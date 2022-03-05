DEAR ABBY: I have been married to "Arthur" for 50 years. There have been many problems in our marriage, and we even separated a couple times. I had kids to raise and never enough money to break it off completely. Over the last 13 years, my husband has been so-called "unable to work" and on disability. I have worked to keep us afloat, while he eats and sleeps and has gained 100 pounds.

My mother passed away this year, and I will inherit money after my siblings and I sell her house. Would it be ridiculous for me to move out and get my own apartment? I am very unhappy living with Arthur, and he can make it on his own Social Security, which I helped him to maximize. -- REALLY NEEDS A CHANGE

DEAR REALLY NEEDS: The question you are asking is a legal one. Laws vary depending upon where you live. Before making any changes, you need to discuss this with an attorney to determine what the financial implications are for you if you should divorce Arthur. Do it NOW, before your mother's estate is settled.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter and her husband have created online family albums. My son-in-law takes most of the pictures. When we visit, he rarely takes any pictures of our side of the family, but he always takes pictures of his own family. My daughter doesn't seem to care or notice that we are absent from the albums.

I'm afraid that in years to come, our grandchildren will look at those albums and think we weren't there. The other grandparents once said that the grandkids always talk about us, and I got the impression they felt threatened. I know they shared it with their son. We are hurt. -- THE BIG PICTURE IN THE EAST

DEAR BIG PICTURE: Your fear of being "erased by omission" may be valid. Because you mentioned that your daughter doesn't notice, talk privately with her and tell her that you and her father are hurt because of the discrepancy. Unless you do, the situation won't change. While you're at it, ask if you can upload your own photos to the albums. And continue making non-photo memories with your grandchildren, as you have been doing.

DEAR ABBY: I recently purchased some eyeglasses that my wife totally hates. The frames are round and somewhat retro in style. I have received compliments on them from friends and co-workers. The rub is, my wife has told me she doesn't want me wearing them, and that by wearing them I'm disrespecting her, disregarding her feelings and, by extension, not caring about her.

I am feeling very controlled not being able to wear the glasses I like. I love her, but I think I'm "old enough" to make my own personal choices. By the way, I never tell her what she may or may not wear, as I feel that is her personal choice as well. Am I wrong to wear them? -- SEEING RED IN WASHINGTON

DEAR SEEING RED: No, you are not "wrong." Your wife is wrong to equate your choice in eyewear with your regard for her. From where I sit, it looks like an attempt to fight dirty. Don't fall for it.

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend has this bad habit when we meet new people. It can range from a neighbor to someone like our landlord. During the course of a conversation, he'll lie and exaggerate certain facts about his life, our life or something more sensitive, such as our financial situation (which, might I add, is not good).

It bothers me, because I'm an honest person who finds no reason to lie to people I meet. If it's a subject I don't want to discuss, I keep my mouth shut. An example: He told our neighbors we would consider buying the house we currently rent, but that our mortgage company would need to approve us for $40,000 more. The truth is, we CAN'T get approved for any mortgage because our debt is too high.

In the moment, it's hard for me to determine if I should "play along," casually (or firmly) redirect the conversation or correct him. I don't like leading people to believe something that isn't true. He has lied to me about some serious matters in the past. I'm sure his purpose isn't malicious, but it makes me uncomfortable. If I try to address it with him, he blows me off like it's not a problem.

How should I handle these situations in the future? It makes it hard to make new friends when we're not being honest from the start. -- TRUTHFUL IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR TRUTHFUL: Your boyfriend's difficulty with the truth is a huge red flag. He dismisses your concerns because they are not important to him -- just as the truth is not important to him. I am relieved you described him as your boyfriend and not your husband. What he is doing will have an impact on your future -- financially and socially -- when folks start to recognize he is a phony. My advice to you is to end this romance before your own credibility suffers.

