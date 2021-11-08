I have raised the subject and seen eyerolls and facial gestures between them. My daughter lives several states away and has said I'm welcome in her home -- but as a "snowbird" only. Abby, I don't want to be placed in a nursing home, only to be abandoned and alone. What do you advise? -- UNWANTED IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR UNWANTED: Because your children are averse to you eventually living permanently with them, start now to prepare for the time when you may no longer be able to live by yourself. Begin by talking to friends -- of both genders -- and find out if they may have a similar problem. If they do, consider banding together and buying a house or a condo together so you can help each other. This has worked for other seniors and it may be the solution to your problem.

DEAR ABBY: My teenage grandson plays on his middle school's football team. He is a great player, but the team never wins. It's hard to watch him play his heart out when the team loses in the 38-0 range. I'm proud of his efforts, and I want to encourage him to continue to do his best no matter what the final score is. Do you have any suggestions on the healthiest way to sympathize with him about the loss without discouraging him? -- PROUD OF HIM IN THE WEST