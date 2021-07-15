DEAR ABBY: I have always suffered from what I now know is social anxiety disorder. When I have to attend a large family function, I'm extremely nervous and miserable. As a result, sometimes I have had a sour expression on my face (although I didn't realize it). At a gathering several years ago, I guess I inadvertently gave what appeared to be a dirty look to the in-law of a family member. I didn't mean to be rude, but I was extremely nervous.
Since then, this person has made a sarcastic remark about me on a family video, and another time as I was walking out of a family member's home, they made a face or gesture behind my back. (I realized it later because I was wondering why the person I was saying goodbye to looked past me at them and laughed.)
I regret what happened and constantly replay the event and beat myself up over it. However, I feel this person has more than made up for it by their actions. I'll be required to see this person for years to come. Apologizing is not an option, as the two of us now have a seething dislike for each other. Do I have a right to give myself a break for this? -- ANXIETY SUFFERER
DEAR ANXIETY SUFFERER: If someone was offended by a "look" they perceived, they should have approached you and asked what it was about when it happened. Surely other of your relatives know about your discomfort being in groups and could have explained to the person that the expression on your face wasn't directed at them. Regardless of how you feel about this individual, because you are going to encounter the person with some regularity, it would be in your interest to quit stewing, make the "gesture" (not obscene!) and straighten this out.
DEAR ABBY: My son and daughter-in-law are sweet, kind and loving people. They are good parents to their son, an adorable toddler, and expect another child in six months. They live in an apartment and would like to rent a home to accommodate their growing family.
The problem is they have six cats and a python. Most rental houses don't allow pets -- most certainly not this brood. They have made clear that they will not sacrifice their pets for a place to live. I am very concerned about that many cats and a python cohabitating with a toddler and soon an infant. Please help me reinforce that while it is OK to have a pet, they are not thinking or acting responsibly as parents. -- VERY CONCERNED GRANNY
DEAR GRANNY: Have you talked to your son and DIL about your concerns? If you haven't, you should. According to the Mayo Clinic, exposure to cat feces could cause a disease called toxoplasmosis, which can be passed by a pregnant woman to her unborn child. (Look online for further information.)
In addition, many communities have zoning ordinances that dictate what kind and the number of pets people are allowed to keep on their property. When your son and his wife rent a house, they will be expected to abide by those regulations, or they will be in violation of their lease and subject to eviction.
DEAR ABBY: I recently contacted a man I dated 32 years ago, when I was 17. He told me he was widowed 13 years ago after a 13-year marriage. Since then, he hasn't dated anyone, talked to anyone or had any kind of human intimacy whatsoever. He is 58. It isn't normal and it doesn't seem like anyone in his family has helped him get through this, so he is stuck.
We have been talking for the last seven months. We live 6 1/2 hours apart. It seems like rather than "rock the boat," he has let other people rule his life. His children are all in their 20s. He tells me he wants to visit and vice versa, to see where things go. We both say marriage is not on the table. I can't even imagine it. His daughters have referred to me as his girlfriend when he has had me on the phone and they are in the background. Please advise. -- NO DEFINITE PLANS YET
DEAR NO DEFINITE PLANS: You said your old beau has been living like a monk for the past 13 years. Ordinarily, I would advise you to invite him for a visit. However, in this coronavirus era, you need to know whether he has been vaccinated for COVID before you do that. Discuss this with him during one of your conversations and see how he feels about it.
DEAR ABBY: After 18 years of happy marriage, my husband came to me the other day and asked me to order some "leggings," or what I call "yoga pants." He said he had seen them on TikTok. Mind you, we're both 40. He said they're sexy and he'd love to see me in some. I'm not sure how to feel about this. I am 5'7", weigh about 115 and I have no booty. Should I order the pants or be offended? -- NO BOOTY IN NEW MEXICO
DEAR NO BOOTY: Order the pants! If he'd like to see you in them, what do you have to lose? While you may feel self- conscious about your posterior, never forget that it's the booty he married. Please, let that reassure you. (If you're unsure, consider wearing a tunic top with them.)
P.S. You may find them very comfortable.
DEAR ABBY: I currently live in my parents' house with my 1-year-old son and husband. We live here not because of unfortunate circumstances or events, but because we help my elderly and disabled parents with things such as bills, rent, groceries, etc. Unfortunately, my lazy sister also lives under the same roof. She refuses to get a job or help around the house, and often creates extreme drama. Benign events seem to set her off.
I have told my parents on numerous occasions that I can't deal with the madness, and either she goes or we do. But I end up feeling such immense guilt at the thought of my parents struggling with bills and daily rituals that I end up pushing those feelings of anger and resentment aside.
I don't know what I should do. Should I free myself from my sister's unhinged behavior and move out, or should I stick it out and suck it up in order to be a good daughter and help my parents? -- ROCK AND A HARD PLACE
DEAR ROCK: The problem with issuing an ultimatum is that for it to be effective, one has to be prepared to follow through.
You haven't done that, so your protestations aren't taken seriously. You and your husband need to have one more talk with your parents and make clear that the current living situation isn't working for you because it is too stressful. Tell them if the situation isn't changed -- and your sister at the very least finds a job and contributes -- you and your husband will be moving. Then follow through.
DEAR ABBY: I love my parents. They are thoughtful, intelligent people who supported (even encouraged) me to attend a good school on the East Coast. I now live with my boyfriend in Connecticut, where my job is located. He's 23; I am 22. We would like to start a family within the next five years, but I worry that our children will never see their grandparents on my side.
I grew up with both sets of grandparents nearby. They contributed so much to my personhood and upbringing that being without them would likely have been a detriment. The idea of my parents being strangers to my kids makes me sad and anxious.
I feel so guilty already that I want to be proactive in this. Barring the slim possibility of them moving here from Chicago, how can I help them be active grandparents when the time comes? How can I help my kids love and appreciate my parents as much as I loved my own grandma and grandpa, despite the distance? -- LONGING IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR ABBY: I have a problem I can't fix. I have been married for 54 years. For the last 20 we have slept in different bedrooms. I get no affection from my wife, and everything has to be her way. We no longer have anything in common except our children and grandchildren who, for the most part, come to me only when they need something.
Over the years, we have drifted apart, and there is no longer anything we enjoy doing together. I have told her many times that for my mental health we should part ways. She laughs and shrugs it off. Basically, to her I am a paycheck.
She thinks we don't have a problem. Her parents lived pretty much the same way. I need someone who will sit with me when we go out to dinner, hold hands in public, have a couple of similar interests, share the same bed, etc.
I have met a woman online who seems to care and who wants to be with me. I haven't followed through, but every time I'm verbally abused, it's pushing me more and more toward her. Help. -- UNHAPPY IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR UNHAPPY: Tell your wife you are making an appointment with a licensed marriage and family therapist to discuss your marital situation. It may be the wakeup call she needs to get her to quit laughing and pay attention to the fact that you are seriously unhappy. Ask her to go with you, but if she refuses, follow through and go without her. It may help you emotionally as you disengage from this marriage.
If you do end the marriage, recognize there will have to be a fair distribution of any assets that accumulated and be prepared to discuss your options with more than one lawyer. A word of caution, however: Do NOT immediately rush into a romantic relationship with someone you know only through the internet. It is crucial that you take the necessary time to detoxify and regain your balance after you exit this marriage.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069