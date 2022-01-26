DEAR ABBY: I'm a lesbian. My girlfriend and I have been together for a couple of months now. We fell in love quickly and we're getting ready to move in together. I'm really excited about it, but an "incident" happened recently while we were spending time together.

We were watching TV, and I noticed she was on a website looking at women wearing bikinis. At first I thought, "Are you serious? Right in front of me?" So I looked over and asked her about it. She looked back at me and said, "What?" It made me feel incredibly insecure.

I know she loves me, but she doesn't understand how hurt I was seeing that. It made me feel like I'm not enough. What should I tell her? Should I break up with her? Or am I wrong to feel this way? -- TORN IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR TORN: Your relationship is new. Looking at pictures of people dressed in swimming attire is hardly indicative of a porn addiction or a hint that you are not "enough."

Before you two move in together, you both need to talk this through, and you ABSOLUTELY need to learn to deal with your feelings of insecurity because, if you don't, they could eventually drive away any of your love interests. Please, get to know each other for a longer period before taking your relationship to the next level by moving in.

DEAR ABBY: I'm 44 and divorced. I have no kids and I live with my parents. I didn't finish college but I do have a job in my field of study. I'm happy in my job, have some friends and am content to not date anyone ever again. However, I feel like I'm a failure.

I'd be embarrassed to go to a school reunion and have to tell my former classmates about my pathetic life. I was always the ambitious one in my circle of friends. I was the one who was going to make something of myself and have an amazing career, a husband and kids. My parents are disabled, and it does help that I live with them. I pay rent/utilities and for my own groceries.

How can I convince myself that I haven't made a complete mess of my life and that my circumstances don't mean my life has been wasted? -- SELF-CONSCIOUS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SELF-CONSCIOUS: While you may not have achieved the lofty goals you set for yourself when you were younger, you are being awfully hard on yourself by calling yourself a "failure." You have a job you love, in the field in which you want to work, and good friends. (In order to have friends, you have to be one.)

I assume the reason you are content to no longer date is past relationships didn't work out. If I'm right, that makes you a member of a very large club. Please try to remain open-minded, because one day you may meet someone you can care about and who will appreciate the value in you. And caring for your disabled parents is a heavy responsibility, and needs to take priority over a social life.

A way to counteract these self-defeating, negative feelings would be to concentrate every day on those things you HAVE accomplished, rather than what you perceive to be your shortcomings, instead of comparing yourself to others.

DEAR ABBY: Seventeen years ago, when my sister "Elise" and I were 19 and 25, our mother kicked us both out. I have long since forgiven her, and I have a happy relationship with her. Elise, on the other hand, has never let it go. I don't understand why, because she's the older of us, and 25 was a normal age to leave the nest.

Elise refuses to see our mother unless someone drives out to pick her up, so every holiday and birthday my stepfather picks her up and drives her round trip. Even when my sister is there, she speaks to no one, not even me. Mom and I talk and beg her to join us, while Elise sits off to the side and refuses to join in. I have planned girls' trips for the three of us with the same result.

I long for a relationship with Elise, but not a one-sided one. I feel bad for Mom and for her, because I'm sure Elise is lonely. I feel like a horrible person when I say I have a sister but we are not close. Do you think there's any hope? -- MISSING NORMAL IN MICHIGAN

DEAR MISSING NORMAL: There may be a lot more wrong with your sister than a case of hard feelings. As you stated, seventeen years ago it was normal for 25-year-old women to leave their parents' home and live independently or with a contemporary. If, at age 41, Elise is as isolated and uncommunicative as you describe, she may need the help of a psychotherapist to get back on track. Of course, this would entail her admitting she has a problem and a desire to do something about it. Unless that happens, there's nothing you or your parents can do to "help" her.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 63-year-old man, born "Thomas J. Reilly." I was legally adopted at 14, although I had lived with my adoptive parents since I was 6 months old and was given their surname, "Johnson." My wife of 42 years recently passed. My adoptive parents died several years ago, and my brother, who was also adopted by the Johnsons, has been gone two years.

