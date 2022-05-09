DEAR ABBY: My fiance, "Rowan," and I are getting married this year. It is my second marriage and his first. Rowan has a young son I'll call "Sean" from a previous relationship. I have a good relationship with Sean, and expressed to Rowan that I'd love to include Sean on our honeymoon, so we can have a proper first family vacation. (Rowan's custody agreement states that no unmarried parties may live together when their child is present in the home.)

Rowan was enthusiastic about it, since I'll finally be able to have proper bonding time with Sean in a home environment overnight. But when I bring this up with anyone else, they say I am selfish for wanting to play "Mom" and include my soon-to-be stepson on a vacation that's supposed to be for just me and my fiance.

We want to share this time with his son and have a fun family vacation. Are we doing the wrong thing? Should we leave Sean out? Why, with so many different family dynamics, is wanting to include Rowan's son regarded as selfish? -- UNSELFISH IN THE SOUTH

DEAR UNSELFISH: You and Rowan should listen to your hearts instead of listening to unsolicited advice. Wanting to include Sean on the trip is the opposite of selfish, and it is your and your fiance's privilege to decide.

DEAR ABBY: My husband's daughter has decided that her children should not call me "Grandma," because I'm not their biological grandmother. She says her mother is their grandma and not me, even though her father and I have been together since before the birth of her children.

Eight years later, she told them not to call me Grandma. I am so hurt about it I can no longer bring myself to go over to their house. Please tell me how I can deal with being so blatantly disrespected by my husband's daughter. I seem to be good only for birthday presents and Christmas gifts. -- SLIGHTED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR SLIGHTED: I subscribe to the philosophy that the more love there is in this world, the better. I would take it a step further and add that the more loving grandparents there are in a child's life, the better. Your stepdaughter's announcement to the children at this late date that you are not their grandmother seems spiteful and hurtful. That said, there's nothing positive to be gained by shunning the children if you love them. What they call you is less important than the relationship you have with them. If you continue staying away as you have been doing, you will only drive a deeper wedge between you.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 45-year-old divorced father of three. Two of them I share with my ex-wife. We were married for 14 years and have been divorced for 10 years now. Our marriage started falling apart when I became addicted to prescription pain medication. I was using for a couple of years, but I'm sober now.

Our divorce was amicable, and I think we still maintain a great friendship. We call each other occasionally and talk about things other than the kids. After our divorce we both dated and moved in with other people. I am currently single; she's still in a relationship. She recently called and asked me for advice because she's not happy in her current relationship.

I have never stopped loving her, but I don't want to take advantage of her present situation. My kids know how I feel and so do my friends, so she probably does, too. Would it be wrong of me to try to rekindle what we once had, even if there's the slightest chance of she and her current partner working through their issues? I'm not sure she feels the same way about me as I do her. -- TORN IN WISCONSIN

DEAR TORN: When your ex-wife called to tell you things aren't going well between her and her current partner, she opened the door to you doing what you are contemplating. If they are not married, you have every right to tell her you have never stopped loving her and ask if she might have similar feelings. If she doesn't, it would be better for you to know that. But if her answer is yes, it would be worth a try.

DEAR ABBY: I have just moved into a room in a shared house. I like the location and my three roommates. In the course of my interview, the screening process to see if I'd be a good fit for the house, I neglected to mention that I have a girlfriend. Naturally, I'd like to have her see the place, meet my roommates and sleep over, but I also don't want to ruffle any feathers or be premature in having company over. When would be an appropriate time to have this discussion with them? -- PONDERING IN THE PRESIDIO

DEAR PONDERING: If you want a good relationship with your roommates, NOW would be a good time to raise the subject. If you do, you may be pleasantly surprised to find they have no objection. If they did, they should have mentioned something during your interview.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I always planned on retiring to Florida. Our son, who is married with children, has been diagnosed with a slow-progressing but deadly disease. My husband still wants to move, but now I am not sure. Our son said we should live our life because we worked hard to retire and should go. I don't know if I could be happy that far away from him and his family now. Please advise. -- HESITANT GRANDMA IN OHIO

DEAR HESITANT GRANDMA: I am sorry for the pain you are experiencing regarding your son's diagnosis. Your husband wants to make the move, and your son has told you he does not want you to change your plans. If it's financially feasible, it might make sense for you and your husband to rent a place in Florida for a year and, depending upon how well your son is doing, decide later if you want to make it permanent. Perhaps your husband could go ahead without you if you choose to stay behind.

