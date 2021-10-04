DEAR ABBY: For the last three years, I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I finally found the courage to leave. Throughout the time I was with my ex, I self-medicated with alcohol because I felt ugly and unloved. One day, while I was out and intoxicated, I created an online profile on a dating app. Three days later, I went on a date that went absolutely great. We spent the entire weekend together and have seen each other for the last three months since then.
My problem is I still have feelings for my abusive ex. The man I am currently seeing is loving and caring. He already talks about marriage and giving me a life I deserve. At the beginning, I was very into him, but maybe now I'm realizing he was a rebound because, as time passes, I do not share the same feelings he does. I am worried I will lose this man and perhaps a great life over someone who caused me so much pain and grief. Please help. -- STUCK IN MY PAST
DEAR STUCK: Although you may be tempted in that direction, the one thing you do NOT need is to return to your prior toxic relationship. Before you commit to another relationship, you must resolve your alcohol problem. The next item on your agenda should be getting reacquainted with the worthwhile person that YOU are.
Although your new boyfriend seems loving and caring, neither of you knows the other well enough after only three months to make a well-reasoned lifetime commitment. It shows insight that you are thinking this may be a rebound relationship rather than the real thing. Listen to your intuition. It is telling you something important, so slow down!
DEAR ABBY: Must an engagement ring be "new"? My mother died at the age of 60 and left her engagement ring to me. My father then married a younger woman. They had one daughter, who subsequently has had children of her own. I never married, and have reached an age where it's not likely I will, and I still have the ring. I could have the stone reset for myself, but I never cared much for jewelry, and I wouldn't feel right selling it.
I'm considering giving it to the daughter (my half-sister) so one of her descendants could use it for its intended purpose. Would a potential fiancee consider it an insult to be receiving a "used" engagement ring, or be honored to be welcomed into the family with an heirloom? (We should consider that the original wearer is technically not a blood relation, so it's possibly not their "family" heirloom.) -- PASSING IT ON IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR PASSING IT: I can't speak for all young women, but many would recognize the honor of being offered a keepsake/heirloom such as your mother's ring. If they didn't like the style, they, too, could decide whether to have the stone reset into something more to their liking. I think your idea of offering it to your half-sister is generous and beautiful. YOU are a gem.
DEAR ABBY: I am the grandmother of eight wonderful grandchildren, whom I love dearly. There is, however, one aspect that I loathe: sleepovers. It doesn't bother my husband that I'm stuck with endless loads of extra laundry: towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, comforters, etc. He works; I am disabled. When I tell him I can't manage all the extra laundry, he asks, "Want to trade places?" Am I wrong in thinking he doesn't care about me when he encourages these dreaded sleepovers? -- OVERWORKED IN THE WEST
DEAR OVERWORKED: Your husband appears to prioritize his entertainment over the effect it has on your body and your stress level. Draw the line. This isn't about "trading places." Tell him you need a hand! If he wants the kiddies over, he will have to shoulder more of the laundry duty because you can no longer manage all of it. The older grandchildren should also help with it before they leave. Stick to your guns, because stress has been known to make fragile people sick.
DEAR ABBY: I recently attended my first rodeo, and during the singing of the national anthem, I realized I was getting the "stink eye" from a pair of teenaged boys. I hadn't removed my straw sunhat because I was taught that a woman's hat is considered part of her outfit and need not be taken off on such occasions. I'm the wife and daughter of veterans, and this is their understanding as well. Have the rules changed? -- "HATTY" IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR "HATTY": According to EmilyPost.com, fashionable hats can be left on when the national anthem is played and when the flag of the United States is paraded by. However, if the person is wearing a baseball-style cap, members of both genders should respectfully remove it.
DEAR ABBY: I began using a wheelchair two years ago. Since then a dear friend of roughly 30 years has become fixated on my disability. While we once shared a deep, close "BFF" relationship, she now speaks to me in baby talk and only shows an interest in my physical limitations. I feel objectified, hurt and disappointed.
