DEAR ABBY: "Disturbed in Texas" (June 5) was annoyed by the sound of a diabetic co-worker's "beeper" going off frequently. "Disturbed" may not fully understand this situation. The "beeper" is a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which alerts insulin-dependent diabetics to any blood sugar levels that are out of range. Swift action may be required to correct these blood sugars, and it's vital that the diabetic receive these alerts.
Yes, if possible, the CGM should be put on vibrate in public settings so as not to disturb others. But in some situations, it's not possible or wise. Neuropathy can dull sensations, and an active environment may make the vibrations undetectable. I wonder about the frequency of these beeps as well. In my experience, alarms go off an average of two to five times in a 24-hour period -- just a few short beeps that can be canceled when the diabetic is made aware of the need to treat their glucose.
In my opinion, this is no more annoying than many office interruptions -- watercooler gossip, phones ringing in the next cubicle, someone next door with an active cold, etc. Insulin-dependent diabetes is an unrelenting disease. There are no breaks. (I know this firsthand. I care for a Type 1 diabetic child who is not yet old enough to appropriately respond to alarms.)
One should not use their diabetes as an excuse to annoy others but, on the other hand, people with diabetes -- and other chronic diseases -- need a little understanding, too. Life can get very hard. Sometimes the best way to achieve understanding is to educate, which I'm hoping to do with this submission. Thanks, Abby. -- SENSITIVE IN SOUTH DAKOTA
DEAR SENSITIVE: No, dear reader, thank YOU for taking the time to explain this to me and my readers. I now have a better understanding about how complicated a process managing diabetes can be. And I agree that sometimes it's important to cut a little slack for others.
DEAR ABBY: Every year I have a garage sale. I have a good friend who without fail not only doesn't help but expects to place her stuff in the sale. I am then responsible for keeping track of her items and paying her at the end. Sometimes she has put big-ticket items, like a boat, in the sale and I have to call her whenever there's a lower offer. How do I tell her to have her own garage sale without causing hurt feelings? -- UNLOADING IN MICHIGAN
DEAR UNLOADING: Your friend has a lot of nerve. Tell her that unless she's willing to help you with the yard sale and keep track of her own items, she should hold one of her own. Alternatively, suggest you will take a percentage of the money her items bring in -- to compensate you for your work, which is significant. Do not worry about hurting her feelings. She has a thick hide.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is pregnant with her second child. Her first, my granddaughter, is 2, and the light of my life. I lovingly offered to take care of her when it's time for my daughter to have the baby. She's having a C-section, so she may be in the hospital for a couple days.
My daughter wants me to come to her house one day out of every weekend to learn my granddaughter's routine. I have spent several weekends at her house doing this, but not every weekend, as I work full time from home and also have a full-time rental business (30 rental units) that I manage with my fiance.
Recently, my fiance has taken ill and is bedridden. Everything, including his care, has fallen on me. When I called my daughter to tell her I wouldn't be able to come for the weekends because of his illness and my other responsibilities, she lost it and became hateful and confrontational. I tried explaining that this is, hopefully, a temporary situation and that I will still be able to do what I promised, to no avail. Nothing I said appeased her. We are not talking, and I really cannot endure another confrontation with her. I am at a loss as to what to do. -- SIDELINED IN FLORIDA
DEAR SIDELINED: Give your pregnant, possibly hormonal, daughter time to cool off, and then contact her again. See if the two of you can work out an arrangement that's sensible. You already have your hands full, and the additional responsibilities because of your fiance's illness may prevent you from caring for your grandchild as you had planned. If she unloads on you again, tell her you know she's disappointed and so are you, but you can't handle another abusive confrontation and end the conversation. She will manage. Trust me.
DEAR ABBY: My husband's daughter "Crystal" is married to "Jeremy," who is a racist. I know this because of comments he has made over the past five years. At our only granddaughter's first birthday celebration, my husband and Jeremy got into a heated argument (a little politics, a little racism). Since we live out of state, we were supposed to stay with them, but we had to leave. Jeremy started screaming at my husband, calling him a pedophile and some other awful names.
Crystal is demanding an apology from us and refuses to communicate or send photos of the baby until he does. My husband feels that Crystal's mind is made up and she will defend her husband no matter what, so there's no point. I hate that we're at an impasse. She has cut me off as well. Do you have any suggestions? -- CUT OFF IN THE SOUTH
DEAR CUT OFF: Crystal, whose views on race seem to coincide with her husband's, has you sidelined already. When your husband craves contact with his daughter and his grandchild, he will hold his nose, reach out and offer to mend fences. Until that happens, listen to what he is telling you and stay out of this mess.
DEAR ABBY: Is it appropriate to use dental floss in public? When my mom eats out, she uses dental floss while she is still at the table or while walking out of the restaurant. She thinks she's being discreet, but what she's doing is obvious.
When I ask her to stop, she says she can't stand having food in her teeth. I tell her to go into the restroom or do it outside, but she does neither and continues to floss. I'm hoping she'll listen to you and that you will back me up. -- ELLEN IN THE USA
DEAR ELLEN: I agree that flossing one's teeth in public is unsightly and something that should be done in private. If it becomes necessary, it should be done in the restroom. (Need I add that if there is mouth-rinsing, the sink should be cleaned afterward and any detritus stuck to the mirror removed?)
DEAR ABBY: This may seem inconsequential, but there seems to be a growing trend of omitting a woman's maiden name in obituaries. As someone in my 70s, I read the obits more often, but I know I have missed opportunities to send condolences and offer childhood stories to family members of former playmates because I didn't know their married names. Often, parents are just mentioned as "deceased." It's as though the woman's life did not begin until she got married.
I have sent cards to many of the families of male classmates, but only to a handful of the females'. I realize that column space in newspapers is expensive but, surely, a name and perhaps even the mention of a high school wouldn't be a problem. -- MISSED CONDOLENCES
DEAR MISSED: If this is a "trend," it hasn't hit my local newspaper. The contents of obituaries are provided by the deceased's family unless the person is a celebrity -- in which case the article is written in advance by a reporter. If the maiden names of the women who died are missing, it is probably because they weren't mentioned by the grieving relatives.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a private duty nurse in my 50s and have two grown children. It's hard work. I have one big problem, which is very embarrassing. I used to work in a hospital and, because of the hectic work schedule, I had to eat fast. Our lunch break was only 30 minutes, and I had to stand in line to get my food. I never broke the habit.
I was eating at a restaurant recently and some people sitting across from me commented about it. The man said, "She eats like she's starving!" Now I feel insecure about going out to eat. Can you make a suggestion? I don't like takeout. -- FAST EATER IN TEXAS
DEAR FAST EATER: I do have one. When you take a bite of food, make a conscious effort to chew it 10 times. It will slow you down and it's better for your digestion. However, if you are unable to do that, then I suggest you stop listening to rude comments aimed in your direction by strangers.
P.S. Having a small snack an hour before mealtime may help you to eat more slowly because you won't be quite as hungry.
DEAR ABBY: Recently, family members have started texting to inform me about personal, private matters. When they do, I text back, which sometimes leads to lengthy paragraphs. I wish they'd just call me! I'm beginning to wonder if that's what they are avoiding. I should add that I am not feuding with my family. Am I wrong? -- PERPLEXED IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR PERPLEXED: No, you are not wrong. People have become so enamored of their electronic devices they seem to have forgotten that sometimes it's more efficient to just TALK to the other party. I know from personal experience that emailing and texting can take far more time than a spoken conversation.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069