DEAR ABBY: A few months ago, I started dating a widower. He is a really great guy, and he seems perfect for me. I'm divorced, and my adult children live in other states. We have many shared interests and have a lot of fun together.

I noticed early on that he is very emotional, but occasionally, he seems to have manic episodes where he works himself nearly to death, doesn't eat or sleep much and then abruptly leaves. When we talk afterward, he picks on me for really trivial -- or untrue -- things. I know bipolar disorder isn't simple to diagnose, and I don't think this issue has ever come up with him. I just wonder if this relationship has a chance.

His first marriage ended in divorce, and his children want nothing to do with him. Evidently, his second marriage was good, but she died last year. His youngest son is in college. My self-esteem isn't tied to this. I enjoy his company 95% of the time, and I think I love him. I don't plan to ever remarry and neither does he. I don't think he is dangerous, but I am a no-drama type, so I'm wondering if I should let him go, even though it would be hard to do. -- SEEING SIGNS IN MICHIGAN

DEAR SEEING SIGNS: If what you have written is accurate, you have seen this man only during his "highs" -- but not during his lows. Because bipolar illness can be treated, IF the person is willing to admit they "may" have a problem, it would be wise to discuss this with him when he's in a normal phase and suggest that he be screened. If he refuses, then might be the time to rationally (rather than emotionally) decide whether to let him go.

DEAR ABBY: I have two beautiful daughters from a previous marriage. My ex and I get along well (better as friends than partners) and do things as often as possible with the girls, which includes travel. We usually take one to two trips a year. The girls love it, and so do we.

I am now remarried. My wife has a hard time with the traveling, and we have had many fights about it. She would like both families to travel together, but my girls don't want that. My ex's mom has just booked a trip to Hawaii and is willing to pay for me to go. My wife said absolutely not because Hawaii is such a paradise.

I'm torn because these trips are the only real quality time I have with the girls. There is absolutely nothing going on between my ex and me. The girls would rather travel with their mom than anyone else. What should I do? -- PACKED AND READY

DEAR PACKED: How long have you been remarried? And how old are your girls? Although they may enjoy the fantasy of their parents being a happy family, that is all it is -- a fantasy.

It's wonderful that you and your ex-wife enjoy an amicable relationship, but the time has come for you to stand up for the woman to whom you are presently married. She should have been welcomed on those trips right after the two of you made it official, and you should have made that clear. I don't blame your wife for being upset at this point. I would be, too. You should encourage your wife to come, too -- and devote some time to being with her.

DEAR ABBY: Forty years ago, I had an affair with a married man. When he broke up with me, I didn't think I could live through it, but I had a 2-year-old daughter from another relationship and I had to hold it together. A few years later, I met and married my husband of 35 years.

Three months ago, I received a message on Facebook saying, "If this is who I think it is, how are things?" I know I never should have, but I answered. My former lover lives hundreds of miles from me, but we text almost every day. I am just realizing how narcissistic he is, and I need to end this.

My husband and I have had problems over the years, but we have raised three very successful children and have three beautiful grandkids. It was nice to hear how my ex always loved me and how we are soul mates -- saying everything I wanted to hear. But now that I've been dragged down that rabbit hole, I need to get out and quit falling for his lies. Please help. -- MUDDLED IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR MUDDLED: If this emotional fling continues, it will destroy the life you have created with your husband of 35 years. If there are issues in your marriage that made you vulnerable to your old lover, I urge you to deal with them. Please reread the first paragraph of your letter, then GHOST AND BLOCK THIS PERSON. You owe him nothing -- not even a goodbye.

