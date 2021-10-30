P.S. I wonder if keeping a supply of disposable shoe covers by the door for him to slip on might mitigate the problem. Who knows?

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been close friends with "Sal" and his wife for many years. Over the last few years, he has transformed into an intolerable, arrogant, self-centered braggart who's never been wrong or made a mistake. All his conversations start with "I," and if he's not talking about himself, he's not talking at all. He rarely asks how we are doing, but if he does, it just leads into more about himself.

During Sal's last visit he went on and on about how rich he is and how much he recently made in the market. Because of our long friendship, I've considered confronting him, but I see no point because I think he's an irredeemably arrogant bore. Your thoughts, please? -- FED-UP FRIEND IN THE SOUTH

DEAR FED-UP FRIEND: Some people behave the way Sal does, believe it or not, out of insecurity. That said, not all friendships last forever. If you feel this one has run its course, then call it a day. Your wife and his can socialize separately. If he asks you why you are no longer available to socialize, you have my permission to give him the reason -- without the name-calling.