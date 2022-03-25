DEAR ABBY: I have wanted to write you for years, but my ex-husband thought it was "ridiculous." We were married 29 years and rarely argued, which led me to believe we had a great marriage. Then, 10 years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and was on chemotherapy for a year.

Shortly after the mastectomy we went on vacation, and my husband began verbally abusing me. He even slapped me. When the chemo caused me to lose my appetite, he told me if I wasn't going to eat I shouldn't bother coming to dinner because he didn't like me being the one who got all the attention. Believe me, I was not seeking attention. Nine years ago he announced he was filing for divorce because my health was a deal-breaker. ("In sickness and in health" was off the table.) The one time I needed his support, I found myself ALONE.

I looked up statistics and saw that 80% of men walk out when their wife is ill. It made me sick. The entire time I was going through hell, he was on dating sites looking for a healthy partner, ignoring the pain and suffering I was experiencing with not a care in the world other than preventing his various girlfriends from knowing about each other.

My advice to other women is: Be sure you put aside a nest egg as insurance to get you through life without your "partner." I was married for 29 years to a complete stranger -- a selfish jerk of a man -- and I am determined to keep going, if only to spite him. -- SURVIVOR IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR SURVIVOR: Your suggestion to put money aside in case of emergencies is a good one for all women, not just those who might be diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. However, I'm pretty sure the statistic you quoted about the number of men who leave their wives when the going gets tough may be off the mark. Although desertion has been known to happen, nowhere near 80% of men are selfish, abusive cads like the one you married. While I don't blame you for being angry, for your own sake, please don't let "spite" be your only reason for living. What a waste of time that would be.

DEAR ABBY: I feel fortunate to be the mother of two healthy children. At times, I encounter other moms whose children have severe food allergies or special needs. I'm afraid I say the wrong thing when addressing them.

Parenthood is a challenge, and for some, it's more challenging than for others. I sympathize with their additional challenges. However, when I said it, they were offended. I lost a close friend because of it. What's an appropriate response when this situation comes up? -- SPEECHLESS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SPEECHLESS: Parents of children with special needs are not looking for sympathy. When you are told about a child's food allergy, thank the mother for alerting you, and assure her that when her child is with you, you will be extra careful to ensure he or she is safe.

DEAR ABBY: Almost 40 years ago, I betrayed a friend. She was a classmate, and we went to the same church. Along with others, I suggested she was someone who slept around and had an STD. At the time, I didn't even completely understand what an STD was; I just went along with the crowd. I have often regretted that day. I was never the kind of person to do that to someone. I have felt awful for publicly shaming her.

I tried reaching out to her on Facebook, but she will not acknowledge me. I really don't blame her. Our 40th class reunion is coming up soon, and I see on the class website she plans to be there. I would like to see some of our classmates, but I'm ashamed. With all my heart, I am sorry for what I did back then, but I am afraid she might call me out on it. What should I do? -- ASHAMED IN TEXAS

DEAR ASHAMED: Stop stalking your former classmate on Facebook to soothe your guilty conscience. You may not have known back in high school what an STD was, but you were aware of the cruelty of slut-shaming. Attend the reunion, and if she "calls you out," apologize to her privately and hope she forgives you.

DEAR ABBY: I have an acquaintance I have known for 10 years. He is homeless and a heroin addict. His addiction has gotten worse over the last year and it is really bad now. He shows up at my home at all times of the night, sleeps on my porch and leaves wet, dirty clothes behind. He comes over high on heroin, nods out and acts very strange. I feed him, let him shower and even buy him clothes from the resale shops, but I need this all to STOP.

He continually needs something -- money for cigarettes, a ride to here or there, clothes. I am a 65-year-old semi-retired man and I do not want or need a homeless heroin addict in my life in my remaining days on this planet. I have tried repeatedly to end this "friendship," but he doesn't have anyone. When I tell him to leave me alone, he breaks down and cries. It breaks my heart.

