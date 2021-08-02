DEAR ABBY: Over the last couple of years, I have become close with someone I was intimately involved with 20 years ago. We had a relatively short but very passionate relationship back then, which she ended for reasons that I'm still not clear about. For me, she was the "one who got away." We never really fought and remained friendly over the years.
She now has a child she has sole custody of, so we're never really alone. The three of us hang out a lot and take trips together. The problem is, we are not intimate and haven't expressed feelings for each other. I am, and to some extent have always been, in love with her. I don't want to ruin what we have, but I don't want to be stuck in limbo forever either. What should I do? -- OLD FLAME IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR OLD FLAME: It may not be an accident that this woman hasn't found a babysitter so you can spend some adult time together. After "a couple of years," it's time for an honest discussion about why she ended your relationship the first time around. Express how you feel about her (if she doesn't already know) and ask whether your feelings are reciprocated. If they aren't, you need to adjust to the fact that you are in the "friend zone."
DEAR ABBY: My best friend of 30 years and I haven't spoken since my wedding two years ago. We have had times apart before, and it's always for the same reason -- she gets out of control when she drinks too much and takes it out on me. I thought for sure she would apologize after the incident at my wedding where she told me to "kiss her a--."
I realize her drinking is a problem, and I want her to know that I still care, but I'm afraid if we reconnect it will continue. I have thought about writing her a letter. It's sad, because our kids have grown up together. I feel lonely without my BFF. What do I do? -- UNCERTAIN IN COLORADO
DEAR UNCERTAIN: If you think writing her a letter will make this person stop drinking, please understand that the solution to her problem may be more complex than that. If she were interested in rescuing your friendship, she would have reached out after you returned from your honeymoon and she sobered up. I'm sorry you are lonely without your "BFF", but recognize that unless you are willing to accept her the way she is, you'll be better off concentrating on healthy relationships.
DEAR ABBY: I was wondering how I can enjoy my college experience. I'm mostly wondering about what I should do while I'm in college to get the best experience (other than focus on my classes, because that comes first). What should I try and what things should I do while I'm there? I don't think college will be like high school in terms of things to do because I will be living on my own with new people. I just wanted to ask your advice because I'm about to go off to college this fall. -- EXCITED IN GEORGIA
DEAR EXCITED: Every college is different. When you arrive and get settled, make it a priority to explore what options are available so you can meet new people and find groups that interest you. This will not only enrich your college experience but may help you to form lasting relationships.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is getting married. Due to COVID restrictions, she had to cut back her guest list after sending "save the dates." She wrote nice letters to those who were now uninvited, explaining the situation and how devastated she was. Well, one of my two sisters received a letter, and my family is falling apart over it.
My daughter and her fiance chose to keep the people they were closest to and who are a part of their close church family. My sister did not meet that criteria. However, my daughter is extremely close to sister No. 2, who was invited.
I am helping to pay for the wedding, but because the situation has become so stressful for my daughter, I have chosen not to push the issue. I'm losing sleep and what's left of my relationship with my excluded sister over this. My mom is also devastated. The sister who was invited says I need to fix this. The shunned sister says she wouldn't come even if she was given a pity invite. I'm sick about this. How do I move forward? -- NAUSEOUS IN NEW YORK
DEAR NAUSEOUS: Regrettable as it is, what's done is done. Your shunned sister says she wouldn't attend your daughter's wedding if she were invited at this late date. Your daughter and her fiance issued those invitations without your input, and now they will suffer the consequences.
Move forward by apologizing to your sister for your daughter's unfortunate "mistake" and assuring her that your relationship with her is unchanged. If your sister is the only person in your family who wasn't on the guest list, she has a right to her hurt feelings and, frankly, I sympathize with her. But this should not create a permanent rift in your entire family.
DEAR ABBY: I've been in a relationship for six years with a man I'll call Hal. He has several children and is a great father to all of them. The mother of one of his children can't seem to get herself together. She is often homeless, and he always lets her into his home "because she's the mother of his youngest child." Hal and I don't live together, but I'm sick of her living with him. My family says I'm a fool. I try to be understanding, but being with a man who has a female living in his home is embarrassing. Am I wrong for feeling this way? -- UNEASY IN ALABAMA
DEAR UNEASY: You are not wrong. Is the woman Hal is sheltering mentally ill? Does she have an addiction problem? This arrangement IS unusual, and I can understand why it makes you uncomfortable. Continue the conversation with Hal, so he understands how you feel. Your family is trying to look out for you. Because it has been six years and your relationship with Hal has not progressed further, my advice is to recognize that it may be time to rethink this romance if what you want is an exclusive relationship.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is pregnant with her second child. Her first, my granddaughter, is 2, and the light of my life. I lovingly offered to take care of her when it's time for my daughter to have the baby. She's having a C-section, so she may be in the hospital for a couple days.
My daughter wants me to come to her house one day out of every weekend to learn my granddaughter's routine. I have spent several weekends at her house doing this, but not every weekend, as I work full time from home and also have a full-time rental business (30 rental units) that I manage with my fiance.
Recently, my fiance has taken ill and is bedridden. Everything, including his care, has fallen on me. When I called my daughter to tell her I wouldn't be able to come for the weekends because of his illness and my other responsibilities, she lost it and became hateful and confrontational. I tried explaining that this is, hopefully, a temporary situation and that I will still be able to do what I promised, to no avail. Nothing I said appeased her. We are not talking, and I really cannot endure another confrontation with her. I am at a loss as to what to do. -- SIDELINED IN FLORIDA
DEAR SIDELINED: Give your pregnant, possibly hormonal, daughter time to cool off, and then contact her again. See if the two of you can work out an arrangement that's sensible. You already have your hands full, and the additional responsibilities because of your fiance's illness may prevent you from caring for your grandchild as you had planned. If she unloads on you again, tell her you know she's disappointed and so are you, but you can't handle another abusive confrontation and end the conversation. She will manage. Trust me.
DEAR ABBY: My husband's daughter "Crystal" is married to "Jeremy," who is a racist. I know this because of comments he has made over the past five years. At our only granddaughter's first birthday celebration, my husband and Jeremy got into a heated argument (a little politics, a little racism). Since we live out of state, we were supposed to stay with them, but we had to leave. Jeremy started screaming at my husband, calling him a pedophile and some other awful names.
Crystal is demanding an apology from us and refuses to communicate or send photos of the baby until he does. My husband feels that Crystal's mind is made up and she will defend her husband no matter what, so there's no point. I hate that we're at an impasse. She has cut me off as well. Do you have any suggestions? -- CUT OFF IN THE SOUTH
DEAR CUT OFF: Crystal, whose views on race seem to coincide with her husband's, has you sidelined already. When your husband craves contact with his daughter and his grandchild, he will hold his nose, reach out and offer to mend fences. Until that happens, listen to what he is telling you and stay out of this mess.
DEAR ABBY: Is it appropriate to use dental floss in public? When my mom eats out, she uses dental floss while she is still at the table or while walking out of the restaurant. She thinks she's being discreet, but what she's doing is obvious.
When I ask her to stop, she says she can't stand having food in her teeth. I tell her to go into the restroom or do it outside, but she does neither and continues to floss. I'm hoping she'll listen to you and that you will back me up. -- ELLEN IN THE USA
DEAR ELLEN: I agree that flossing one's teeth in public is unsightly and something that should be done in private. If it becomes necessary, it should be done in the restroom. (Need I add that if there is mouth-rinsing, the sink should be cleaned afterward and any detritus stuck to the mirror removed?)
