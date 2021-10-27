DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 25 years. He has recently started running around with his buddies and partying. He hardly has time for me anymore. I found out he had cheated on me, not once but several times, with different women. I was devastated, so I left for a while, but I decided to try to work things out.
During the time I was gone, I ended up cheating as well. I'm sorry for it, but I developed some very real feelings for someone. I haven't seen him in two years, but I still feel myself wanting him and wanting to be with him. I love my husband, and we are working things out, but I don't know what to do. I feel like I'm in love with both of them. I still talk to the other person via text, but we don't go any further. -- DISTRESSED IN OHIO
DEAR DISTRESSED: You may BE in love with both of them, but you made a commitment to work things out with your husband. If you are sincere about it, you will have to disengage fully from the man you cheated with and concentrate on your marriage. If you are not sure you can do that, marital counseling may help you decide what your next step should be. But a word of warning: The grass is not always greener once you have jumped the fence.
DEAR ABBY: I was at a bar a few weekends ago and met a handsome stranger who seemed slightly familiar. His name sounded like I had heard it before. We talked for hours, and it felt like we had known each other forever. He walked me back to my apartment, and we shared a kiss on my doorstep. The next morning, I made a horrifying discovery: He's my second cousin! We hadn't seen each other in more than 20 years. When I gave him the news, he told me he still wanted to try for a relationship. I'm confused about what to do and how to feel. Please help. -- KISSING COUSIN IN MAINE
DEAR COUSIN: Marriage between second cousins is legal in every state. If you like this man, and it appears you do, let the relationship play out and see where it leads. If you are worried about possible genetic complications, they should be discussed with your physician (and his). Genetic testing should put your concerns to rest.
DEAR ABBY: I've been with my boyfriend for four years. He talks about marrying me and has even given me an "engagement" ring. The problem is, whenever I ask him about setting a wedding date, he seems annoyed, like I'm trying to pressure him into marrying me. He gave me the ring almost three years ago. Should I end this relationship if we can't get on the same page? -- ENGAGED IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR ENGAGED: You need to get to the bottom of why he is reluctant. If he's worried about the expense or uncomfortable about the hoopla of a big wedding, you could agree to have a small courthouse ceremony. However, unless your boyfriend (notice I didn't use the word "fiance") can come up with a solid reason for not being ready to follow through on his marriage proposal, ending the engagement is exactly what you should do, because the ring you're wearing is nothing more than a "promise" ring.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 52-year-old single, straight male. For some reason, only men seem to be attracted to me. If I sit at a table in a restaurant or bar, a man will come over and sit next to me. If I go to the park, a man will sit next to me on the bench. Walking down the street, random men approach me. It's terrible. I'm straight! Please help! -- UNIQUE PROBLEM IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR UNIQUE PROBLEM: Because you're not meeting women, try to put yourself in situations where you will meet them. Because you are consistently approached by men and you're not interested, consider asking them if they have a female relative who's single. And when you encounter a woman you think you can click with, speak up and introduce yourself.
DEAR ABBY: My son is in an abusive marriage. He is verbally, mentally and emotionally abused by his wife constantly. She does everything she can to force him to leave. She tells him it is her house and she wants him to go. They bought the house together, and they both work and pay the bills. He won't leave because he doesn't want to leave his kids. Is there any kind of support for abused men? -- CONCERNED DAD IN N. CAROLINA
DEAR DAD: There certainly is, and I hope you will tell your son to reach out for it. No one should be harassed the way your son is being, because the effects can be not only devastating, but also long-lasting. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org; 1-800-799-7233) and Stop Abuse for Everyone (stopabuseforeveryone.org) serve male victims of abuse as well as female. Urge him to contact one or both of them.
DEAR ABBY: I have married into a family that celebrates birthdays of members who have died. They are not observing the passing, but doing full-fledged birthday events. This is a practice I have never before experienced, and most of these people I have never met. I don't want to be disrespectful, but it seems really odd, especially since many of those people died years ago. It's becoming difficult to do more than express my sympathy for their loss. Is this done by other families? -- BEWILDERED IN FLORIDA
DEAR BEWILDERED: If there is anything I have learned in the course of writing this column, as well as my own journey through life, it is that individuals, families and cultures do not have identical ways of grieving or honoring their deceased loved ones. While it may seem unusual to you, this is the way they remember their loved ones.
Because this is your spouse's family, talk with him about how to navigate this issue without causing hurt feelings. If you are uncomfortable participating in these celebrations, continue to be respectful, but attend fewer of them.
DEAR ABBY: I have been dating this guy seriously for a year. We have talked about marriage and we were even looking at rings. Due to certain recent events, I have come to realize that my hope for his Christianity to grow stronger is probably never going to happen. I love this man with all my heart, but I also need a husband who will pray with me, have a heart for God, who will want to go to church and make decisions by praying and leaning on God.
We have talked about this and what my needs are, but he's not sure if he will get there. Do I hold on and hope through my actions and life, he will learn how to walk with God fully, or should I let him go and try to find someone else? -- BROKENHEARTED BELIEVER
DEAR BELIEVER: If you can't accept this man just the way he is, let him go. You shouldn't marry anyone hoping to change him because it wouldn't be fair to either of you. If faith is your No. 1 priority, it would be better for both of you if you look further for a life partner.
DEAR ABBY: My friend "Gina" and I have known each other for many years. The other day she got into a heated discussion on Facebook with several other people we've known for years. It was about politics. When I read her post, I was shocked. She belittled and bullied those who didn't share her opinion. I have since deleted my FB account because I don't want to see such hatred. What do I tell her when she asks why I'm no longer on social media? -- SOCIAL MEDIA DISTANCED
DEAR SOCIAL: Tell Gina the truth. Say you deleted your account because you were shocked when you saw people with differing political opinions being bullied and demeaned, which you found shocking and offensive. If she's foolish enough to push you for more detail, tell her how her post affected you. It's shameful that adults in this day and age cannot calmly discuss their differences without resorting to those tactics.
DEAR ABBY: I am torn between two guys. I have known the first guy for a year, and we had some ups and downs. Six months ago he had a heart attack, but he pulled through, thank God. But since then, things have been very hard. Our relationship went sour and we broke up.
I met the second guy online a month ago. He seems very sweet and down to earth and treats me like a princess. The first guy and I ended up talking again, and the problem is, I'm still in love with him. I think both of them are wonderful and I don't know what decision to make. Please help me. -- CHOICES IN DELAWARE
DEAR CHOICES: Before making any decision, it's important you fully understand why your relationship with Guy No. 1 went sour after his heart attack. Could it be related to his near-death experience? You need to have all the facts before jumping back into a romance with him.
You haven't known Guy No. 2 long enough to really know who he is yet. Do not pull the plug on this one until you have more answers than you were able to put in your letter to me.
DEAR ABBY: My sister "Darby" and I are in our 20s and confused about the relationship she is in. She's 23 and has been dating a 22-year-old man. They fight a lot because he can't stop talking about her ex-boyfriend. He says he visualizes her having sex with him, and is frustrated with himself for not being able to get the images out of his head. Is there a name for this particular problem, and how can Darby work with it? -- SUPPORTIVE SIS IN THE WEST
DEAR SIS: Yes, actually, there are two names for this "condition." They are obsession and jealousy, and both are signs of potential control issues. Stay close to your sister and be there for her, because this young man's behavior is a red flag.
Darby and her boyfriend are both adults. I assume neither came to the relationship wrapped in cellophane. His fixation should not be hers (or yours) to fix. Because he can't get the images out of his head, he should schedule a few sessions with a licensed psychotherapist, since his problem will continue the longer he is in the dating world.
