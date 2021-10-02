DEAR ABBY: My daughter "Faith" has started dating "Kane," a new guy she met online. He seems like a stand-up guy. Her old boyfriend, "Blake," was out of the picture, but since she's started seeing someone else, he constantly shows up. Mind you, Blake is supposed to be engaged to the woman living with him.
Faith tells Kane that Blake is "like a brother" to her. Since he's constantly coming around, I asked her if she has told her boyfriend she used to date Blake, that he puts his vehicle in her garage and she is asking him to do things around the house as if he's her man. I think she needs to level with Kane, so he can decide whether he wants to be involved in an open relationship.
Since I mentioned it, she no longer has anything to do with me. She ordered me not to call her or come to her house. I have a 2-year-old grandson I have helped her care for since he was born. It hurts me deeply that I can't see him. Please give me your opinion and tell me if I owe her an apology. -- MOM WHO MEANS WELL
DEAR MOM: It appears your daughter and her ex are not entirely through with each other. If Kane is being led to believe he and Faith have an exclusive relationship, he's being deliberately misled, and shame on her. She may be keeping him around for insurance in case her relationship with Blake falls through again. You do not "owe" your daughter an apology for speaking your mind, but you may have to offer one if you want to see your grandson.
DEAR ABBY: My spouse and I had our first child early this year during the pandemic. It was a difficult time because we couldn't have any family with us during the delivery. We live in the same town as my in-laws, and this is their first grandchild.
Abby, their behavior toward this child has become possessive and intrusive. My spouse and I have tried to set boundaries, to no avail. We tried explaining that we are new parents in a very difficult time in this world right now, and there is more stress than there would normally be. They listen and acknowledge what we are saying, but their behavior doesn't change. This is causing us more anxiety in an already anxious time. We would never want to restrict access to their grandchild, but every day is too much. Other than moving, what are our options? -- NEW MOMMY IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR NEW MOMMY: Another option would be for you and your spouse to set specific times when the in-laws are welcome to visit. If they pop in when they are not expected, do not let them in. Explain firmly that they need to adhere to the schedule you have set because your stress level is already above where it should be. They may not like it, but if the alternative is you moving, it would be less expensive and disruptive for you.
DEAR ABBY: I am a man in my late 40s who has been looking for love all my life. One factor that has made it difficult is my height. I'm 4'11" tall. What makes finding someone nearly impossible is that the online dating site profiles always ask for my height. Unfortunately, being extremely short in stature isn't a characteristic women are looking for, so even though I can spend upward of an hour filling out all that profile information, the system invariably returns a no-match for me. Do you think I should lie about my height, and when I meet the person, hopefully she can give me a chance? Or am I destined to spend my life alone? -- SHORTY IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR SHORTY: Lying would be neither helpful nor appropriate, because the person you meet would then be inclined to wonder what else you were lying about. My dear late mother once told me, "Smart women measure their men from the eyebrows up, not the hairline down," and it's true. Some of the most brilliant and charming men I know are short, and it doesn't make them less attractive. You may have better luck if you are introduced to women by people who know you -- relatives, friends, friends of friends, etc. You can also do a search online to see which sites have better results for shorter people. Some dating sites and apps even cater to shorter people.
DEAR ABBY: I am the grandmother of eight wonderful grandchildren, whom I love dearly. There is, however, one aspect that I loathe: sleepovers. It doesn't bother my husband that I'm stuck with endless loads of extra laundry: towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, comforters, etc. He works; I am disabled. When I tell him I can't manage all the extra laundry, he asks, "Want to trade places?" Am I wrong in thinking he doesn't care about me when he encourages these dreaded sleepovers? -- OVERWORKED IN THE WEST
DEAR OVERWORKED: Your husband appears to prioritize his entertainment over the effect it has on your body and your stress level. Draw the line. This isn't about "trading places." Tell him you need a hand! If he wants the kiddies over, he will have to shoulder more of the laundry duty because you can no longer manage all of it. The older grandchildren should also help with it before they leave. Stick to your guns, because stress has been known to make fragile people sick.
