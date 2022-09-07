DEAR ABBY: My younger sister, "Fern," gave birth to a son three months ago. Since she returned to work, it seems like all she does is dump her baby, "Ricky," on others so she can sleep with her special someone. I watched Ricky a couple of times while they ran errands, even though they have someone living with them to keep an eye on the baby.

Fern works nights and her S.O. works days, but all I hear is that Ricky is getting watched by someone else. She's always in the parking lot at work 30 minutes before we open although she lives nearby. She also volunteers for extra work as often as she can. She has struggled with mental health and alcohol abuse, so I'm worried she may have postpartum depression.

I want Ricky to be safe, and I'd love for them to have a healthy bond. From the things she says, I'm worried they don't. I know for some moms it takes time, but she wasn't excited about her pregnancy or about giving birth. She's a first-time mom, so maybe I'm not giving her a chance. Am I just a nosy aunt, or is this normal? -- AUNT IN THE SOUTH

DEAR AUNT IN THE SOUTH: While Fern's parenting style isn't the same as yours, from what you have written, she and her significant other are making sure Ricky is cared for in their absence. This is why I think the answer to your question is yes, you ARE being a nosy aunt.

DEAR ABBY: I have caught my boyfriend looking at his mom's rear end more than once. She sometimes walks around the house in tight-fitting booty shorts that are so short you can see part of her butt. Sometimes he actually stares, which I find extremely disturbing. I'm not sure what to do. I have even thought about breaking up with him. We usually hang out at my house, but whenever we spend time at his house and his mom wears short shorts, I catch him. Please advise me on this. -- CAN'T UNSEE THIS

DEAR CAN'T UNSEE: Have you talked with your boyfriend about your observation? If you haven't, you should. If you are seriously worried that he's lusting after his mother, you should absolutely end the romance. No ifs, ands or butts.

DEAR ABBY: Should vehicle charging be provided as an amenity to an overnight houseguest? When my family visits our vacation home, they have gotten into the habit of plugging in their hybrid vehicles when they arrive. They live only an hour away and don't "need" the additional range to return home. Their vehicles can cost about $30 to charge. Are they taking advantage of our hospitality, or is this the cost of having the company? -- UNSURE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR UNSURE: Does this happen regularly? If the answer is yes, and the cost of the electricity creates a burden for you, speak up and ask your guests to stop or compensate you. However, if it doesn't, then I would consider it a part of the hospitality I have extended.

DEAR ABBY: I am in my early 40s. I have reconnected with a girl I dated in high school. Things are wonderful. I have come to understand that she was "wronged" by other men more than once in the years in between. But I have also learned it was happening during our relationship as teens. I cannot stop ripping myself in half for not realizing it was happening and doing nothing to stop it. I wasn't damaged; she was.

I am hesitant to do anything that makes her revisit her pain, but it is something I can't let go of. I am not sure how I should proceed in the present, so that I don't let the past damage a future that seems so bright. Could you please give me a woman's point of view? -- CAUTIOUS IN MICHIGAN

DEAR CAUTIOUS: Understand that you and this woman were very different people when you dated more than 20 years ago. I suspect my point of view is similar to what you would get from a man: If you plan to proceed with this romance, the two of you should get at least six months of couples counseling from a licensed professional.

A lot has happened to you both in the intervening years since high school. There was nothing you could do to stop anything that happened. She was a willing participant in those failed relationships. Your future with her will be brighter once you know each other better as adults, which will involve frank communication on both of your parts.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 24-year-old woman who has been in a relationship with a man for seven years. "Ken" is 27 years older than I am. (I pursued him.) I love him, but I have always been slightly confused about my relationship with him, and he knows this. Lately, I have been feeling very guilty. My heart knows that my love for Ken isn't enough for what he truly deserves.