My mother always wanted me to search for my birth family, but out of respect for her and Dad, I never did. Now, because I have no adoptive relations left in my life, I'm considering changing my name back to Reilly, but I'm ambivalent about it. I want to reengage with my birthright, yet remain respectful to the Johnsons, who lovingly raised me as their own. My heart has two halves, and I don't know which to nurture. -- CONFUSED IN THE EAST

DEAR CONFUSED: The line, "What's in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet," is a classic in English literature. In a situation like yours, however, it may not hold true. You honored your adoptive parents and your brother every day of their lives. If you feel changing your name would make your heart whole, then follow through with what you need to do.

DEAR ABBY: My husband has a close friend I'll call "Al." (We are like family.) Over the past five months, Al has been seeing two women and sleeping with both of them. Neither one knows about the other. He admits that one of them thinks they are in a committed relationship, however, he refuses to choose between the two. He actually plans the exact same date so he can compare them! I feel bad for them and want to tell him what he's doing is wrong. My husband insists I shouldn't interfere. Al keeps saying he wants us to meet these women, and I just can't imagine keeping my mouth shut. What to do? -- RIGHT OR WRONG IN VIRGINIA

DEAR RIGHT OR WRONG: Al is dishonest and lacks integrity. He may be a close friend, but that doesn't mean you must participate in the games he is playing. A way to avoid that would be to refuse to meet them.

DEAR ABBY: One of the things I always do when I have my parents and my sibling's family over is play the piano. My 80-year-old father LOVES to hear me play. I am an accomplished pianist and I love to play difficult pieces.

During their most recent visit, while I was "trying" to play the Warsaw Concerto for my father, my family was talking over my grand piano, my niece was chasing my grand-niece through the living room and my sister-in-law was filming me, which was chaotic and terribly distracting. I think they were rude and disrespectful. How can I get them to stop this kind of behavior without sounding like a snotty jerk? -- SERIOUS MUSICIAN IN COLORADO

DEAR MUSICIAN: When you wish to perform a concert for your father, entertain your parents APART from your sibling and the kids.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years died eight months ago. It was a second marriage for both of us, and we each have two adult children. Since the funeral, I have seen his kids and grandkids only when they need something, like college tuition or car repairs. (I knew it would happen.) They do include me in events which require gifts, probably because I continue to be generous. Three other grandparents are very involved, which is fine, but I feel awkward and not cared about. My husband would be so disappointed. How should I handle this? -- WISTFUL WIDOW IN MICHIGAN

DEAR WIDOW: Handle it by facing reality. If you are invited to an event you don't wish to attend, send the "kid" or "grandkid" a nice card with your congratulations. If someone asks you why, be forthright. Tell the person you have realized the only times you were included are those that require gifts. Then be quiet, hang onto your sense of humor and listen. It's important that you focus your attention on moving forward in your life and doing things that bring you pleasure. Above all, do not nurture relationships in which you feel you are not valued.

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband and I have two sons together who are 14 and 16. I have always kept things amicable for the kids' sake, but it came at a high price. I took a lot less in the divorce than I was legally entitled to because he threatened that we "would not have a good relationship." I didn't want the kids to suffer and, since they were going to live with me, I thought that was the most important thing, so I caved.

The kids have no idea what I gave up in order to keep the peace. We've always spoken kindly about each other in front of them. Now that one of my sons is older, he wants to live with his dad because he feels he missed out on that relationship growing up.

