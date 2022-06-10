DEAR ABBY: I'm a gay man. A friend of more than 20 years, "Marci," passed away eight months ago after battling cancer for four years. Just a month after the funeral, her wife, "Julia," started dating. She was engaged four months later and married "Leslie" seven months after that. When they started dating, Leslie was still legally married. My husband and I are godfathers to the one child Marci and Julia had.

I don't trust Leslie. I think she took advantage of a person who was grieving. She's a nurse and should know better. I don't like Leslie, and I don't like her kids either. They moved into the house Marci and Julia had built together just a few months after Marci's funeral.

I have pretty much removed myself from the situation. I no longer go to dinners or social gatherings with them. Seeing them together makes my heart hurt and stomach ache. My husband still goes out with them and seems to have no issue with it. It has caused problems between us at times. He doesn't understand my feelings, and I can't understand how he can support them. Can you help me cope with this or tell me how I can get him to see my side and end the friendship? -- STILL MOURNING MARCI

DEAR STILL MOURNING: It might help your husband be more sympathetic to your feelings if you explain you're still in deep mourning over the loss of a beloved friend, and it affects you physically when you see Julia and Leslie together. He is able to "support them" because, even though their relationship may seem premature, he recognizes they have continued on with their lives.

A way to cope with your pain would be to make a conscious effort to forgive them for their haste AND KEEP FOREMOST IN YOUR MIND THAT YOU PROMISED MARCI YOU WOULD BE A GODPARENT TO HER CHILD. The most effective way for that to happen would be to be present in her child's life in a way that doesn't always involve the parents.

DEAR ABBY: I have a co-worker -- and great friend -- who washes her hair maybe once a week and uses dry shampoo in between. (One day, I thought she had gray roots because the dry shampoo was so thick.) I know many people do this, but her hair is excessively oily, and it looks unsightly and unprofessional when she comes to work. It has reached the point that several co-workers (and even an ex-boyfriend of hers) have asked me why she doesn't wash her hair more often because it looks so dirty.

I feel embarrassed for her, but I don't know how to bring it up and suggest that maybe shampooing more often would be better. Even when we have a night out on the town and she has all day to get ready, she still shows up with her hair a greasy mess, slicked back in a clip. Maybe she doesn't realize the impression she is giving. Do I say something to her? -- FRIEND WHO CARES IN MISSOURI

DEAR FRIEND: Good friends take care of each other and watch each other's backs. If the situation were reversed, wouldn't you want to hear it from someone you know cares about you?

DEAR ABBY: I have wrestled with this for a year. I thought I had a good friend. I had a pacemaker implanted, and eight months later I broke my elbow. Both times I was hospitalized. Not once did she come to see me or send a card, even though she is a card lover. I overlooked it until my son's death made me rethink our friendship. She sent me some fruit but didn't make one call to see how we were doing, no visitation, nothing. She didn't send a sympathy card either.

I now regard her as selfish, and I can no longer bring myself to be friends with her. We all make mistakes, that's true, but three times with no support from her is more than I can accept. I now feel we weren't friends at all. Am I wrong? We have many dear friends who were there when we needed them. They cried with us, consoled us, brought food, stayed with us. Are my feelings valid? -- ABANDONED IN FLORIDA

DEAR ABANDONED: Where feelings are concerned, there is no "right" or "wrong." Sometimes people feel extremely uncomfortable about what they should say or do when a difficult situation arises such as an illness, an accident or a death. That your friend made herself absent when you needed her support is unfortunate. Not knowing her, I can't guess her reason, and neither can you. So before YOU abandon HER, you should ask her that question.

DEAR ABBY: My husband, "Dan," and I do not consume alcohol, mostly because of our family history. Several years ago while Dan was at a work event, a consultant, "Ken," took him and some co-workers out for dinner. Ken ordered a bottle of wine for the table. Not wanting to cause a scene, my husband drank the glass poured for him. Now Ken has invited Dan and me to join him and his wife for an evening out, and he wants to "meet early for drinks."

