creates a huge problem for me.
Her mother and I divorced 13 years ago because of marital infidelity on her part. She was having an affair with the man who is now my daughter's stepfather. When my daughter told me her plans, it took all my self-control not to go through the roof.
I have thought about my daughter's wedding day since the day she was born, and now she wants me to share it with this individual who has caused me so much pain. Her feeling is he has been with her her entire life, and she wants him in the wedding. I understand it to some extent, although for her to ask me to give up even a bit of this honor cuts me to my core.
One of her reasons for asking is we had a strained relationship for a number of years. I was never out of her life, although there were periods of time when we would fight constantly.
I don't want to miss the opportunity to walk my baby girl down the aisle, but I simply cannot share this honor with someone who basically stole my family. -- NOT FORGIVING IN TEXAS
DEAR NOT FORGIVING: I know this is painful for you, but you are not in control. If you are going to have the honor of walking your daughter down the aisle, you will have to figure out a compromise. I'm suggesting you walk her halfway to the altar and your daughter's stepfather take her the rest of the way, or vice versa. It has been done before.
DEAR ABBY: At what age is it no longer appropriate to share a bed with your child? My sister-in-law "Mara" is a single mom with a 13-year-old daughter. Until recently we were quite close, but we haven't spoken in a few months. Mostly it's because of COVID restrictions, but we had begun drifting apart even before.
Last week I saw on Facebook that she had made a comment about them still sharing a bed. I think it's weird and creepy. It goes against every boundary I have as a mother myself.
Should I keep my mouth shut? She won't listen to my husband (her brother) because he has been branded an "abusive misogynist." Mara loves to play the victim and interprets any criticism, however slight, as abuse -- especially if it comes from a man.
Getting in touch with her out of the blue to talk about this seems over the top, but I'm genuinely concerned about the long-term impact on her daughter, who has voiced in the past (not in front of Mara) that she prefers to sleep alone. Is this none of my business? -- OVER THE LINE
DEAR OVER: If you suspect your niece is being sexually abused, child protective services should be contacted. Otherwise, it is none of your business. Not every family -- or culture, for that matter -- has the same standards. Until your niece finds the courage to tell her mother she no longer wants to share a bed, nothing will change in that household.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter and I have a wonderful relationship. But I am very upset because she listens in on the speaker phone to every conversation I have with my 11-year-old grandson. I really believe we should have privacy, and I think it's strange that she does this. Is she justified, since she knows I'm disturbed by speakerphones in general? -- CONCERNED NANA IN THE EAST
DEAR CONCERNED: You wrote that you have a wonderful relationship with your daughter. Have you asked her why she feels monitoring your calls to your grandson is justified? From my perspective, her behavior may be hypervigilant, but whether it is justified isn't a question that someone who isn't familiar with your family dynamics can answer.
