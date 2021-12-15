DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for almost five years. We don't live together but we see each other every other day. Recently we had an argument about him following girls who show their butts on Instagram. This is not the first time I have asked him to delete the pictures; it's the third, actually.

Every time I call him on it, he claims he just scrolls through them, but he gets mad at the same time or insists he doesn't pay any attention to them. He promises to unfollow them but never does. I also feel really insecure because when we first started seeing each other, he made a comment about wanting to pay to get my butt enhanced. What should I do? -- BOTHERED BY BUTTS

DEAR BOTHERED: Perhaps you should spend less time looking at his cellphone. If your boyfriend is caring, faithful and treats you well, you may have to learn to deal with your insecurity. Many men look at pictures on the internet and it's not a threat to their relationships.

That said, however, if your boyfriend's ideal woman is one with a prominent posterior, you may not be The One for him. And regarding his comment about having yours enlarged -- of course, that would be your choice, not his, so don't be coerced. And, please, be aware that unless cosmetic surgery is done by a board-certified physician, the results can be unfortunate. It's also very expensive and the procedure is not "minor" surgery.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together for 16 years and have two little boys. Since we were young we have wanted tattoos, but we couldn't afford them and I couldn't decide what kind I wanted. Recently, the subject came up again, and I decided I'd get one that symbolizes my motherhood.

At first, my husband seemed all for it, but then he started joking about where his name would go on it. I responded that his name would never be part of my tattoo because it would be about being a MOM. I also said I don't plan to get a tattoo of him because, although I know we'll grow old together, if something happened to him, I'd be stuck with it forever.

He was hurt by that remark and now thinks I'm questioning our future together. Mind you, his tattoo has nothing to do with me or our kids, and I'd never ask him to do that. Now he's pushing me to "honor him" in a tattoo. I still feel strongly about the "mother" ink being my one and only. Should I add his name, or is a tattoo not the best route? -- FEELING GUILTY IN TEXAS

DEAR FEELING GUILTY: What is driving your husband's "push" was the foolish comment you made that you would feel "stuck" (pun intended?) if he died and you had to wear his name forever. I would hope that you "honor" your husband every day of your marriage and vice versa.

Someone's name inked on your anatomy is no guarantee a relationship will last -- living examples of which are the many celebrities who have had theirs removed or modified because their romances fizzled. If neither of you has gotten those tattoos yet, it would be better for your marriage if you both end this argument by skipping them.

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend I'll call "Whitney" who asks me to pet sit for her on a fairly regular basis. She'll usually ask me a week or less before she is going to be leaving. I love animals (I have several of my own), so I continue to do this for her. But one issue is making it increasingly difficult. Abby, her house is FILTHY.

I have animals, so I know a little dog hair or cat litter is part of the deal. That's not the issue; it's dirt from the humans. There is food residue on counters, stovetops and cabinet doors, clothing and paperwork all over the floors, and a bathroom that clearly hasn't been cleaned in years. I refuse to use the bathroom in her house, and I even sanitize my hands after I leave.

This makes the pet sitting harder, because I know I should spend more time with her cats than just scooping litter and filling dishes, but I simply cannot bring myself to spend any real time in her house. How do I broach this subject with her, or should I? I dread these requests, but I don't want to leave an animal without basic care when she's away. -- RELUCTANT PET SITTER

DEAR SITTER: The time has come to tell Whitney you no longer want to pet sit for her, and when she asks you why, tell her the truth and encourage her to get some cleaning help.

DEAR ABBY: I have two beautiful daughters from a previous marriage. My ex and I get along well (better as friends than partners) and do things as often as possible with the girls, which includes travel. We usually take one to two trips a year. The girls love it, and so do we.

I am now remarried. My wife has a hard time with the traveling, and we have had many fights about it. She would like both families to travel together, but my girls don't want that. My ex's mom has just booked a trip to Hawaii and is willing to pay for me to go. My wife said absolutely not because Hawaii is such a paradise.

I'm torn because these trips are the only real quality time I have with the girls. There is absolutely nothing going on between my ex and me. The girls would rather travel with their mom than anyone else. What should I do? -- PACKED AND READY

DEAR PACKED: How long have you been remarried? And how old are your girls? Although they may enjoy the fantasy of their parents being a happy family, that is all it is -- a fantasy.

It's wonderful that you and your ex-wife enjoy an amicable relationship, but the time has come for you to stand up for the woman to whom you are presently married. She should have been welcomed on those trips right after the two of you made it official, and you should have made that clear. I don't blame your wife for being upset at this point. I would be, too. You should encourage your wife to come, too -- and devote some time to being with her.

DEAR ABBY: Our son "Leo," 24, has bipolar/schizoaffective disorder. He is single, lives 2,000 miles from us and is homeless. He refuses treatment.

I see him about every three months when I go and find him. His relationship with his dad, my husband, is not good. My husband has made many approaches to Leo, but our son rejects him.

My husband told me that when he dies, I should not say anything to Leo, and he wants me to agree on that. I agreed, but I think that is too hard. Do you think my husband is right on that request? -- PROBLEM FAMILY IN PUERTO RICO

DEAR PROBLEM FAMILY: Yes, I do. Your husband is being realistic, having made repeated approaches to Leo and being rejected. When he's gone, your son won't miss him, so please respect your husband's wishes if it will bring him peace of mind.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter received her tax refund recently. It amounted to $8,700. Approximately $5,000 is for overpaying on taxes. Approximately $3,000 is the child tax credit she receives for her two children. Her boyfriend, the father of the two boys, thinks he's entitled to some of her money.

Now, I understand the child tax credit is given for financial help for the children. My daughter and I agree that the $5,000 is hers exclusively as she is the one who paid those taxes. As far as the child tax credit is concerned, her boyfriend thinks that he should be entitled to at least half of that because he's the father. We think because she is the one paying for the year's health insurance, doctor copays, prescriptions and most of the diapers, wipes, pullups and other incidentals, it should all be hers.

Don't get me wrong. Her boyfriend does contribute to the household and is a great guy. They split most of the bills. After five years, this is their first big disagreement.

He chooses to get money during the year, so of course he gets a lower tax refund at the end of the year. FYI, she pays less for the baby supplies because she works at a well-known warehouse. He contributes when they are low by picking some up at the grocery store. What advice do you have? -- MONEY WOES IN THE EAST

DEAR MONEY WOES: Watch your daughter's "great" boyfriend closely because his stance is troubling. Because he is the father (!) doesn't mean he has a right to any portion of the child tax credit. If he needs reimbursement for the items he picks up for his children at the grocery store, your daughter should repay him out of her salary, not by forking over half of her tax credit. That money is intended for the kids, not for any one parent. If things aren't clear enough, consider putting the tax credit money in a separate account.

DEAR ABBY: My brother "Frank" passed away last month. He didn't have any underlying medical conditions, so it was a shock. My problem is, when I was 9 and he was 14, he used to molest me while my mother was working.

For years, I never told anyone, but when I was 40, I told my mom and big brother. Both of them believed me. For the past five years, I had been there for Frank and his daughter, but I was always waiting for an apology from him that never came. Now it's all I dwell on. How can I move past this and try to remember the good times? -- PERPLEXED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PERPLEXED: Your religious adviser may be able to help you with that. However, if you are not religious, it may take some sessions with a licensed mental health professional. Your niece, Frank's daughter, should be asked if her father ever did anything that made her uncomfortable because, if he did, she may need professional help.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

