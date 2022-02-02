DEAR ABBY: My ex-wife and I were divorced seven years ago. It was my doing. I had two affairs, the second of which resulted in my current marriage. I have always regretted my actions and the pain it caused, and I vowed to never make that mistake again.

My ex is happily remarried, but here's the problem: We have a daughter in her late 20s who seemed to adjust to our situation quickly. However, her mother has turned our daughter against me to the point where she has cut off all contact. It has been nearly three years and it eats away at me every day. Her mother has completely brainwashed her. I recently found out my daughter is pregnant, which has made it worse.

As it stands, I'll have no contact with my grandchild, while my ex rubs it in my face. Abby, I've never said a bad word about my ex, even though I know she's not a good person. She has used people, stolen, cheated and lied most of her life and apparently continues to do so. She's told outright lies about me to our daughter and others.

I have admitted my misdeeds, but my ex can't or won't do the same. I want to expose her, but I know I can't if I want any hope of reconciliation with my daughter. How can I talk to my daughter, at least to get closure? -- SAD DAD IN OHIO

DEAR DAD: Send your daughter a REGISTERED letter telling her how much you love her and congratulating her on her pregnancy. At the same time, without pointing fingers at your ex-wife, which might only further alienate your daughter, explain that some of the things she may have been told about you aren't true and you would like to discuss them with her. Then cross your fingers and hope she agrees.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a married woman in my early 40s with two small children. I am blessed to enjoy a close relationship with my parents, both of whom are now in their mid-to-late 70s. My siblings and I all live within 15 minutes of them, and we spend a lot of time together for holidays, special occasions and general get-togethers.

Lately, I can't stop thinking about my parents dying. It will be awful once they are gone. It has reached a point where if one of them gets a cold, I'm terrified it will turn into something more serious. I'm also scared that something else traumatic might happen, and I dread receiving that phone call.

I don't know how to stop thinking like this. I know death is a part of life, but I don't want every day to be clouded by thoughts of something bad happening. Is there any way to have a healthier mindset? -- LOVING DAUGHTER IN TEXAS

DEAR DAUGHTER: There is more than one way to approach this. The first would be to turn off the news for a week and see if it lowers your level of anxiety, which may stem from the incessant drumbeat of reporting about COVID. If that doesn't help, then it might benefit you to talk with a licensed mental health practitioner for help to ease your anxiety by getting to the root of what is causing it. If your parents are in good health, they may be with you for many years to come. It would be a shame to waste that precious time because of fears about what will one day happen to us all.

DEAR ABBY: I need advice on hot tub etiquette. If I were to invite a nudist lady to soak with me in a hot tub, would it be impolite for me to ask her to wear a mask? -- RAY IN NEW YORK

DEAR RAY (OF SUNSHINE ON A CLOUDY DAY): Thank you for writing. If you are unaware of someone's antibody status, do not invite ANY stranger to get naked with you unless you are wearing a full-body condom, regardless of how tempted you are.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I separated three months ago. She has moved out into her own apartment. We are not legally separated or divorced. She removed her wedding ring three weeks after she left. I want to reconcile. Whether she does at this point, she's not sure. She says she isn't seeing anyone, nor is she interested in anyone. I want to keep wearing my wedding ring, but because she's not wearing hers, I feel like an idiot wearing mine. What is the proper etiquette for us? -- CAN'T LET GO

DEAR CAN'T LET GO: A wedding ring indicates that the person -- female or male -- is unavailable for a romantic involvement. When your wife removed her ring, the message she was sending out is that her marriage is over -- whether you two are officially divorced or not. Now you need to do what is comfortable for yourself. Because you want to reconcile, give her a deadline to make up her mind whether the separation is permanent, and suggest marriage counseling to settle your differences. After that, if she still isn't interested and wants a divorce, talk to a lawyer.

DEAR ABBY: I live in an affluent neighborhood where a group of us get together for drinks, holidays, etc. But out of seven women in the group, only two or three are given birthday parties every year. The rest of us are never acknowledged -- not even with a card.

I'm tired of going to celebrate someone else's birthday when mine is passed over with no mention. This may seem petty, but after years of this, it has gotten old. I've thought of saying something, but I'm not sure how to express it. Or should I just keep my mouth shut? -- OVERLOOKED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR OVERLOOKED: Is everyone in that group aware of when all of the members' birthdays are? Because you haven't spoken up, they may not be. I don't think it would be poor form to pipe up at the next get-together that "Jennifer," "Angelina," "Viola" and you also have birthdays coming up and when they occur. If none of them are acknowledged after that, speak up as a group and say humorously that your feelings are hurt. However, if still no effort is made, the four or five of you should consider celebrating your birthdays separately.

DEAR ABBY: In the last few years, a good friend has grown increasingly radical in his political views, which caused a severe rupture in our friendship. I am still hurt by what transpired because it turned personal at one point.

