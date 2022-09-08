DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for nine years. Over the last three months or so we have been fighting. It started when I bought a cabinet for our bathroom. When he came home, he threw a hissy fit about it. He told me he didn't like it and kept yelling at me "'cause I didn't ask his opinion first." Then he proceeded to tell me if I want to make changes to get my own house. During another fight the other day, he told me if I "need a new address" he would help me move.

I love him, but the things he says really hurt me. I don't feel the same love for him that I did before. I'm so ready to be on my own. I was controlled for 24 years by my ex-husband. I don't want to be controlled anymore. My boyfriend seems to want things his way or no way at all. I definitely could use your advice on this situation. -- CONTROLLED AGAIN IN OHIO

DEAR CONTROLLED: In a premarital relationship, there is the concept of "mine" and "yours." When people marry, it changes to "us" and "ours." When your boyfriend of nine years pointed out that you are living in "his" house and you should have consulted him before trying to make changes, his point was valid. In his mind, your relationship hasn't progressed to the next stage.

If you are sincere about being ready to be on your own again, then that is what you should do, because the intensity of this romance appears to be waning on both your parts. However, whatever you decide, DO NOTHING IN ANGER. Talk this out if it's possible. If you do, it may save your relationship. However, if that's not possible, you will be able to move on with fewer regrets.

DEAR ABBY: I have two grown daughters I love very much. Although I have a great relationship with the younger one, my relationship with my older daughter has always been more work. We don't argue, but she's much less connected to me. She lives in Chicago; I'm in Texas. She never calls or texts unless she needs money or air miles. If I text her, she often doesn't respond. She also forgets my birthday and Mother's Day.

I just learned she came to town, stayed with my parents for a week and didn't tell me she was coming. How do I react? Should I tell her how hurt I am, continue as though nothing has happened or start treating her the way she treats me? When I have tried to talk to her in the past, it seemed to make things worse. I can't imagine cutting her out of my life, but I am tired of this one-way relationship. -- HEARTBROKEN MOM

DEAR HEARTBROKEN: By avoiding you and not communicating directly, your daughter is sending you a strong message. You do not have to cut her out of your life because it appears she has pretty much cut you out of hers. This sorry situation won't be fixed unless the two of you can have a meaningful dialogue without her -- or you -- becoming defensive. If your parents understand what the problem is, perhaps they can explain it to you. However, if they can't give you some insight, then for your own sake, concentrate on the daughter who behaves like one.

DEAR ABBY: Is it customary to give a house cleaner or cleaning service lunch or offer them food if they are doing an extensive cleaning job? I ask because my mother-in-law hired a cleaning crew. She watches my infant daughter during the day. She doesn't cook or clean, although I pay her. Well, she gave the crew lunch. Mind you, she didn't ask me if it was OK or if I wanted the leftovers for my own lunch. I wouldn't mind, but I'm wondering if this is typical. -- CLEANING CREW LUNCH

DEAR CLEANING CREW: Let me put it this way: It is intelligent and hospitable to offer lunch if you want a happy, energetic cleaning crew who look forward to coming back. The practice is NOT uncommon.

P.S. If there are leftovers you would like to have for lunch, take them with you before the housekeepers arrive.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a volunteer tour guide for several historic sites. One of them is a cemetery. My fellow guides and I are concerned -- not to mention saddened -- when we see children running around unsupervised, and standing on and climbing on the gravestones. Cemeteries are sacred places in which the dead should be remembered and honored.

When parents or caretakers allow children to use the cemetery as a play area, they fail to teach them respect for the dead or for the survivors who are visiting the graves of their loved ones. They also place their children in danger. Gravestones can fall or tip over. Children have been killed or seriously injured by toppling stones. Flat grave markers can be tripping hazards. When we caution parents about these dangers, we are often met with indifference.

Please urge your readers to take our concern for their children's safety seriously and control their children's activities in cemeteries. -- CONCERNED TOUR GUIDE

DEAR CONCERNED: I'm pleased to pass along your message because it is an important one. Cemetery etiquette is simple: Treat the graves as you would the graves of your own cherished loved ones, or as you would like your own to be treated. This includes no loud chatter, and because there are people in mourning there, not walking on the graves, not leaving chewing gum on the gravestones, keeping pets leashed -- if they are brought there at all -- and teaching children the difference between a cemetery and a playground.

