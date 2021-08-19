DEAR ABBY: I have been seeing a wonderful man for seven months and spend every weekend with him. We live 45 miles apart, but it works for us. He has a group of friends, five ladies, that he spends a lot of time with. He dated one of them for a year before he broke it off, but they remain friends. I have met the group and, while they act friendly, I get a proprietary vibe from them. It makes me feel extremely uncomfortable around them and I have told him so. Am I looking for trouble where there isn't any? Should I just ignore the fact that his friends are women? He has men friends, too, but it's the girls he is closer to. -- THREATENED IN ARIZONA
DEAR THREATENED: Some men relate better to women than they do to men -- which may be why your gentleman friend is closer to these women than to his male friends. They may be emitting a "proprietary vibe" because they feel threatened and fear you will steal him away.
I don't know where this relationship is headed, and neither do you at this point. So for now, ignore the "vibes." Be warm and friendly to the women and concentrate on what you have going with him. And please, write me again in six months so I and my readers know what happens.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is expecting her second child. I threw a baby shower for her when she was expecting her first and she complained that it "felt cheap" and wasn't the celebration she envisioned. I was deeply hurt, but the shower was for her, and I did not want to focus on my feelings. I apologized and tried to make it up with extra gifts. I am unsure whether I should plan a shower for her now. I don't want to offend her by not doing so. Everyone in our circle is fully vaccinated for COVID so that would not be a concern. Please advise. -- WELL-MEANING IN NEW MEXICO
DEAR WELL-MEANING: Your daughter's behavior is rude, insensitive and ungrateful. You are under no obligation to give her another baby shower. If she approaches you for another one, suggest she ask some of her friends to give her the "shower of her dreams."
P.S. This is just an FYI, but if you care about the rules of etiquette, it is considered a breach for a mother to throw her daughter a shower. You have already done more than enough for her.
DEAR ABBY: Why, in social situations, do women with long hair feel the need to constantly change their hairstyle from an updo to letting it fall to their shoulders and vice versa? This lets hair -- and dander -- fly around, and it's especially offensive at the dinner table. It's like bringing in a collie and having it shake all over three or four times. We have noticed this especially in middle-aged women. Does anyone else find this offensive? My neighbor thinks they are trying to draw attention to themselves. -- HAIRY SITUATION IN WASHINGTON
DEAR HAIRY SITUATION: This is a habit I have observed among women of every age. Switching from an updo to down and vice versa could also be temperature-related. (Could the middle-aged women be menopausal?) It may also be a nervous habit. But in most cases, I agree with your neighbor. It screams, "Look at me!"
DEAR ABBY: I started dating a man three months ago. He's a great guy and very caring. When he opened up to me recently about the trauma he received from his family while growing up, I encouraged him to seek therapy, which he has been doing.
A month ago, he began acting strangely. He was tired all the time and wouldn't really interact with me. He comes over but only to sleep and stopped texting me as often. He said he is severely depressed, and he thinks his therapy is doing more harm than good.
I have been pouring love, care, attention and food into this guy nonstop without getting anything back. I don't want to be yet another woman who leaves him, but I feel like I'm constantly setting myself on fire to keep this guy warm. He's no longer the person I started talking to a few months ago. Would it be wrong for me to cut my losses and leave? -- DOUBTING AND GUILTY
DEAR DOUBTING: Have other women left him because of his emotional problems? Your male friend is exhibiting signs of severe depression. Tell him that you are concerned about his mental state. While you're at it, suggest he consult another therapist, because this one doesn't seem to be helping, and you too are afraid the counseling may be making him worse.
You did the right thing when you suggested this man get help. You have only known him a short time, which is why you should not assume responsibility for his mental health. He appears to be in no position for a romance at this point, and this may not change for a long time. I do not recommend abruptly ending the friendship, but it is time to step back. You cannot fix what's going on with him. Only he can do that with help from someone who is qualified.
DEAR ABBY: My father passed away a few months ago. My brother lives out of state, so emptying the house has been up to me. Shortly after the funeral, my adult son (the only grandchild) arrived and loaded his car with all the toilet paper, paper towels, light bulbs, cleaning products, etc. He did it without asking, so I promptly had the locks changed. When I asked him about it, he said, "Grandpa doesn't need the stuff anymore."
After months of packing (by myself), we are now down to the furniture, and my son wants everything. He feels he's entitled to it. Rather than select one or two pieces, he is "gimme, gimme, gimme" and sees nothing wrong with this attitude. I didn't raise him that way, but he is that way now. What should I do? -- GREEDY OUT WEST
DEAR GREEDY: Although at this point it's a little late, what you should do is finally say NO. Unless your father stated specifically -- in writing -- that your son should get everything, what he did is considered stealing.
DEAR ABBY: What the heck happens to men between the ages of 45 and 60? It seems the women they're after are all 15 to 20 years younger. I don't mean just for sex but for dating, love and marriage, too.
We middle-aged women are often overlooked because these middle-aged guys don't realize we are at our sexual peak and often hot as hell. And we're active in many interesting, fulfilling activities. By the time these men come to their senses, they are usually washed-up and impotent. Why is nature and society so cruel and unfair? How can I, as a sexy, active middle-aged woman, beat the odds? I do not intend to remain celibate and alone for the rest of my life. -- STILL FUN IN THE SOUTH
DEAR STILL FUN: You can't change other people, but you can change the way you react to them. A way to "beat the odds" would be to stop focusing solely on middle-aged guys and consider dating men a bit younger who appreciate what you have to offer. Even if it doesn't lead to marriage, you could have a lot of fun in the meantime.