My friend has now written an apology for his extremism and asked for my forgiveness. I can't help but wonder whether, if the political climate hadn't changed, he would be apologizing now. How do I forgive my friend, and perhaps open a path to a renewed friendship, while I still feel this way? -- NERVOUS ABOUT THIS IN NEW YORK

DEAR NERVOUS: You can (possibly) manage it by concentrating on the positive aspects of the relationship you shared rather than dwelling on the pain of the rupture. It can be done. It's called selective memory.

DEAR ABBY: I've been dating the same woman for more than two years. She is a beautiful lady who has quite a few male "fans" on Facebook, mostly from before we met. What bothers me, and I don't understand why, is her habit of posting selfies and then loving the comments from other men about her looks. We have discussed this many times, but she can't seem to stop.

Other than this, we seem to have a healthy relationship with the occasional, normal hiccups. I would like to take it to the next level, but I can't help wondering if the Facebook habit is a sign that she needs more than what our relationship is giving her. Please advise. -- HESITANT IN OHIO

DEAR HESITANT: Her Facebook habit may be a sign that your lady friend is insecure -- or conceited -- about her looks, which is why she encourages these "fans" by "hearting" their comments. Frankly, it's sad that she needs more validation than she can get from one person, but that's the woman you're involved with. If she were seeing these men in the real world, I would say you have a serious problem. But she's not, so it shouldn't present a threat unless you make it one.

DEAR ABBY: My grandson, who I haven't seen in 10 years, is getting married to a girl I don't know. My husband, "Hank," and I are invited to the wedding. We live 1,000 miles away, so we have to book a flight, reserve a hotel and pay for all our meals.

Hank has been waiting the last three months for a date for knee surgery. Most of the time, he's in pain -- especially when he walks. My daughter thinks we should postpone his surgery to attend the wedding. What do you think? -- DEBATING IN THE SOUTH

DEAR DEBATING: Of course your daughter wants her father at her son's wedding. That she would be disappointed -- as would the both of you -- is understandable. But does she really want him there limping, wincing and in constant pain? Remind her that it has taken three months to get this surgery calendared. Tell her you will be with them in spirit on their special day, but her father's health must come first. Then stick to your guns.

DEAR ABBY: I work in a small office of 15 people. The person next to me is diabetic and wears a beeper that goes off all day long. Am I supposed to endure this annoying sound even though she can put it on vibrate? -- DISTURBED IN TEXAS

DEAR DISTURBED: No, you are not. Ask your co-worker if putting her beeper on vibrate would work for her, because the sound distracts you. If she's willing to do that, your problem is solved. However, if she isn't, then it may be time to discuss this with your supervisor or employer because it may be possible to relocate your workstation to another area.

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship for two years with a man I love very much. We're both in our early 20s. I have a house. He lives with his parents and is going to school.

Last year, after living together for a few months due to COVID, I invited him to move in with me. It took him five months to even give me an answer about whether he wanted to. It has now been eight months since he went back home to his parents. He says he "will" move in, but won't commit to giving me a date.

I have been blown off by him for his family multiple times, and I know it's not something that'll ever change. I'm wondering if we'll last, or if I should take a step back in the relationship. -- SEEING SIGNS IN MARYLAND

DEAR SEEING SIGNS: If your boyfriend wanted to live with you, he wouldn't have gone back to live with his parents. If he wanted more of your company, he wouldn't blow you off. Unless you are a masochist, this romance with him won't last, and you should DEFINITELY take a step back in the relationship, if not step OUT of it entirely.

DEAR ABBY: I am wondering how to handle finding a hair in your food or on your plate while eating at home, or even while eating at a friend's? I try to prevent it from happening by tugging gently at my hair, pulling out the loose ones and brushing off my sleeves and shoulders before I start cooking. However, once or twice a month, my husband finds one and complains about it, sometimes loudly. Of course I don't do it on purpose! It embarrasses me and makes me feel horrible and defensive.

Should he mention this, or let it pass? If we were at a friend's house, I know he wouldn't say anything, and I wouldn't either, for fear of causing embarrassment. -- SHEDDING IN TENNESSEE

DEAR SHEDDING: Finding a foreign object in one's food -- regardless of what it is, can make someone lose his or her appetite. Because it happens "regularly," consider preventing the problem as many professional chefs do while preparing food. Wear a hairnet, a scarf or a hat while cooking. Or, perhaps your husband should prepare his own meals.

DEAR ABBY: I'm pleased and proud that so many people fly our American flag. However, it makes me sad and angry when I see flags that are torn and tattered. People, please. If your flag is in bad shape, take it down and dispose of it properly. Many organizations, police departments, fire departments, Girl and Boy Scouts, the VFW and American Legion collect worn and damaged flags and hold proper disposal ceremonies. Abby, please remind your readers who are proud of our country to be respectful of our flag. -- FLAG WAVER IN INDIANA

DEAR FLAG WAVER: There are rules for appropriately displaying and disposing of our American flag, some of which proud Americans either choose to break or are ignorant about. (One that comes to mind addresses wearing clothing such as T-shirts, bathing suits -- and face masks -- bearing the likeness of the flag.) Many American Legion posts hold ceremonies once a year so people can dispose of flags that have "seen better days." For those who are interested in learning more, and there is plenty more to learn, go online and type in a search for "U.S. flag code."