How do I not feel resentful that he wants to live with the person who was so emotionally abusive during our marriage and divorce? I sacrificed a lot for this harmony, and now it almost feels like I did it for nothing. Part of me wants to tell my son how he acted, but I know that wouldn't be right. Any suggestions? -- KEPT THE PEACE IN ILLINOIS

DEAR KEPT THE PEACE: Yes. I "suggest" you continue taking the high road and resist the urge to trash your ex. Don't resent your son's decision, because he may have no idea how his father treated you. Your son is likely to get not only an eyeful but also an earful while he stays with his dad. Leopards don't usually change their spots, and emotionally abusive people tend to act out with anyone they perceive to be defenseless. Remain in close contact with your son. If the pattern holds true, he may be back before you know it.

DEAR ABBY: Ten years ago, one of my oldest/dearest friends, "Wanda," got a divorce. Her husband, "Tex," cheated on her and left her. Tex happens to be my husband's oldest/dearest friend. We met at their wedding. Tex is now being remarried (to the woman he cheated on my friend with), and my husband and I are invited to the wedding. Wanda says I "cannot go to that wedding" and that she would never do this to me if the situation were reversed. She's still extremely angry at her ex.

My husband wants to go, and he wants me there with him (it is out of state). He says we are a "package deal." I am now stuck in the middle. Do I end a 37-year friendship and go to the wedding? Or do I disappoint my husband? He has always been there for me and goes to all my events with my friends. -- TORN IN NEW YORK

DEAR TORN: Remind Wanda that Tex is your husband's oldest friend, and your husband intends to attend that wedding. Tell her that as much as you sympathize with her feelings, your husband wants you there with him because "We are a package deal," and you do not intend to disappoint him. She should not be using you in an attempt to punish her cheating ex-husband, which would probably be lost on him anyway. It's time for her to grow up, live her own life and move on.

DEAR ABBY: I went to lunch with "Anita," who proceeded to question me about how I know my friend "Gail." It seems like an innocent question, but Gail and I met in Alcoholics Anonymous. I didn't tell Anita we met in AA because it would've destroyed Gail's anonymity, so I said we met through mutual friends.

I didn't mind one question, but Anita kept probing about "mutual friends." I wound up fibbing and saying, "folks at my church." It managed to change the direction of the conversation, but I wish people wouldn't pry like that. This also happens when I'm at a party and someone asks me why I'm not drinking. It's easy to respond to one question with a general answer, but a lot of times I encounter folks who keep pushing.

I would like to encourage your readers to be sensitive to these kinds of situations and to allow people their privacy. Thanks, Abby. -- ANONYMOUS AND SOBER IN THE SOUTH

DEAR ANONYMOUS: So would I, and you're welcome. There is no shortage of nosy questions that people don't hesitate to ask these days, as anyone who has read this column is aware. However, to many people, membership in AA is a badge of honor. When "pushed" to answer why they are not drinking alcohol they are upfront about the fact they are in AA. Of course, one does not have to have a drinking problem to avoid alcohol. Some people refrain because they don't feel well when they drink; others do it because they are taking antibiotics or want to live a healthier lifestyle. The bottom line is, you do not have to answer every question that's asked of you.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband of 19 years died suddenly 15 months ago (we had no children), my financial situation changed considerably. I have had trouble paying bills, and my water was turned off this morning. When I told my siblings and their families, their answers ranged from "I can't help you," to "Gee, that sucks!" to "Come have meatloaf for dinner."

My niece, who is financially well-off, commented that it sucked. I told them all that I HAVE NO WATER. I do have a five-day-a-week job. I just don't have a lot of money because of so many things that have happened. I'll have the money in a week or so, but I can't live without water for that long.

Is it wrong to want them to offer to help me? Am I expecting too much? If the situation were reversed, I would offer help immediately. -- IN A TOUGH SPOT IN KENTUCKY

DEAR TOUGH SPOT: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your husband. No, it's not wrong to want your relatives to offer to help you out with a bridge loan until the money you're expecting arrives. However, because they didn't offer, ASK them for one, and be willing to sign a note if they wish. Then cross your fingers that one of them agrees. If none of them do, approach your employer and ask for an advance on your salary, or contact the water company and ask if you can strike a deal. I wish you luck.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

