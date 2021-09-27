DEAR ABBY: I'm nearing 57 and single. My mother, who is 78, lives in the same apartment complex. I always try to talk with her because we don't have much time together. All she wants to do is watch TV and read the paper. She allows me to talk to her for about a half-hour a day, then she has to go. If I visit her, she can only talk to me for a few minutes. Then she has to put the TV on.
I feel like I must beg her to talk with me. When I approached her about it, she said she's living her life how she wants to (basically without me). Because of that, I have decided to give up and spend only Christmas and her birthday with her. She probably wouldn't even notice. If you have any advice, I would like to see it. -- HER SAD, HURT DAUGHTER
DEAR SAD, HURT DAUGHTER: I do have some. A half-hour phone call every day may be too much for your mother to handle. That she has to "limit" your calls to 30 minutes tells me you would like them to be even longer. (Every day!) Rather than punish her by distancing yourself and seeing her only twice a year, limit those visits and phone conversations to twice a week. I think it would be healthier for both of you if you find a way to become less emotionally dependent upon your mother. Also, plan some outings away from the apartment complex for you and your mom to share.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together 20 years. In the middle of our living room sits an albatross of a coffee table. My husband's girlfriend made it for him in the late '60s/early '70s. I think it weighs 500 pounds.
I am finally redecorating the house and I want this table out of my life, but he won't hear of it. He says there will be absolutely no negotiating on the subject. I have tried every approach. I feel like I'm second fiddle to his past. How can I move forward without such resentment? -- HATES THE RELIC IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR HATES: Congratulations on redecorating your home. Rather than argue with your husband about the albatross, it may be time to rethink how you use the space. Many men enjoy having an area just their own, a "man cave." Why not create one for him and put his treasured "love gift" in there, where you won't have to see it? If he gives you an argument, that is the time to tell him you have tolerated having it in the middle of your home for the last 20 years and you have been a good sport about it long enough.
DEAR ABBY: Recently, I went swimming with my husband and his parents. We are around 50 years old; they are both 70. My in-laws took lots of photos and posted them on social media. I was not happy about it because I have gained weight during this COVID period. How do I mention this to them? Should I tell my husband? -- UNCOMFORTABLE IN TEXAS
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: By all means tell your husband if he doesn't already know how uncomfortable this made you. Then ask your in-laws to PLEASE take the photos down because you hadn't realized until you saw them how much weight you had put on. If your relations with them are friendly, they will probably accommodate you. Then schedule another "shoot" when you are shipshape again.
DEAR ABBY: I'm having trouble with feelings I probably shouldn't be having about someone. She's always walking around in her underwear when I come over. I like it, of course, but I'm not sure if it is meant to tease me or if I should act on it. I'd really appreciate your help. -- CONFUSED IN THE EAST
DEAR CONFUSED: A positive message of the #MeToo movement has been that when there is a shadow of a doubt, a person should COMMUNICATE to avoid any unfortunate misunderstandings. In this case, it would be appropriate to ask this woman why she walks around in a state of undress when you are there, because you are not sure how to interpret the message it sends. DO NOT ACT ON ANYTHING UNLESS HER RESPONSE IS THAT IT WOULD BE WELCOMED.
DEAR ABBY: At what age is it no longer appropriate to share a bed with your child? My sister-in-law "Mara" is a single mom with a 13-year-old daughter. Until recently we were quite close, but we haven't spoken in a few months. Mostly it's because of COVID restrictions, but we had begun drifting apart even before.
Last week I saw on Facebook that she had made a comment about them still sharing a bed. I think it's weird and creepy. It goes against every boundary I have as a mother myself.
Should I keep my mouth shut? She won't listen to my husband (her brother) because he has been branded an "abusive misogynist." Mara loves to play the victim and interprets any criticism, however slight, as abuse -- especially if it comes from a man.
Getting in touch with her out of the blue to talk about this seems over the top, but I'm genuinely concerned about the long-term impact on her daughter, who has voiced in the past (not in front of Mara) that she prefers to sleep alone. Is this none of my business? -- OVER THE LINE
DEAR OVER: If you suspect your niece is being sexually abused, child protective services should be contacted. Otherwise, it is none of your business. Not every family -- or culture, for that matter -- has the same standards. Until your niece finds the courage to tell her mother she no longer wants to share a bed, nothing will change in that household.
DEAR ABBY: My 25-year-old son has been dating a girl for two or three months. She seems very nice. She has two children and is pregnant with her third child. She's due in three months. The child is not my son's.
I was told by some friends of my son that he's planning to sign the birth certificate as the father. He understands the implications. How do I convince him that, although he feels like he and this girl will be together for the long haul, this is a poor decision to make, especially because of the short length of time they have been dating? -- TOO MUCH, TOO SOON
DEAR TOO MUCH, TOO SOON: Although it can be difficult to convince someone in the throes of new love, you and your son's friends should urge him to discuss this with a lawyer before signing ANYTHING. He needs input from someone who is not emotionally involved and can explain the legal ramifications of what he's considering.
Not all romances have storybook endings, but if this relationship leads to marriage in the future, he can always adopt or provide financially for the child if he wishes. I sincerely hope you and the others who care about him can get through to your son.
DEAR ABBY: My college-aged granddaughter is no longer speaking to me, answering my phone calls or allowing her other grandmother (who raised her) to post anything on Facebook where I can see what she is doing.
My granddaughter came to live with me last summer because she worked a summer job here. I asked her if she was gay, not because I think she is but as a prelude to a conversation about not allowing other girls to recruit her into a same-sex relationship as I saw in college and while teaching public school. Although I tried to explain, things have grown progressively worse.
My son and her mother married when she was 7 and divorced when she was 13. Over the years, I worked hard to develop and maintain a relationship with her. Now, she has told the other grandmother that she will never speak to me again. Was what I did so bad, and what should I do now? -- OTHER GRANDMOTHER IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR OTHER: What you said wasn't "bad," but it was misinformed and heavy-handed. While same-sex relationships do happen in high school and college, young people don't usually indulge unless they are already at least bi-curious. Even then, straight people don't suddenly "turn gay."
Your granddaughter may still be trying to figure out her sexual orientation, which could be why she has reacted so strongly. If you are wise, you will allow her the time she needs to sort it out, rather than push or panic.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter and I have a wonderful relationship. But I am very upset because she listens in on the speaker phone to every conversation I have with my 11-year-old grandson. I really believe we should have privacy, and I think it's strange that she does this. Is she justified, since she knows I'm disturbed by speakerphones in general? -- CONCERNED NANA IN THE EAST
DEAR CONCERNED: You wrote that you have a wonderful relationship with your daughter. Have you asked her why she feels monitoring your calls to your grandson is justified? From my perspective, her behavior may be hypervigilant, but whether it is justified isn't a question that someone who isn't familiar with your family dynamics can answer.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069