DEAR ABBY: My fiance, "Peter," has a number of female friends I'm not comfortable with, primarily because they are women he "had" interest in before we started dating. He says he has told them he's taken now and they can't be more than friends, but I don't think they got the message. He recently told me one of them told him a guy had proposed to her but she's delaying accepting in case Peter becomes available. This is the second time something like this has happened.

I believe it's because of the way he relates to these girls. I mean, if he has really made clear in words and actions that he's not interested in them romantically, they wouldn't base their life decisions on the hope that they may still have a chance with him.

Peter may tell me these things because he wants me to know lots of women are willing to have him. But I'm confused at this point about whether he's truly committed to me. Could it be he just likes "talking" to women even though it leads them on? And is this behavior healthy for a future marriage? -- SECOND THOUGHTS

DEAR SECOND THOUGHTS: You are asking intelligent questions. Unfortunately, not knowing your fiance, I can't answer them. I can, however, offer this: When couples become serious, they stop playing games. If your fiance thinks that causing you to feel jealous or insecure at this point is constructive, he is making a mistake because it won't stop after the wedding. Peter appears to be immature, and that's a red flag. Premarital counseling may help to clear the air.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 28 years. I thought we were very happy for the first 25. The change came when our children all left home. We sold our large house, which I was more than willing to do. But the house we have moved into causes me a lot of anxiety because of the traffic noise. My husband is very forceful about his "right" to choose where we live. He has insisted that the next move is also his choice and has already purchased the land. He claims he has provided for others all these years, and now it's his turn to get what he wants.

Abby, I raised the children, I still have a job and I contribute to every aspect of home life. Although I love him with all my heart, I wonder if I'd be better off throwing in the towel. He refuses to go to counseling, but I have gone, to help with my anxiety. After three years in this new home, I don't see any sign he will change his ways. I have tried talking to him about choosing something different together and moving, but he won't do it. Help! -- BACK UP AGAINST THE WALL

DEAR BACK: I can't change your husband's attitude and, apparently, neither can you. I'm glad you have been seeing a therapist, because it's time to schedule more appointments. Your therapist will help you to decide whether you can continue living with someone who refuses to recognize your contributions to the marriage and who has such a controlling, authoritarian attitude.

You have decisions to make that should not be taken lightly or decided while you are emotional. You deserve peace of mind and an equal voice about where you choose to live.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I fight, which isn't really that often, he shuts himself away for several days. He locks the door to his office or the guest room and won't come out. I try to give him time to cool off, but sometimes it's awkward. He wouldn't talk to me at all for several days while his whole family was here celebrating his grandma's 90th birthday.

He's mad again. I apologized by text since he wouldn't talk to me, but our kids -- ages 6 and 8 -- are going to wonder why Daddy isn't with us. Should I skip a planned event and give him more time to cool off or try to approach him? -- WAITING FOR HIM IN GEORGIA

DEAR WAITING: Skip the planned event, and when your passive-aggressive husband comes out of hiding, INSIST the two of you get marriage counseling to resolve your differences. What he has been doing isn't healthy for your marriage. Dealing with conflict by hiding and using the silent treatment to punish one's spouse sets a poor example for your children, who are old enough to recognize that something is wrong between Daddy and Mommy. If he won't do it for the sake of your marriage, he should do it for the emotional health of those kids.

DEAR ABBY: I will be meeting an old high school friend for lunch. We are now in our 50s. I heard through the grapevine that she never had children. I am unsure what to say when the subject of children comes up, as it invariably will. "I'm sorry" may not be appropriate because perhaps she never wanted any. "Wow" or "interesting" may sound a bit odd.

In a similar vein, what does one say to someone when they share that they are divorced? I recall a woman I met telling me she was divorced. I said, "I'm sorry," and she replied, "I'm not!" What's an appropriate response for when these situations happen? I don't want to appear unsympathetic, but perhaps they don't want sympathy. -- SYMPATHETIC IN FLORIDA

DEAR SYMPATHETIC: You may have hit on something. The birthrate in the United States is at an all-time low because many women have chosen to forgo motherhood. If someone tells you she doesn't have children, all you have to say is "Oh," and change the subject. You should not interrogate the person further. As for the subject of divorce, sometimes dissolution of a marriage is therapeutic. Do not ask for -- or expect -- more details. Show an interest in what your old friend is doing NOW and move on from there.

