You did not mention whether you have family you might be able to stay with until you are financially stable, but whether they can accommodate you or not, let them know what you have been going through. All of life is a learning experience, and there is life after you close this unhappy chapter.

DEAR ABBY: For the last 18 years, I have hosted the Passover Seder in my home. The same people come year after year. My three daughters come and always bring along their friends. It's a lot of work, but I always considered it our special night and was happy to host everyone.

This year, after spending a week in the hospital following a heart problem, I had a bit of a revelation. I realized that not one of these people who, for years, have sat at my table (some live just down the street) picked up the phone to ask how I am or offer help. I also realized that once they left my house after the Seder, I never heard from any of them, not even in the form of a card.

I'm conflicted about how to act in the future. I know that getting together is important to my daughters. I know that not having a lovely Seder will make me sad. But I also feel that the way I was treated is not right. Advice? -- OBSERVANT IN MAINE