He's a good, honest man, and I enjoy our relationship. We get along great, have a lot in common and make a great team. I am comfortable with us and our life. But recently I have realized that I want to be on my own, alone, and not in a relationship. I feel a strong desire to focus on me and only me, so I can grow into the person I envision myself being. Any advice besides the obvious -- my leaving the relationship? -- WANTING MORE IN WISCONSIN

DEAR WANTING: You became involved with Ken while you were still very young. It appears you never gave yourself time to fully develop as an individual. You state that you are still "in a relationship" rather than a marriage, which may be a blessing considering your ambivalence.

Many women would be glad to live their life in a relationship that has all the positive qualities that yours has with Ken. I am sure you both will discover this when you move on. However, since you asked my advice, talk this through with a licensed relationship counselor before making any final decision.

DEAR ABBY: How do you know when a grandparent is no longer capable of babysitting? Recently, my mother-in-law came to visit and, as usual, she babysat our toddler while I ran errands, went to the gym, etc.

When I returned, it was immediately obvious that my son had soiled his diaper, so I changed him. I could tell it had been some time since he had relieved himself. His water bottle and milk were out of his reach because she "didn't want him to spill it," so it had been hours since he had a sip of anything. There were smaller issues as well. I spoke with my husband about it, but he downplayed the situation.

Am I overreacting, or is my husband in denial about his mom's diminishing capabilities? She's planning another visit with us again soon, and I'm sure she expects solo babysitting time. Is this safe? Should I say something? If so, what? Of course I appreciate free babysitting and a loving grandmother, but not to the detriment of my son. -- VERY WORRIED MOM IN COLORADO

DEAR MOM: Ideally, you should have asked your mother-in-law why the diaper hadn't been changed when you got home and realized it hadn't been. Your husband may have minimized what happened because he can't accept that his mother's mental capacities may be diminishing. Denial is common when a parent is in the beginning stages of dementia because the symptoms can be subtle.

Having concerns about leaving your son alone with her is not "going overboard." During her next visit, stay close to home and quietly monitor what she is -- and isn't -- doing. If she is indeed slipping, she needs to be evaluated by a geriatrician, and may need supervision for herself.

DEAR ABBY: Three weeks after I met my love, he proposed. We were married four months later. We hadn't discussed finances, but he did know my income was higher than his. (We are both retired and were widowed when we met.)

After nine months of marriage, we got into some financial problems, and instead of sitting down to discuss it with him, I did what I usually do when I get scared: I bolted. I asked him to leave and filed for divorce.

Since then, I have realized that I still love him and want him in the last chapter of my life. I know I hurt him, and I want to make it up to him, but he's afraid I'll ask him to leave again. I also love his family and miss them all very much. I would never hurt him again. We have been talking, and he has a girlfriend and doesn't want to hurt her. Advice? -- ANOTHER CHANCE IN FLORIDA

DEAR ANOTHER CHANCE: You blew it. Your former husband has moved on since the divorce, as evidenced by the fact that he has a new lady in his life. Learn from his example and move on with yours, because it doesn't appear he will be coming back anytime soon -- if ever.

DEAR ABBY: My girlfriend, "Dyanne," and I recently had a baby conceived not long after we started dating. While I love my child with all my heart, Dyanne is constantly dropping hints that she wants an engagement ring or a "promise ring." I understand why because she has explained her reasons. But she's pressuring me to provide something I believe should come when I feel comfortable doing it.

While some would say I don't act like it, I'm traditional in some ways for a millennial. I believe that when I give someone a ring, it should be because I plan to marry her. I don't consider marriage the way most do, and think I can just get divorced and it's no big deal. I think Dyanne puts too much emphasis on what others think and that's one of the reasons she wants a ring.

Am I wrong to stall until I feel ready to actually propose and not just say, "Sure. One day we will, and here's a ring in the meantime"? -- UNENGAGED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR UNENGAGED: Nowhere in your letter did you mention that you love Dyanne. You should not give her a ring and keep her in a holding pattern if you aren't sure you want to follow through with the commitment. Be honest. Tell her you care about her and love your child and intend to responsibly co-parent with her, but you are not ready for marriage and don't know when you will be. That's the truth.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069