DEAR ABBY: A few years ago, I bought my mother-in-law a 9-by-13-inch pan with a lid (a popular name brand). While I was visiting her, she mentioned that she needed a new lid for her pan. When I asked her what happened to the original lid, she told me it had gotten warped. My sister-in-law then piped up and said it was her fault because she had it close to the hot oven and it had melted.

I think my sister-in-law should replace the lid, but she is refusing. My mother-in-law expects me to do it. Please help me figure this out. My husband thinks we should just replace it, but I honestly think his sister should. -- HER FAULT IN THE EAST

DEAR HER FAULT: You may honestly think that your sister-in-law should replace the lid she ruined (an opinion with which I concur, by the way), but it ain't gonna happen. So keep peace in the family by ordering a new one for your MIL, and try to smile when you do it, even if it's more like a grimace.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I argue about returning gifts his parents give us. They are well-off and buy excessively for their grandkids throughout the year, especially at holidays. They also buy multiple gifts for my husband and me. We are drowning in too much stuff and constantly battling clutter in our home.

None of these gifts are from our family's wish lists, nor are they particularly thoughtful. In years past, I have asked my mother-in-law to limit her purchases to three gifts -- one toy, one outfit, one book -- with no success. I also have pleaded with her to stop buying me small knickknacks, and have suggested more experience-based gifts. Still, year after year, we come home with a bunch of stuff we neither need nor want.

How can I get my in-laws to respect our wishes? To make matters worse, my husband becomes defensive of his parents when I get frustrated, even though he fundamentally agrees with me. How do I help his parents understand that what they are really giving us is a fight? And, if none of them care about my wishes, how do I get past feeling disrespected and disregarded? -- BURIED IN STUFF

DEAR BURIED: By now you should have realized that your mother-in-law, "Lady Bountiful," isn't going to change. You will spend less time being frustrated if you let go of your resentment about her spending sprees. My heartfelt advice to you is to develop a sense of humor where she's concerned. If you can't use her gifts, donate, regift or sell them.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I got married a year ago, he had seven rescue dogs, which was a lot for me, but I accepted it. Two of the small dogs slept in our bed, and I was OK with that, too. My husband promised he would never put the dogs before me, and when those dogs died, he would not replace the big ones. (At that time, he had only two small ones.) Well, he has lost a big one and a small one, which left us with five dogs.

Not only did my husband go to the shelter and adopt two, he is going to buy another one! Everything he promised was a lie. The two from the shelter are allowed to sleep with us, although I've explained to him I can't sleep with all these dogs in our bed. Rather than have them sleep somewhere else in the house, he has pretty much told me to pack my things. When he told his dog-loving mother about our problem, she advised him that it's OK for me to sleep in another room so he can sleep with his dogs.

I feel like he knew all along what his intentions were. I almost left and I am still thinking about it. I've talked to him, but he won't change his mind. I'm not sure why he even married me. Help me, please. -- SLEEPING POORLY IN TENNESSEE

DEAR ABBY: Against my better judgment, I agreed to allow my parents to pay for our upcoming wedding. It was something they pretty much insisted upon. My fiance was upset by my decision because he fears I'm in collusion with them to make a big show of it.

For the last 10 months he has been suggesting we nix the religious ceremony and get married privately. I am hurt because while I don't want a big party, I have always wanted a full ceremony with my friends and family. I have been trying to assuage his fears because I know he will appreciate the wedding on the day of, but he feels neglected. How can we compromise so that neither of us feels resentful? -- PARTY OF TWO

DEAR PARTY: If you and your fiance haven't had premarital counseling -- and it's apparent from your letter that you haven't -- I urge you to get some right away. The two of you are encountering serious issues that need to be resolved BEFORE your wedding. That he doesn't trust you and feels you might be conspiring with your parents against him is a huge red flag.

When he says he wants to "nix the religious ceremony," is he talking about the religious aspect of it -- or what he perceives to be a circus surrounding it? If it's the former, it could affect the way you raise your children. If a compromise can be reached, counseling will help you to determine what you may need to do next. Please don't wait. Start now.

