DEAR ABBY: I'm married to a wonderful husband and I am a new mom to an 11-week-old beautiful baby boy. I am fortunate to have 12 weeks of maternity leave, after which my baby will be starting day care. This decision was very difficult, but necessary. I enjoy my career, and my husband has a good career as well. My parents still work full time, and his parents are too old (in my opinion) to safely watch their grandbaby while also keeping him engaged.

My mother-in-law, "Ella," is sometimes very rude, and we have never seen eye to eye. Four days ago, my in-laws and other family came to visit the baby. When the topic of day care came up, Ella said, "Babies in day care cry and no one picks them up." She also said, "He's going to be sick and miserable all the time."

Abby, I am furious about her comments. As if I don't already have enough anxiety over sending my baby to day care. I ignored her because I didn't want to cause a scene in front of the other family members. I know she said it because she's mad she's not going to be watching him. She has made nasty comments in the past about other stuff, which I always let go.

I told my husband he needs to stick up for me and tell her she needs to cut it out, but he wants me to ignore her comments as he has his entire life. I told him either he or we need to tell her we will no longer tolerate her nasty remarks or she's no longer seeing her grandson.

My husband hates confrontation in general, but especially with his mother. Ever since Ella said what she did, I have been on edge with him. I think he should stand up for me, but he doesn't want to rock the boat. Am I being too extreme by not allowing Ella to see her grandson? -- DAY CARE MOM IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR DAY CARE MOM: You have a wonderful husband, but part of the package is his mother, who has a big mouth and poor judgment about what comes out of it. While I sympathize with your predicament, it occurs to me that your dislike of her is coloring your thinking in this instance. Rather than take it out on your husband, develop a thicker skin where Ella is concerned. Of course she should be allowed to visit her grandchild. Remember above all, YOU are the mother and YOU get to make the decisions about your son's care.

DEAR ABBY: I need help! I don't know how to tell my wife of 21 years that her breath smells awful. I really miss our passionate kissing. I just can't get past the smell of her breath. How can I tell her without hurting her feelings? -- AT ARM'S LENGTH IN LOUISIANA

DEAR AT ARM'S LENGTH: For the sake of your marriage, speak up. Telling someone their breath is "strong" should not cause embarrassment. (I would certainly want to know!) There can be more than one reason for halitosis. Could it be her diet? Is she drinking enough water? Does she need to make an appointment with her dentist for a checkup? If none of those things helps, she should consult her physician to make sure her bad breath isn't a symptom of something serious.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to "Duane" for 41 years. Between us we have five children. I had three sons; he had a son and a daughter. All of them are grown now. Over the years, the relationship my husband has with my sons has deteriorated. They feel he treats them like they are still young children. Duane feels they should let him know what they are doing and be available whenever he needs help with something.

Duane has some health issues, but some of these chores he could still do if he tried. My sons don't like his attitude. Duane also doesn't think I should have a private conversation with my sons, nor should I meet one of them for lunch -- or anywhere -- without him. Because of this I cannot talk to them unless it's in secret. If I do, he claims we are "keeping secrets."

He doesn't have a close relationship with his son either, but they do talk on the phone. His relationship with his daughter is good, but she talks to me more often because we have developed a close relationship over the years. Sometimes Duane gets an attitude if he thinks she has talked to me more than to him.

Also, he tells my sons that if they buy anything for me, they must purchase something of equal value for him. My sons do not like this at all. It's not that they don't want to give him anything, but they resent the way he reacts about what they do for me. I feel I should be able to talk to my sons or meet them someplace and not always have to invite my husband along. Am I wrong? -- MOM IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR MOM: No, you are not wrong. Duane appears to be controlling and desperately insecure. While his declining health may have made him more dependent, he should not "demand" your sons be available at the drop of a hat. They have lives of their own and schedules they must maintain.

Frankly, your husband sounds like a handful. Demanding to monitor your phone calls and visits with your sons is off the charts. However, having gotten away with this for 41 years, he isn't likely to change. Because he insists on being present during "all" of your conversations, schedule some with a licensed psychotherapist to help you figure out if there is a middle ground.

DEAR ABBY: I want to share with your readers the best advice I received as a grieving widow. It was, "Say 'yes' to almost every invitation you receive, and GO, even if 99% of you does not want to." I found it very helpful. I say this because, in time, your grief will lessen and you will feel "ready." But, by then, you may have been forgotten if you don't stay connected. -- FEELING BETTER IN FLORIDA

DEAR FEELING BETTER: While true friends will not forget and desert you, I agree that as awful as one may feel after suffering a loss, it's a mistake to isolate. Depression feeds on isolation. Even if we are not feeling our strongest, there may be an opportunity to make someone else feel better. And that is an opportunity that shouldn't be missed because it can boost your own spirits when they are below the waterline.

DEAR ABBY: A year ago I discovered that I have a talent for creating a unique type of art which is marketable. At a holiday market in which I participated, a customer commissioned me to make two pieces for her. She also advised me on how I should market my art. I listened patiently but had no intention of following her advice.

When she came to my home to pick up the pieces, she brought three of her friends along and began advising me again. This time, she mentioned that when a person brings a group of purchasing customers (as these ladies were ... they bought nearly everything I have), I should ALWAYS offer a little "gift" to the person bringing the customers (i.e. one of my pieces as a token of gratitude).

Abby, I consider what I do to be my business now. I'm not selling cosmetics or kitchenware for another company. I don't think I have ever gone to any market with friends and asked the seller to give me a token for bringing friends who bought something. Is this what I should do? Please enlighten me. -- BUDDING ARTIST DOWN SOUTH

DEAR ARTIST: Someone who helps you to increase your business should be thanked for their effort -- as long as it is you and not the other person who is deciding on what is appropriate. Whether this comes in the form of a verbal expression of gratitude or something tangible is up to you.

While on one hand I think it was nervy of the woman to spring this on you, on the other I can't help thinking that business is business -- and this is a way of promoting it. Consider offering the woman a future discount.

DEAR ABBY: My fiance and I were having dinner at a nice restaurant when a woman came up to him. It turned out she was a former girlfriend of his. When she looked at me questioningly, he introduced me as his "friend"! I REintroduced myself to her as his fiancee. She then looked back at him and said, "Oh. Congratulations," and walked away. For the first time, I'm seriously considering not marrying this guy. What do you think? -- MORE THAN A FRIEND IN TEXAS

DEAR MORE: What happened is a red flag. I think your fiance has a lot of explaining to do. Start the discussion with, "I am not your 'friend,' I am your fiancee!" I wouldn't blame you for making this a loooong engagement. It seems you need to get to know him better.

DEAR ABBY: After I told my cousin I was gay about 20 years ago, he stopped speaking to me, so I wrote him off. My life has been happy because I have strong relationships and no jealousy. Well, my aunt died recently. I assume this cousin will be at the memorial service. I still resent how everything went all those years ago. Should I ask him if he has anything to say to me? Should I confront him or just leave well enough alone? -- STILL PEEVED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR STILL PEEVED: I see nothing positive to be gained by confronting your cousin at the memorial. Bring a close friend or your partner with you if you need emotional support. You didn't mention whether the rest of the family is as homophobic as this cousin, but at an emotional time like this, my advice is to let sleeping dogs lie.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with this man for more than 20 years and we still haven't tied the knot. When I told him that because I'm not his wife, I'm not willing to do wifely duties anymore, he got really upset. Do you think I should give him an ultimatum? -- ON HOLD IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR ON HOLD: I think you already have!

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

