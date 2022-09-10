DEAR ABBY: I was adopted at 6 weeks old. My parents adopted my sister two years later. They weren't very good parents -- not abusive, but with no understanding of how to treat children. Ten years later they had a biological son, who became the center of their world, and I was pretty much left alone at a young age to raise myself.

Thirty years ago, I found my birth mother. At first she denied it, and then she acknowledged it. In a letter she wrote a few days later, she said she had wondered for 40 years what she'd do if the day came when she had to face up to what she did. She then told me never to contact her or her family again.

A few years later, against her wishes, I contacted and met her two sons. At the time, I believed we were half-brothers. She died eight years ago. Through extensive research, I have since learned who my father was. It turns out he was the father of all three of her sons!

My "brothers" resemble me, and our lives are similar. They know how to contact me, but haven't. I think they are following our mother's wishes. I have DNA proof we are full brothers, but I don't think they know. Should I contact them and tell them, or let the sleeping dog lie? -- ANOTHER BROTHER IN THE SOUTH

DEAR BROTHER: It's likely that when you were born, your parents could not support and raise you, which is sad. Having made contact with your siblings, I think it's time to let sleeping dogs lie. They have made clear that although there is a biological tie, they are not interested in a closer relationship. Trying to force one won't bring you the sense of belonging you are searching for. I have mentioned before the concept of "chosen" families people build when they are estranged from their relatives by birth. I urge you to look in that direction.

DEAR ABBY: My beloved passed away 20 months ago. I did not have a service. Recently, a close family friend went to visit the burial site and place flowers. Our plaque has his date of birth and date of "departure." This friend then posted a photo of it to Facebook and shared it with everyone on her "friends" list. Some of them I don't know, and I was more than a bit shocked seeing the picture. (I found it scrolling on my FB page.)

I realize Facebook is public, but am I wrong in thinking she shouldn't have posted and shared it without asking permission? Am I a relic? I found it disrespectful. -- MISSING HIM IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR MISSING: I am sorry for the loss of your loved one and for your pain. The friend visited his grave because she cared for him and wanted to pay her respects. Because the visit was meaningful to her, she posted about it on FB. It's not unusual for people to post about what they are doing. I see nothing disrespectful about it, nor do I think permission needed to be sought. And no, you are NOT a "relic"; you are a woman who is deeply grieving the loss of her mate, and I respect that.

DEAR ABBY: My fiance, "Peter," has a number of female friends I'm not comfortable with, primarily because they are women he "had" interest in before we started dating. He says he has told them he's taken now and they can't be more than friends, but I don't think they got the message. He recently told me one of them told him a guy had proposed to her but she's delaying accepting in case Peter becomes available. This is the second time something like this has happened.

I believe it's because of the way he relates to these girls. I mean, if he has really made clear in words and actions that he's not interested in them romantically, they wouldn't base their life decisions on the hope that they may still have a chance with him.

Peter may tell me these things because he wants me to know lots of women are willing to have him. But I'm confused at this point about whether he's truly committed to me. Could it be he just likes "talking" to women even though it leads them on? And is this behavior healthy for a future marriage? -- SECOND THOUGHTS

DEAR SECOND THOUGHTS: You are asking intelligent questions. Unfortunately, not knowing your fiance, I can't answer them. I can, however, offer this: When couples become serious, they stop playing games. If your fiance thinks that causing you to feel jealous or insecure at this point is constructive, he is making a mistake because it won't stop after the wedding. Peter appears to be immature, and that's a red flag. Premarital counseling may help to clear the air.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 28 years. I thought we were very happy for the first 25. The change came when our children all left home. We sold our large house, which I was more than willing to do. But the house we have moved into causes me a lot of anxiety because of the traffic noise. My husband is very forceful about his "right" to choose where we live. He has insisted that the next move is also his choice and has already purchased the land. He claims he has provided for others all these years, and now it's his turn to get what he wants.

Abby, I raised the children, I still have a job and I contribute to every aspect of home life. Although I love him with all my heart, I wonder if I'd be better off throwing in the towel. He refuses to go to counseling, but I have gone, to help with my anxiety. After three years in this new home, I don't see any sign he will change his ways. I have tried talking to him about choosing something different together and moving, but he won't do it. Help! -- BACK UP AGAINST THE WALL

DEAR BACK: I can't change your husband's attitude and, apparently, neither can you. I'm glad you have been seeing a therapist, because it's time to schedule more appointments. Your therapist will help you to decide whether you can continue living with someone who refuses to recognize your contributions to the marriage and who has such a controlling, authoritarian attitude.

You have decisions to make that should not be taken lightly or decided while you are emotional. You deserve peace of mind and an equal voice about where you choose to live.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I fight, which isn't really that often, he shuts himself away for several days. He locks the door to his office or the guest room and won't come out. I try to give him time to cool off, but sometimes it's awkward. He wouldn't talk to me at all for several days while his whole family was here celebrating his grandma's 90th birthday.

He's mad again. I apologized by text since he wouldn't talk to me, but our kids -- ages 6 and 8 -- are going to wonder why Daddy isn't with us. Should I skip a planned event and give him more time to cool off or try to approach him? -- WAITING FOR HIM IN GEORGIA

DEAR WAITING: Skip the planned event, and when your passive-aggressive husband comes out of hiding, INSIST the two of you get marriage counseling to resolve your differences. What he has been doing isn't healthy for your marriage. Dealing with conflict by hiding and using the silent treatment to punish one's spouse sets a poor example for your children, who are old enough to recognize that something is wrong between Daddy and Mommy. If he won't do it for the sake of your marriage, he should do it for the emotional health of those kids.

DEAR ABBY: I will be meeting an old high school friend for lunch. We are now in our 50s. I heard through the grapevine that she never had children. I am unsure what to say when the subject of children comes up, as it invariably will. "I'm sorry" may not be appropriate because perhaps she never wanted any. "Wow" or "interesting" may sound a bit odd.

In a similar vein, what does one say to someone when they share that they are divorced? I recall a woman I met telling me she was divorced. I said, "I'm sorry," and she replied, "I'm not!" What's an appropriate response for when these situations happen? I don't want to appear unsympathetic, but perhaps they don't want sympathy. -- SYMPATHETIC IN FLORIDA

DEAR SYMPATHETIC: You may have hit on something. The birthrate in the United States is at an all-time low because many women have chosen to forgo motherhood. If someone tells you she doesn't have children, all you have to say is "Oh," and change the subject. You should not interrogate the person further. As for the subject of divorce, sometimes dissolution of a marriage is therapeutic. Do not ask for -- or expect -- more details. Show an interest in what your old friend is doing NOW and move on from there.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069