DEAR ABBY: I recently attended my first rodeo, and during the singing of the national anthem, I realized I was getting the "stink eye" from a pair of teenaged boys. I hadn't removed my straw sunhat because I was taught that a woman's hat is considered part of her outfit and need not be taken off on such occasions. I'm the wife and daughter of veterans, and this is their understanding as well. Have the rules changed? -- "HATTY" IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR "HATTY": According to EmilyPost.com, fashionable hats can be left on when the national anthem is played and when the flag of the United States is paraded by. However, if the person is wearing a baseball-style cap, members of both genders should respectfully remove it.
DEAR ABBY: I began using a wheelchair two years ago. Since then a dear friend of roughly 30 years has become fixated on my disability. While we once shared a deep, close "BFF" relationship, she now speaks to me in baby talk and only shows an interest in my physical limitations. I feel objectified, hurt and disappointed.
I have mentioned to her that I prefer to focus on other things in life, and she responds with platitudes like, "The body is just a shell," and "All that matters is the heart," but her actions tell me otherwise. I hate to end this friendship, but I am at the end of my rope. Any advice? -- PATRONIZED IN ARIZONA
DEAR PATRONIZED: If you haven't done it already, tell this person that you no longer wish to discuss your disability and you prefer she stop raising the subject and treating you differently. Period. If she continues to pursue the subject after that, make your visits less frequent, if they happen at all.
DEAR ABBY: I have been a nurse for 10 years and love taking care of my patients. I have worked at a midsize hospital for 2 1/2 years.
Since I started working here, we have been assigned six or seven patients at a time, although I was told when I was hired they were going to hire enough nurses to have a 4-to-1 ratio. It not only hasn't happened, but the administration keeps piling on paperwork for the nurses to complete.
I have anxiety, and this is about to cause me to break. I love my job, and I don't want to leave. I just wish they would be more considerate of their nurses instead of making them feel like I do right now, which is wanting to find something else.
Should I say something to my charge nurse about how I'm feeling? I'm afraid if I do, I'll be pushed out of this job. Adding to my anxiety is that my daughter now works at the same facility, and I'm afraid if I say anything they will punish her. Please offer me your advice. -- ANXIOUS R.N. IN ALABAMA
DEAR ANXIOUS R.N.: Because you feel the stress is becoming too much, I do think you should address it with your charge nurse. It's the truth. Because the pandemic has increased the workload on all medical caregivers, you are far from alone in feeling overwhelmed.
When you speak up, do not couch it in terms of the fact that your employers haven't followed through on their promises. Do it strictly in terms of the effect it is having on you. I doubt you will be fired, because experienced nurses are in such high demand right now. However, if you are let go and your daughter is questioned about it, all she should say is that the workload and the stress became too much for YOU. Speaking your truth should be no reflection on her.
DEAR ABBY: New neighbors moved into my apartment building about a month ago. I don't mind that sometimes I hear their kids. I don't mind that sometimes I hear the adults. BUT! Their alarm clock wakes me up every morning at 6 a.m. It's loud, and I'm guessing it's up against the adjoining wall.
Normally, I sleep until 8. I work from home, and I'm usually up until 1 a.m. or so. I'm a night owl, and I simply can't go to sleep any earlier.
It's impossible to sleep through their alarm. It has been weeks. I am afraid if I complain they will call me a racist since I am white, and they are black. But it's NOT a race thing; it's a SLEEP thing. What should I do? -- SLEEPLESS IN BALTIMORE
DEAR SLEEPLESS: Write a polite note to the new neighbors and introduce yourself. Explain the problem you are experiencing and ask if they can help you by either moving their alarm clock to a different part of their bedroom or adjusting the ring to make it softer. (It could be as simple as placing their clock on a soft surface like a towel.) If they are unwilling to cooperate, as a last resort try earplugs and talk to the building manager about the noise problem.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069