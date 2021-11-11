DEAR CAUGHT: Talk to your son. Tell him what these relatives are repeating to you. It's better than remaining silent and letting him stay in the dark. How he chooses to deal with his father after that is up to him -- including telling dear old Dad he needs something in writing to guarantee he gets the business in the event of Dad's demise. (No one lives forever, as the saying goes.) If Dad refuses, your son will be better off looking for another job rather than waste any more of his time.

DEAR ABBY: Almost 40 years ago, I betrayed a friend. She was a classmate, and we went to the same church. Along with others, I suggested she was someone who slept around and had an STD. At the time, I didn't even completely understand what an STD was; I just went along with the crowd. I have often regretted that day. I was never the kind of person to do that to someone. I have felt awful for publicly shaming her.

I tried reaching out to her on Facebook, but she will not acknowledge me. I really don't blame her. Our 40th class reunion is coming up soon, and I see on the class website she plans to be there. I would like to see some of our classmates, but I'm ashamed. With all my heart, I am sorry for what I did back then, but I am afraid she might call me out on it. What should I do? -- ASHAMED IN TEXAS