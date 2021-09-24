DEAR ABBY: I'm a minor living at home with my parents and my brother. Everything's pretty stable. Mom works, but she isn't gone all the time or anything like that. However, I have a lot of problems with my dad.
He has Asperger's syndrome, and his behavior has caused many issues for me. The least of them is that every time I try to talk about any concern I have (with him or not involving him), he takes it personally and makes it all about himself. This and other emotionally invalidating behaviors have been happening for as long as I can remember, and it makes me feel guilty about my feelings.
I have been going to therapy to deal with my father problems, along with other mental health issues. My therapist has been encouraging me to feel sympathy for how much anxiety my dad has to deal with. Mom tells me he really does love me and it's just the Asperger's syndrome that is getting in the way. But I'm tired of hearing about how hard things are for him, and I don't think I should pay him any respect for his feelings if he doesn't give me any. His behavior is especially hurtful while I'm struggling with various mental health issues. Do you have any advice? -- GIRL IN TURMOIL
DEAR GIRL: Yes, I do. Listen more carefully to what your therapist is trying to convey. You share something in common with your father; you both have diagnosed mental disorders. What you expect from him may be beyond his ABILITY to give. This is a sad situation, but the sooner you accept it, the less often you will look to your father for the emotional support he is unable to provide. When you need to discuss your issues, talk to your mother or your therapist, and you may find the support you are seeking.
DEAR ABBY: For the last 20 years, my wife and I have had a Friday night happy-hour tradition. We use the time to get caught up and to reconnect. Occasionally, we'll invite others to join us, but it's usually just the two of us, and we like it that way.
Some longtime friends from another state moved to our community recently. We invited them to a couple of happy hours and enjoyed the evenings, but we did not intend for our Fridays to become a foursome every week. Apparently, our friends think otherwise and keep showing up every Friday.
While we enjoy their company, we want our Fridays back! How do we get out of this arrangement and reclaim our connection time back without hurt feelings? -- HAPPY HOUR FOR TWO, PLEASE
DEAR HAPPY HOUR: You describe this couple as longtime friends. Because their move is recent, they may be having trouble making friends and becoming involved in your community. The next time they show up, you and your wife should suggest some activities and ways for them to widen their circle of acquaintances. Then, the following Tuesday or Wednesday -- well BEFORE they show up on your doorstep -- give them a call and explain that your Friday nights are usually reserved for you and your wife "to get caught up and to reconnect" after a long and busy week. Let you know you will INVITE them to join you for happy hour when you are up for company.
DEAR ABBY: Yesterday, my daughter informed me that her boyfriend will soon come to me to ask for her hand in marriage. She also told me she intends to have both her stepfather and me walk her down the aisle. This creates a huge problem for me.
Her mother and I divorced 13 years ago because of marital infidelity on her part. She was having an affair with the man who is now my daughter's stepfather. When my daughter told me her plans, it took all my self-control not to go through the roof.
I have thought about my daughter's wedding day since the day she was born, and now she wants me to share it with this individual who has caused me so much pain. Her feeling is he has been with her her entire life, and she wants him in the wedding. I understand it to some extent, although for her to ask me to give up even a bit of this honor cuts me to my core.
One of her reasons for asking is we had a strained relationship for a number of years. I was never out of her life, although there were periods of time when we would fight constantly.
I don't want to miss the opportunity to walk my baby girl down the aisle, but I simply cannot share this honor with someone who basically stole my family. -- NOT FORGIVING IN TEXAS
DEAR NOT FORGIVING: I know this is painful for you, but you are not in control. If you are going to have the honor of walking your daughter down the aisle, you will have to figure out a compromise. I'm suggesting you walk her halfway to the altar and your daughter's stepfather take her the rest of the way, or vice versa. It has been done before.
DEAR ABBY: I'm having trouble with feelings I probably shouldn't be having about someone. She's always walking around in her underwear when I come over. I like it, of course, but I'm not sure if it is meant to tease me or if I should act on it. I'd really appreciate your help. -- CONFUSED IN THE EAST
DEAR CONFUSED: A positive message of the #MeToo movement has been that when there is a shadow of a doubt, a person should COMMUNICATE to avoid any unfortunate misunderstandings. In this case, it would be appropriate to ask this woman why she walks around in a state of undress when you are there, because you are not sure how to interpret the message it sends. DO NOT ACT ON ANYTHING UNLESS HER RESPONSE IS THAT IT WOULD BE WELCOMED.
DEAR ABBY: At what age is it no longer appropriate to share a bed with your child? My sister-in-law "Mara" is a single mom with a 13-year-old daughter. Until recently we were quite close, but we haven't spoken in a few months. Mostly it's because of COVID restrictions, but we had begun drifting apart even before.
Last week I saw on Facebook that she had made a comment about them still sharing a bed. I think it's weird and creepy. It goes against every boundary I have as a mother myself.
Should I keep my mouth shut? She won't listen to my husband (her brother) because he has been branded an "abusive misogynist." Mara loves to play the victim and interprets any criticism, however slight, as abuse -- especially if it comes from a man.
Getting in touch with her out of the blue to talk about this seems over the top, but I'm genuinely concerned about the long-term impact on her daughter, who has voiced in the past (not in front of Mara) that she prefers to sleep alone. Is this none of my business? -- OVER THE LINE
DEAR OVER: If you suspect your niece is being sexually abused, child protective services should be contacted. Otherwise, it is none of your business. Not every family -- or culture, for that matter -- has the same standards. Until your niece finds the courage to tell her mother she no longer wants to share a bed, nothing will change in that household.
DEAR ABBY: My 25-year-old son has been dating a girl for two or three months. She seems very nice. She has two children and is pregnant with her third child. She's due in three months. The child is not my son's.
I was told by some friends of my son that he's planning to sign the birth certificate as the father. He understands the implications. How do I convince him that, although he feels like he and this girl will be together for the long haul, this is a poor decision to make, especially because of the short length of time they have been dating? -- TOO MUCH, TOO SOON
DEAR TOO MUCH, TOO SOON: Although it can be difficult to convince someone in the throes of new love, you and your son's friends should urge him to discuss this with a lawyer before signing ANYTHING. He needs input from someone who is not emotionally involved and can explain the legal ramifications of what he's considering.
Not all romances have storybook endings, but if this relationship leads to marriage in the future, he can always adopt or provide financially for the child if he wishes. I sincerely hope you and the others who care about him can get through to your son.
DEAR ABBY: My college-aged granddaughter is no longer speaking to me, answering my phone calls or allowing her other grandmother (who raised her) to post anything on Facebook where I can see what she is doing.
My granddaughter came to live with me last summer because she worked a summer job here. I asked her if she was gay, not because I think she is but as a prelude to a conversation about not allowing other girls to recruit her into a same-sex relationship as I saw in college and while teaching public school. Although I tried to explain, things have grown progressively worse.
My son and her mother married when she was 7 and divorced when she was 13. Over the years, I worked hard to develop and maintain a relationship with her. Now, she has told the other grandmother that she will never speak to me again. Was what I did so bad, and what should I do now? -- OTHER GRANDMOTHER IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR OTHER: What you said wasn't "bad," but it was misinformed and heavy-handed. While same-sex relationships do happen in high school and college, young people don't usually indulge unless they are already at least bi-curious. Even then, straight people don't suddenly "turn gay."
Your granddaughter may still be trying to figure out her sexual orientation, which could be why she has reacted so strongly. If you are wise, you will allow her the time she needs to sort it out, rather than push or panic.