Dan is sure Ken will buy another bottle to share. I think Dan should give Ken a heads-up beforehand. Dan thinks it would be rude to refuse a drink and doesn't want to have to go into an explanation as to why we don't. We don't care if the people we are with drink alcohol. Is there a polite way to decline without offending? Should it be ahead of time or at the restaurant? -- RESPECTFULLY DECLINE

DEAR RESPECTFULLY: It is perfectly acceptable to refuse alcohol. For various reasons, many people forgo "the grape" (and the harder stuff) these days. If a server asks your husband what beverage he would like, your husband should state his preference -- be it sparkling water, a soft drink, a juice drink, etc. There is no shame in it, and it isn't rude. That the host is providing alcohol is not a mandate to indulge, particularly if the guest has a problem with it. If Ken pushes, Dan should simply tell him the two of you generally prefer not to drink alcohol.

DEAR ABBY: I am 30 weeks pregnant with my second child. I have always been slender, so like many expecting women, I am somewhat self-conscious of my changing (and ever-growing) figure. I was at the park today with my 2-year-old son when an older woman smiled and asked me when I was due. When I told her, she replied, "Oh, my God. Are you sure there aren't twins in there?" I thought her comment was appalling. Since when is it OK to comment on someone else's body? I was left feeling embarrassed, angry, and on top of that, enormous!

I know I shouldn't care what other people say or think, but pregnancy is also a hormonal time, and I can't seem to get past her nasty comment. What ever happened to "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all"? A simple "Congratulations," or "How exciting!" would have been a far more appropriate and well-received response.

I'm sending this in the hope that ignorant people who say things like this will read it and realize how hurtful their comments can be to expectant mothers. Also, how should I respond if someone else makes a similar comment? -- TEN MORE WEEKS TO GO

DEAR TEN MORE WEEKS: Two responses come immediately to mind. The first would be to tell the person who made the thoughtless comment, "Wow, that was tactless!" Or say, "Nope. It's just one healthy baby in there." Of course, a third option is to say nothing and walk away.

DEAR ABBY: My significant other is a super-nice guy, who everyone likes and gets along with -- until the topics of religion, spirituality and afterlife come up. Any discussion of these subjects (whether or not it involves him) is injected with his sarcasm, hostility and sharp criticism.

He refuses to be silent during the discussions and ends up intimidating people, which leaves everyone feeling judged and negative. I have tried telling him his attacks are unnecessary, unwelcome and as closed-minded and naive as the arguments put forth by those who unquestioningly follow any set of teachings.

His diatribes are long, monotonous, offensive and always ending with, "show me proof," which is nearly impossible. He considers it a "win," which reinforces his behavior. We've had this discussion several times, and I'm not getting through. I have a strong belief system, but I believe everyone has their own process for achieving spirituality. This is why I can accept him as he is, and I'm happy to spar with him in private.

How do I convey how inappropriate and disrespectful his behavior is when he hijacks a discussion with his uncalled-for arguments and negativity? -- SPARRING PARTNER IN MICHIGAN

DEAR PARTNER: How unfortunate, not to mention rude and obnoxious, that your significant other can't control his impulse to hijack other people's conversations on these subjects. His craving to be the center of attention appears to be bottomless. I doubt there's anything you can say to him that will transform him into someone capable of civil conversation. If it hasn't already happened, your boyfriend the boor will eventually find himself as welcome as a polecat at a picnic. This ultimately may affect your own social life -- so be prepared.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been having the same disagreement for nearly the entire 20 years we have been married. He likes having his family (anywhere from two to five people) stay overnight at our house for three to four days every year. I'm an introvert. I need some alone time, and I'd prefer they stay at a motel. He insists it would be "inhospitable," even though we'd still spend 10 or 11 hours a day with them.

I do not like waking up to other people, family or not. He grew up in a large family, while I did not. He actually threatened me with divorce (I'm not sure if he was serious or if it was just a scare tactic, but it hurt) if I was going to make him tell his family they can't stay here. I am 58. I haven't worked in eight years and I have no skills. He knows this, so I feel I have no choice but to agree.

He says I'm being selfish since it's only once a year. I know I'm lucky. He provides well for us financially and is a wonderful husband except for this one obstacle, so I know I should just agree. But how do I get over my anxiety about this? -- DREADING IN TEXAS

DEAR DREADING: The most effective way to deal with an anxiety issue is to talk about it with a licensed psychotherapist. Because your husband provides well for you financially, you can afford to consult one. If you do, it may help you learn how to get moments of alone time in which to recharge while the relatives are there.

