DEAR ABBY: My husband, my child and I have moved six times over an eight-year period. Some of the moves were within months of each other. All of them were for financial or emotional reasons. The last one took us an hour and a half away from where we had been living for many years. We had formed relationships there, and our child had built friendships. We loved the area and school. We decided to buy a house after renting, but we struggled to find a place in our price range. Instead, we found one back in an old area we liked.

We have been here three months now, and we all regret the move. We miss our old friends, our child misses the old school and we are unhappy in the new house. I think my child and I may have developed depression. Our child's grades have slipped, and they have made no new friends.

We are debating returning to the area we loved so much. Family and friends are giving us grief about all the moves, and I know they'll do it again. We are at a loss as to why we moved away and would like an outside honest opinion. Is it OK to move back to an area we loved and established roots in? -- WANDERING IN INDIANA

DEAR WANDERING: You state that finances had a lot to do with your nomadic lifestyle. That's a valid reason for moving. I do not think you should quickly move again. All of the moves you mentioned may be the reason your child is having difficulty establishing friendships, which takes time. The administrators at your child's new school may be able to help if you explain to them what you think is going on.

As to your own depression, if you can afford it, I'm suggesting some sessions with a licensed psychologist or social worker for the time being. If, after that, your family still cannot adjust, return to the community from which you came without making apologies to anyone (and with my blessing).

DEAR ABBY: I've been married to my husband for 21 years. I learned only a few days ago that he has a 9-year-old daughter from an affair he had. I never knew he'd been unfaithful. I'm disgusted about what he did. Now he wants his daughter to move in with us! I don't hate her, but I'm not crazy about children.

Also, I'm the only one in the household who is employed. He doesn't even try to find a job, and I'm treated like this live-in housekeeper, cleaning up his messes, etc. He refuses to help with housework. If the kid moves in, I'll be cleaning up after two people, plus trying to cope with anxiety and depression due to past trauma.

I can only take so much. He keeps harassing me about having her stay, and he says that if I don't accept her, I don't accept him. I'm ready to ask him to leave, but what should I really do? -- FED UP IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR FED UP: After 21 years of carrying the entire load for your freeloader husband, rather than shoulder even more responsibility by taking in this child, what you should really do is consult a lawyer. It's time you started taking care of YOURSELF, because by now it should be apparent that he never will.

DEAR ABBY: My 4-year-old grandson, "Johnny," is obsessed with all things military. Everything he picks up is a pretend gun, sword or blaster. I know we played cowboys and Indians as kids, pointing sticks or our hands and shouting "Pow! You're dead!" and none of us turned into shooters. But today's climate is more violent. Johnny has already gotten into trouble at preschool for pointing and making shooting noises. Is there anything we can do to discourage this behavior? Does he need professional help? -- UNCLEAR IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR UNCLEAR: Because Johnny has gotten into trouble for pretending to play with guns, his parents should explain to him why it is not OK to do that at school. Unless there is something going on with your grandson that you omitted from your letter, he should not need professional intervention for acting like a normal boy.

DEAR ABBY: My sister and I have a close but complicated relationship. She has always embellished stories about me when she's talking to others, and most of the time they portray me in a bad light. I usually ignore them when they get back to me, because I choose to pick my battles with her.

In the past when I confronted her, she has blown up at me, accused me of being the liar and stopped speaking to me for long periods of time. I value our relationship too much to let it be permanent, so I'm the one who always breaks the ice and tries to resolve things. She has never taken the first step to make amends.

Recently she suffered a traumatic brain injury and, although she's doing well, her "embellishments" have become worse. They have reached the point that other people are questioning me and my motives. I have not confronted her about it since her brain injury because I'm unsure if her behavior has worsened due to her health issues. Some of her personality traits have become amplified since the injury, and I don't know if this is another one.

