DEAR ABBY: My best friend, "Sophie," just became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, "Brian." I want to be happy for her, but he doesn't deserve her. She knows it, but she won't leave.

My problem is, I may very well be asked to be maid of honor at her wedding, and I dread the idea of having to write a speech about their relationship. How do I write a speech when I have nothing good to say about it?

I know Sophie will expect something heartfelt since she's my close friend. I get anxious just thinking about it. Please give me some advice. -- RELUCTANT FRIEND IN INDIANA

DEAR RELUCTANT FRIEND: When you write your speech, start by saying how long you and Sophie have been friends and how close the two of you are. Share a couple of anecdotes about what a caring, loyal, fun friend Sophie is, and state how lucky "Brian" is to be marrying her. Then toast the happy couple, wish them a lifetime of happiness together (even if you feel it won't turn out that way) and "drop the mic." You do not have to sing Brian's praises if you feel he doesn't deserve it. That privilege should belong to the best man.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have friends -- a married couple -- we socialize with every few weeks. "Charles" is kind-hearted, pleasant and enjoyable, always with a good balance between speaking and listening during conversations. His wife, "Claire," on the other hand, isn't interested in hearing about our lives.

When we try to initiate a conversation, Claire cuts us off and switches the subject to a nonrelated, self-centered topic. She also interrupts Charles while he's talking. She goes on and on describing at length the minutiae of her activities and, worse, the lives of her friends (who we don't know or have any interest in). We no longer enjoy her company, but we hate to lose the connection with Charles. Any suggestions? -- BORED IN MISSOURI

DEAR BORED: It may be time for you and Charles to see each other without wives in tow -- for lunch or a sporting event. That way you will be off the hook having to tolerate Claire, and your wife won't have to put up with her because she can socialize with friends whose company she enjoys. I don't have a crystal ball, but I have a strong hunch you and your wife won't be the first to do this.

DEAR ABBY: I met a very nice guy while I was at a bar. Because I was slightly drunk, he drove me home. We exchanged numbers and, since then, we have been out once. I'm pretty sure we will be going out again. The problem is I have no idea what his name is! We didn't exchange social media contacts. I feel awkward asking his name now. Any suggestions? -- UNKNOWN IN THE WEST

DEAR UNKNOWN: Yes. The next time he gets in touch, ask him for the correct SPELLING of his first and last names "to enter into your contact list." It may manage to get you off the hook without embarrassing yourself, unless his name is John Smith.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I are having a minor argument, and we are seeking your help in resolving it. We live in an age when we commonly experience "conversations" with robo-calls, virtual assistants (Alexa and Echo) and phone routing software. All this technology is powered by artificial intelligence. So given that we are talking to machines, do we need to follow the rules of etiquette with these robots? My wife insists we should say "Thank you" and "Please" to these software creations, while I say no manners are needed. Your thoughts? -- MULLING IT OVER IN MONTANA

DEAR MULLING IT: Although it isn't mandatory, I know of at least one AI "assistant" that would acknowledge the courtesy.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 40-something single mother of two teens. A 24-year-old neighbor with a young daughter moved in next door a couple years ago after her divorce. She recently joined the workforce, and being a single working mother for the last year and a half has been a difficult adjustment for her. When she sees me outside, she comes over to vent. She seems incapable of just giving a friendly wave and going about her day.

I like to garden in peace. She has actually come into my yard, sat on my lawn and complained while I continued weeding. She prefaces it by telling me she doesn't want advice; she just wants to vent. Abby, I have lived her life -- with a lot less support -- and at this point, I value my alone time. I don't want to listen to her woes.

I find myself sneaking around my yard trying to avoid her. Today, I saw her setting up a trampoline in her backyard. It's close to my yard and right outside my dining room window. How do I communicate to her that I don't want a visitor when I'm working in my yard? I know her feelings will be hurt. I've already tried to set boundaries by not initiating conversation and not inviting her over. Help! -- PRIVATE IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR PRIVATE: Tell your neighbor she needs to find another person to vent to because your gardening activities are the way you cope with your own problems, and you prefer to do that without company. Then suggest she find a comparable activity for herself that may serve the same purpose. She may not like hearing it, but you will be free.