When we first met, he was a happy, friendly, handsome person, but now it's horrible. He's sickly and looks bad. I have even considered selling my home and moving. What can I do to finally get rid of this guy for good? -- DESPERATE IN FLORIDA

DEAR DESPERATE: By now you should have realized that you can't fix what's wrong with this person. In fact, you have become his enabler. Tell him you have done everything you can, but it hasn't helped him straighten his life around. Offer to help him find a drug rehabilitation program. Then tell him that until he demonstrates a willingness to help himself, you do not want to see him again. If he shows up stoned after that, rather than give him showers, money and clothing, call the police and have him removed from your property.

DEAR ABBY: Two months ago, I started dating a man I'll call "Hugh" after a mutual friend of a friend introduced us. He is retired, and I still work. Hugh is very sociable and friendly, and drinks much more than I do. His friends are great. One particular single friend, "Terry," is my age, and we have similar interests. I haven't been intimate with Hugh because I'm not particularly attracted to him. I also don't think Hugh is all that interested because we don't get together too often, although he calls daily for a minute or two to check in. He wants a relationship, but I don't feel it.

I'm starting to think Hugh is looking more for a friend with benefits. I would prefer to remain just friends. I also want to be able to further a relationship with Terry, who has a lot more in common with me. How do I do it tactfully? Hugh has been nice to me, but, like I said, I feel no romantic connection. I also don't want to string him along. -- KEEPING OPTIONS OPEN

DEAR KEEPING: Tell Hugh you like him and hope you will always be friends -- but just friends. Let him know you see others and hope that he does, too. Throw a party and invite a group of friends, including Terry. If Terry shows any interest in you, respond accordingly. Then cross your fingers.

DEAR ABBY: I used to collect vintage dresses, many of which I bought online from retailers for several hundred dollars each. I reluctantly sold some on consignment after a breakup -- you know, "out with the old, in with the new." But I kept ones that were beautiful works of vintage art.

A friend of mine (I'll call her "Gabbi") likes to sew, and I offered her one of the dresses I'd been hanging onto, to wear or craft with. I wanted her to turn it into something meaningful for herself instead of keeping it buried in my closet.

Last weekend we had lunch. When I asked her how it fit or what she planned to do with it, she told me she had given it to someone I don't know to sell on a clothing resale site. I can't help but feel angry. I know I gifted it to Gabbi, but I think what she did was rude. If she had asked me if it was OK to give it away, I would have asked for it back.

How do I stop harboring this feeling? Every time I think of her now, I get upset. The next day, after our lunch, we went to an estate sale and Gabbi brought up this other person again -- "I should have invited 'Bethany' so she could find merch to resell." I think Gabbi is oblivious about how she makes other people feel. What do you think? -- TAKEN ABACK IN ALABAMA

DEAR TAKEN ABACK: You generously tried to help Gabbi by giving her the dress, but unless you specified that it was a collectable item and if she couldn't use it you wanted it returned, you shouldn't blame her. From my vantage point, it seems Gabbi is generously trying to help a friend who needs to make some money. I hope you will let go of your disappointment because if you can't, you may destroy a valued relationship.

DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, a couple of months before my 41st birthday, I found out that the man who raised me (I'll call him "Norm") is not my biological father. Norm is a wonderful, loving father figure, who has made clear that this changes nothing between us.

Because this discovery was heartbreaking at first, my parents decided not to tell Norm's parents or siblings about it. Initially, I supported their decision because, after my biological father made it clear he wanted nothing to do with me, it made sense to leave it alone. But now, with my grandparents in failing health, I feel they should know. I just don't know if it would do more harm than good at this point. Please advise. -- THROWN IN KANSAS

DEAR THROWN: What do you think you will accomplish by telling Norm's parents at this point? You have been their grandchild for four decades. Because their health is precarious, they may not need to hear anything that would upset them. I vote for keeping this "news" private, as Norm and your mother have requested.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