I don't want to hurt our relationship if this is something that cannot be resolved because of her injury. Should I confront her, or remain quiet and maintain our relationship? -- COMPLICATED IN THE WEST

DEAR COMPLICATED: If confronting your obviously troubled sibling would fix the situation, I'd advise you to do it. But her pattern is to blow up at you, accuse you of lying, not speak to you and not change her ways. WHY you would want a "close relationship" with someone like this is mystifying, because the closer you are to her, the more ammunition she has to slander you.

My advice is to distance yourself, and if you hear that she has been telling more lies about you, to give the person a sad smile and say, "You know, my poor sister has had a traumatic brain injury." Period.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 60-year-old man with an information technology background. I have recently been offered paid commercial driver's license training, which entails a good year of coast-to-coast driving. This pays a lot of money, but my mother is dead set against it, probably because it will mean less time to spend with her. My brother lives two hours away and visits her perhaps monthly, whereas I visit twice a week.

I have little desire to continue in IT, but I'm not ready to call it quits. I'm getting a lot of pushback here, including unrealistic suggestions for local employment. How can I manage these conflicting pressures? -- CHOICES IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR CHOICES: If the only thing keeping you from broadening your work experience by getting that commercial driver's license is your mother's objection because you won't be able to visit her twice a week -- and her health is good -- it's time to decide what would make more sense for your future.

Because her suggestions for local employment are unrealistic, this may be the time to start planning for your long-term financial future. Long-haul trucking may be your most realistic option at this point. Talk to your mother before you make your final decision, to make sure she has an adequate support system in place.

DEAR ABBY: I'm one of three sisters. My mother passed away more than 10 years ago. My middle sister has my mom's wedding dress and says Mom gave it to her. My daughter is now engaged. I asked my sister to mail me the dress or, when I visit, I can carry it back myself so my daughter can try it on. We live in the U.S.; my sister lives in Canada. My daughter would not alter it in any way, she would just like to take a photograph in it and have a special moment with it. My sister has refused.

Is this right? It feels like such an ugly, selfish decision. She has three daughters and wants it for them, which I can understand. But how does my daughter trying it on take away from that? I'm having a hard time with this, and I would like to know your thoughts. How can I take the high road but let her know she took the low road and I'm disappointed in her? I don't think she has the corner on the market for caring about our mother just because she got married before I did and has the dress. -- DRAMA ABOUT THE DRESS

DEAR DRAMA: If you want to take the "high road," omit any geographic reference to her refusal. Just say that you and your daughter are "very disappointed" by her reaction and, had the situation been reversed, you would have been "more generous."

You might also consider visiting your sister and bringing your daughter with you, if your sister agrees, so she can try on the dress there. I wish you luck.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are friends with another couple ("Allen" and "Laura") we enjoy very much. We live about an hour apart, so we don't see them as often as we'd like. When we do make plans, Laura almost always invites along her sister and her husband. While they are a nice couple, we would sometimes prefer it be just the four of us.

We are spending the winter in another state and have invited them to come for a visit. Laura is already hinting around about wanting to invite her sister and husband. How do I politely handle this? -- CROWDED IN THE EAST

DEAR CROWDED: Handle this by "politely" telling Laura that you and your husband would prefer it just be a foursome this time, and "perhaps another time" you can include her sister. Period!

DEAR ABBY: I've wanted to be a pilot for a long time. But because of my medical history and my need to be on medicine, both of which are disqualifying, it's not possible. I have been good at handwriting comparisons as a hobby, specifically in legal cases, although I am unpaid. Also, I may get a job as a mail clerk at a federal department.

How can I move past this major disappointment where I'm grounded (job-wise) for life? I pray, and have given free psychic readings. I'd like to find love but I struggle with emotional regulation. Please help. -- ALL OVER THE PLACE

DEAR ALL OVER: Your first order of "business" needs to be finding a job you can enjoy other than flying. Once that's done and you are on firm financial footing, explore those hobbies of yours. Rewarding relationships are based on mutual interests.

Between your job and your hobbies, you may meet someone with whom you can have a romantic relationship.