DEAR ABBY: My husband has withdrawn himself from my family. I sense my niece resents it. She's 53 and has a teenage son. I believe she thinks we don't see each other because we don't love them. I can't explain what's going on with my husband to her. I want to explain to my family and maybe make excuses for his behavior, but honestly, I don't think it would change much.

I realize COVID-19 has kept families apart, and this may not be a good time to try to become closer. I have expressed my feelings to my husband, but it never turns out well. He lost his mom two years ago, and his depression has gotten worse. He wants nothing to do with my family. They don't deserve it, but things are good between the two of us apart from this issue. Must I choose sides? What can I do? -- CHOOSING SIDES IN CANADA

DEAR CHOOSING: Unless there is something important that you omitted from your letter, your husband's behavior may be connected to the loss of his mother. Do not "choose sides," but also do not allow him to separate you from your family. Stay in touch as much as you can, and once the quarantines are finished, visit with them. Explain your husband's absence by letting your relatives know WHY your husband is acting this way and that he needs compassion and understanding, not judgment.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a girl of 23 who has never had a boyfriend. Now that I finished college and am a journalist, I have met some guys, mostly from high school and places like that. One of them, who went to my middle school, recently asked me on a date. Another one from high school asked me out, too, in the same week. (Neither one ever talked to me in the respective schools.) Even if I wanted to go out, I'm a little nervous because I've never been on a date. What do you think I have to do? I know I shouldn't care about what my family and friends say, but they are gossips. -- FEELING WEIRD IN MEXICO

DEAR FEELING WEIRD: I'm glad you wrote. You do not have to do anything except calm down and get to know who these guys are. You should not rush into ANYthing. Romances evolve from friendships, and friendships take time and effort. Hang on to your sense of humor, and remember: You are at the beginning of an interesting career and life journey. Stop worrying about the gossips, and take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up for you.

DEAR ABBY: My mother and her companion recently moved to be closer to me (20 minutes away). The problem is I don't really care for her companion, and he is always around my mom. He comes over to my house when she does, plops himself in our den and turns on the TV -- LOUD. (We always close the door because he needs a hearing aid.)

We now need to replace the reclining chairs in the den. He weighs more than 300 pounds, and I can't find a loveseat or chairs that can accommodate his weight. He won't allow Mom to drive herself over here. What can I do? I would like comfortable seating in my den, but I don't want furniture that will break the first time he sits on it. -- IMPOSED UPON IN THE SOUTH

DEAR IMPOSED UPON: You are under no obligation to buy furniture to accommodate someone you "don't particularly like." Tell your mother YOU will provide the transportation when she wants to visit you. (Her companion can pick her up when she's ready to go home, or you can take her.) Problem solved.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 40 years. My beloved mother-in-law passed away two years ago. She had always been my "buffer" against the rest of my husband's family -- two brothers and their families and his stepfather, none of whom care for me. When we would visit from out of state, I could be sure that, by my MIL's side, I would be comfortable and loved, while my husband hung out with his brothers and nieces.

After she passed, some things happened that hurt me, and I must now decide whether to accompany my husband when he goes to visit. I know if I do, I'll be left alone and isolated on a couch while the rest of them socialize elsewhere, and I dread the thought. My husband doesn't seem to understand how much I am fearing this. Please advise. -- MISSING MY MOTHER-IN-LAW

DEAR MISSING: Unless your husband is an ostrich with his head in the ground, surely he must have noticed how his siblings and their families have treated you for the last 40 years. If it has escaped him, give him chapter and verse! No law says you "must" accompany him on these visits, and frankly, I see no reason why you shouldn't plan some pleasant activities for yourself in his absence. Try it. You may find you like it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

