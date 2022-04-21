DEAR ABBY: I am an old man, married to a wonderful woman who does everything for me. I'm in poor health and don't expect to live much longer. My wife is a youthful 80. She's trim, pretty, active, hardworking, loving and sexy. She enjoys skiing, fishing, gardening, board games, puzzles etc. She is the most organized person I have ever known. She likes to cook and entertain and is excellent at both.

Although she has quite a few friends -- widowed and otherwise -- we don't know any men who would be acceptable as a future mate after I'm gone. She's financially independent and meticulous about keeping track of expenses. Neither of us is formally religious.

To be blunt, I can't imagine a better wife for someone special. I would like us to meet a man, probably in his 70s, preferably widowed, physically active, romantically inclined, energetic, capable with tools and household projects, not addicted to drugs or alcohol, financially independent and preferably politically conservative who would be a potential mate for her after I am gone.

We have discussed this to a limited extent, but she has expressed little interest in the subject. I can't imagine she won't experience a renaissance after this albatross is off of her neck. She has more than earned it. If you have any suggestions, I would appreciate them. -- THANKFUL IN WASHINGTON

DEAR THANKFUL: You are clearly a caring and protective husband who is deeply in love with and concerned for his wife. However, as much as you would like to screen the applicants to fill the vacancy that your death would create, there are some things a person must do for themself. When you pass on, your wife may not feel ready to move on according to your timetable. Please let her make this decision for herself when the time is right.

P.S. I am sorry you are not in better health, because it seems you and your wife have a strong and loving relationship that will not be easy to replace.

DEAR ABBY: My grandson is in a relationship with a girl who manipulates him and abuses him emotionally. I told my grandson what she is doing, but he doesn't see it. Because of that, neither one of them is speaking to me.

My grandson was a caring, happy person until he met her. Now he's withdrawn. He is working, but she is not. They are struggling to make a life for themselves. When I ask how he's doing, he just says OK and nothing more. Is there anything I can do to make him see what she is doing to him? -- IT'S OBVIOUS IN IOWA

DEAR OBVIOUS: No. You have done everything you can by trying to enlighten your grandson, who, it appears, "love" has blinded. Now it's time for you to accept that nothing will change until he wakes up and smells the coffee.

DEAR ABBY: I'm an inmate at the women's prison. My fiance and I have been together for four years and have four little ones under the age of 4. They are with him.

I am getting mad at him for not writing often or sending photos. I realize he's busy taking care of the babies, but am I being selfish to think he should make time for me? -- INMATE MOM IN NEVADA

DEAR MOM: I am glad you asked. I am also glad you recognize the fact that your fiance has his hands full, working to support his family while taking care of the little ones. Because you have more time on your hands than he does, spend some of it writing to HIM and the CHILDREN. Tell them how much you love and miss them. Describe your daily activities and your hopes for them. If you do, it may make your bond with them stronger and bring them closer to you until you are released.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were married 10 years and in our 40s when he passed away three years ago. His wishes were that his ashes be split -- half to me, and half to be buried with his mom in another state. I want to go there by myself and take care of it without notifying his family, so I won't have to go through another "funeral."

I haven't spoken to his family members in that state since the funeral. I did speak with his sister -- once -- during the past year (we live in the same city), when I dropped off some of her family's things that my husband had. Can I just go and take care of it? Must I inform the family? I would much prefer just going to the cemetery and then coming right back home. -- YOUNG WIDOW IN NEW YORK

DEAR YOUNG WIDOW: Contact the owners of the cemetery and ask this question. If your husband's family owns the plot in which their mother is buried, you may need their permission to open her grave and add your husband's ashes. If you do not wish to have "another funeral," it is, of course, your prerogative, but I doubt you can slip this past them.

DEAR ABBY: My husband has a "best friend" from childhood I'll call "Artie," but they have little in common anymore. Finding things to do with him and his wife is a struggle. We like to travel, so we always invite them along, but Artie says "no" to everything. His wife, "Ann," and I are pretty close.

The problem? We all spend a lot of time together (at our home) and they fight constantly! It doesn't matter where they are. Ann shows up at our house in the middle of the night needing a place to sleep. Their fighting has ruined more gatherings than I have fingers and toes to count. I feel like our life is consumed by their toxic relationship. My husband tells me I should just "ignore it." But he's not the one who has to tend to his friend's wife EVERY day. I don't know what to do. Help! -- EXHAUSTED IN ALABAMA

DEAR EXHAUSTED: What you do is draw the line. Tell your husband the unrelenting warfare in his friend's marriage is more than you care to handle. Tell Ann the same thing, and that if she can't sleep under her own roof, she'll have to find other accommodations than your house in the middle of the night. Urge her to get counseling and to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) or a local domestic violence shelter if Artie is violent. As to socializing with them as a couple -- on trips, yet (!) -- explain to your husband that you have lost your appetite for it, and if he wants to see his childhood friend, he should do it without you.

DEAR ABBY: I've been married for six years. When I met my wife, we decided she'd move into my home with her teenaged boys. I told them upfront how important it is to me to keep a clean home. When they come home from college, they leave a mess in the kitchen, and it drives me crazy. This has been going on since we married, and I'm ready to tell my wife they are not allowed back into my home.

I have reminded them many times about cleaning up after themselves, but their mess continues. I'm close to losing my temper over it. It angers me to see grown men in my home do this. It feels like they are blatantly disrespecting me. When I was away for a year, my wife constantly complained to me about their lack of cleanliness as well. Am I in the wrong? -- TASKMASTER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR TASKMASTER: You are not wrong. Remind the "boys" -- without exploding -- that you have asked them repeatedly not to leave the kitchen in a mess after they use it. Then tell them -- without exploding -- that if it happens again, they will have to arrange for other accommodations when they visit.

It goes without saying that your wife should back you up on this. They should also ask their mother if there is anything else they can do to be helpful when they visit -- like wash the towels they have used and make up the beds with fresh linens before they return to school.

DEAR ABBY: My 25-year-old son is a single father of three boys, 6, 4 and almost 3. They have been living with me, my youngest and my husband in a two-bedroom house for a while now, and I'm not happy with my life.

I enjoy my grandkids, but I don't enjoy my son. He looks and acts like my older brother, who I never liked because he was mean and bullied me even as an adult. What can I say or do to get my son out, and how do I deal with my feelings toward him? I love him, but I don't really like him. -- OVER IT IN NEW MEXICO

DEAR OVER IT: If the only thing you have against your son is his strong physical resemblance to your brother -- whom you dislike for good reason -- you are being unfair to him. However, this is your home, and if the conditions are no longer pleasant for you, you have the right to change them. Give your son a reasonable deadline to find other living arrangements without alienating him, if that is possible. (Your living conditions ARE crowded right now, so your reason is valid.)

DEAR ABBY: I am the youngest of eight children. My oldest sibling, "Lois," is 72. She is in the habit of returning "gifts" she says I gave to her as far back as 40 years ago. (She doesn't want to deal with getting rid of the items herself.) I think this is extremely rude. Lois does this only with me and one other sister.

Most of the time, I don't even remember the gift, or I already have one of the items. She'll usually attach a "sweet" note to it to make me feel guilty for not keeping it. She will also send it to me via another family member. I try to tell her to pay it forward to someone who could use or enjoy the item, but she ignores me. How do I get her to stop this? -- GIVE AND TAKE IN TEXAS

DEAR GIVE AND TAKE: You can't get Lois to stop, so stop trying. When it happens again, find the humor in it and donate the item to a thrift shop. (Or rewrap it and gift it to another relative for Christmas or a birthday.)

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