I have mentioned to her that I prefer to focus on other things in life, and she responds with platitudes like, "The body is just a shell," and "All that matters is the heart," but her actions tell me otherwise. I hate to end this friendship, but I am at the end of my rope. Any advice? -- PATRONIZED IN ARIZONA
DEAR PATRONIZED: If you haven't done it already, tell this person that you no longer wish to discuss your disability and you prefer she stop raising the subject and treating you differently. Period. If she continues to pursue the subject after that, make your visits less frequent, if they happen at all.
DEAR ABBY: I have been a nurse for 10 years and love taking care of my patients. I have worked at a midsize hospital for 2 1/2 years.
Since I started working here, we have been assigned six or seven patients at a time, although I was told when I was hired they were going to hire enough nurses to have a 4-to-1 ratio. It not only hasn't happened, but the administration keeps piling on paperwork for the nurses to complete.
I have anxiety, and this is about to cause me to break. I love my job, and I don't want to leave. I just wish they would be more considerate of their nurses instead of making them feel like I do right now, which is wanting to find something else.
Should I say something to my charge nurse about how I'm feeling? I'm afraid if I do, I'll be pushed out of this job. Adding to my anxiety is that my daughter now works at the same facility, and I'm afraid if I say anything they will punish her. Please offer me your advice. -- ANXIOUS R.N. IN ALABAMA
DEAR ANXIOUS R.N.: Because you feel the stress is becoming too much, I do think you should address it with your charge nurse. It's the truth. Because the pandemic has increased the workload on all medical caregivers, you are far from alone in feeling overwhelmed.
When you speak up, do not couch it in terms of the fact that your employers haven't followed through on their promises. Do it strictly in terms of the effect it is having on you. I doubt you will be fired, because experienced nurses are in such high demand right now. However, if you are let go and your daughter is questioned about it, all she should say is that the workload and the stress became too much for YOU. Speaking your truth should be no reflection on her.
DEAR ABBY: New neighbors moved into my apartment building about a month ago. I don't mind that sometimes I hear their kids. I don't mind that sometimes I hear the adults. BUT! Their alarm clock wakes me up every morning at 6 a.m. It's loud, and I'm guessing it's up against the adjoining wall.
Normally, I sleep until 8. I work from home, and I'm usually up until 1 a.m. or so. I'm a night owl, and I simply can't go to sleep any earlier.
It's impossible to sleep through their alarm. It has been weeks. I am afraid if I complain they will call me a racist since I am white, and they are black. But it's NOT a race thing; it's a SLEEP thing. What should I do? -- SLEEPLESS IN BALTIMORE
DEAR SLEEPLESS: Write a polite note to the new neighbors and introduce yourself. Explain the problem you are experiencing and ask if they can help you by either moving their alarm clock to a different part of their bedroom or adjusting the ring to make it softer. (It could be as simple as placing their clock on a soft surface like a towel.) If they are unwilling to cooperate, as a last resort try earplugs and talk to the building manager about the noise problem.
DEAR ABBY: Our 21-year-old daughter has been home since March when the pandemic began. She has always been a homebody. Our house is small, and my wife and I no longer can be alone or be physically intimate because our daughter prevents it.
If we hug for an extended period of time, she will make a comment. If we want to watch a movie, she wants to hang out, and we can't watch it without her. My wife and I need privacy, and we need our adult daughter to cut the cord.
Our marriage really evolved and we grew even closer when "the kid" moved out for college. Now we can't escape her. I miss my wife and our alone time. What should we do? -- FRUSTRATED IN THE EAST
DEAR FRUSTRATED: This is your home, and your daughter needs to accommodate you, rather than the other way around. What you must do is have an adult conversation with your homebody daughter and explain that you and her mother need time alone. Establish a date night so she knows when to disappear.
I'm assuming that she has a job and friends. If that's the case, she should be accumulating enough money to live apart from you. If you are not only sheltering her but also supporting her, you will need to create a plan so your daughter can become independent. It may mean contributing to her rent for an agreed-upon period of time, if necessary, so be prepared.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069