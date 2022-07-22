DEAR ABBY: For 50 years, I had a close career and personal friend I'll call "Ellen." She has been married a long time, but I know she and her husband have had some rocky patches. Ellen was with me through the tragic loss of my son and, six weeks later, my very ill husband. I couldn't have gotten through it without her.

After being alone for 17 years, I met a man in the construction trade. He has his own business and is a fine, intelligent, kind, considerate man. He took care of his sick wife, as I took care of my ill husband. He also lost a grandchild. He was married for 51 years; I was married for 28. We are four years apart in age and have a deep, abiding love and understanding for each other.

Abby, immediately upon meeting him, Ellen rejected him and abruptly ended our friendship! She thought, "because of my education," I should be with a lawyer or doctor. I recently married this wonderful man and let her know. No response. I was deeply hurt by her actions.

It has been six years, and I have other good friends. My husband's six children are lovely to me. Yet I remain puzzled by what Ellen did. I was so close to her, her family and her other friends. I'm not sure how she has explained my absence. Her home was a second home to me. We saw each other frequently. I regret I couldn't tell her family and friends this parting was not my choice. I may never understand this situation. Do you have any advice? -- PUZZLED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR PUZZLED: As much as we might wish the opposite, not all friendships last forever. If you have described Ellen accurately, this dear friend was an elitist who judges people by a far different scale than you do. She may also have been upset that, after so many years of your depending on her, you were finally getting your emotional needs fulfilled elsewhere. I'm not a mind reader, and I have never met the woman, but, PLEASE, don't waste another minute looking backward. Enjoy the here and now and spend no more time dwelling on something you cannot change.

DEAR ABBY: When I was leaving work last Friday, I caught two co-workers in a passionate kiss. The elevator doors were just about closed, but I waved my hand and they opened back up. I averted my eyes before they realized I was there and jumped apart. Because I was in shock, I made some nervous small talk and did not acknowledge the elephant in the elevator.

My issue is they are both upper management and married to other people. I have no plans to "out" them, but I'm confused about how to interact with them going forward. I work with them on a daily basis as well as attend company parties, which their spouses usually attend. Any advice would be appreciated as my respect for them has plunged. -- SHOULD HAVE WAITED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR SHOULD HAVE: This is a minefield, so tread carefully and do not say a word about what you saw to anyone. Your respect for those two may have diminished, but it is vital -- for your own sake -- that your behavior toward them remain the same as it has always been. It may take a large dose of amnesia on your part to accomplish this, but it is what I am recommending.

DEAR ABBY: I'm 44 and divorced. I have no kids and I live with my parents. I didn't finish college but I do have a job in my field of study. I'm happy in my job, have some friends and am content to not date anyone ever again. However, I feel like I'm a failure.

I'd be embarrassed to go to a school reunion and have to tell my former classmates about my pathetic life. I was always the ambitious one in my circle of friends. I was the one who was going to make something of myself and have an amazing career, a husband and kids. My parents are disabled, and it does help that I live with them. I pay rent/utilities and for my own groceries.

How can I convince myself that I haven't made a complete mess of my life and that my circumstances don't mean my life has been wasted? -- SELF-CONSCIOUS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SELF-CONSCIOUS: While you may not have achieved the lofty goals you set for yourself when you were younger, you are being awfully hard on yourself by calling yourself a "failure." You have a job you love, in the field in which you want to work, and good friends. (In order to have friends, you have to be one.)

I assume the reason you are content to no longer date is past relationships didn't work out. If I'm right, that makes you a member of a very large club. Please try to remain open-minded, because one day you may meet someone you can care about and who will appreciate the value in you. And caring for your disabled parents is a heavy responsibility, and needs to take priority over a social life.

A way to counteract these self-defeating, negative feelings would be to concentrate every day on those things you HAVE accomplished, rather than what you perceive to be your shortcomings, instead of comparing yourself to others.

DEAR ABBY: My 38-year-old son is in jail for meth. He's been an addict for many years. I tried several times to help him, but he always relapsed. He has been in rehab. His mother and I divorced when he was 7. He was a great kid until the divorce. After that, he became distant and wouldn't talk much to me.

His mother tried to make up for the divorce by doing everything for him. When I wanted him to do something, like his homework, he would just sit and stare. I couldn't punish him because I was afraid he wouldn't want to come to my place when it was my weekend to have him. I did things with him and tried to show him I loved him, but I think he blamed me for the divorce. (It was my wife who wanted it.)

I don't think he ever loved me like a son normally loves his father, the way I loved and respected mine. He rejected any advice I tried to offer and paid no attention when I tried to teach him something.

I'm trying to decide if I want to contact him. I feel like I have always had to do the heavy lifting to try to have a relationship with him, and he made no effort at all to sustain one with me. If I never heard from him again, I really wouldn't miss him. All he has ever been is a taker. So I'm asking: Should I bother trying to get in contact with him while he is in jail? -- FRUSTRATED FATHER IN TEXAS

DEAR FATHER: Your son is sick -- an addict. That he is in jail will hopefully mean he can attain sobriety. Reach out to him one more time. He may believe you deserted him and his mother because she allowed him to believe it, which would explain his attitude toward you all these years. It might be of some benefit to him to be reminded that you love him and care about his well-being. Once he is clean, he may have a different attitude where you are concerned. If not, at least you tried.

DEAR ABBY: I have ended a four-year romantic relationship. When times were good, they were very good. I had some of the most joyful and wonderful experiences of my life with him, my children and his family. We were planning to spend the rest of our lives together.

However, when the going got rough, he started seeing other women and, later, was hateful to one of my tween children. Even as I write that last part, I am appalled. I know in my head the relationship had to end, yet I continue to cry over the loss every day, and my sleep remains disrupted.

What's the matter with me that I'm pining over a man who turned so sour? I should feel relieved, right? How can I help myself move through this? -- TOO MANY TEARS

DEAR TEARS: I sympathize with your disappointment. We have all been there. Now wipe your nose, dry those tears and remind yourself that, had the romance continued, you might have married someone who would verbally abuse your children and cheat on you. You aren't crying over the loss of "him" as much as grieving the loss of a dream that didn't come to fruition. Stay busy and focus harder on looking ahead, and you will move through this more quickly.

DEAR ABBY: I'm in a new relationship with a man I have known for 30 years. We had our own lives, married others, had kids and then split with our spouses. After all this time, we have finally gotten together and discovered we were made for each other. Neither of us has experienced this intense kind of love before.

My problem is that although he tells me often that he loves me and cannot see his life without me, he never compliments me -- whether I'm dressed up, or just putting on makeup and looking special. I compliment him all the time.

I have low self-esteem and insecurities due to previous abusive relationships. It's not like I want to hear it constantly, but it would be nice to hear it at least once in a blue moon. Also, there are times I don't think he finds me sexy or attractive. How can I express this without embarrassing us both? -- NEEDS VALIDATION IN NEW ENGLAND

DEAR NEEDS: Have you told this man what you have expressed to me -- that it's hurtful that when you make an extra effort to look nice for him, he seems to ignore it? Is he aware that you suffer from low self-esteem because of previous emotionally abusive relationships?

Honest communication is important, particularly in new relationships, as well as those between partners who have known each other for a long time although not on an intimate level. While the two of you are basking in the flowering of this unexpected passion, you still have to get to KNOW each other.

How he reacts to the conversation and whether he's willing to put forth some extra effort will tell you everything you need to know about a future with him.

