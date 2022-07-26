DEAR ABBY: When my husband died two months ago, my identical twin helped me move in with her. She never married. I do all the chores -- clean six litter boxes, load and unload the dishwasher, etc. I don't know how to operate her washer/dryer, as she has shown me only once. She doesn't like the way I use my phone, set up files, nothing. She also drinks a lot, uses marijuana and is on a starvation diet. If I eat any carbohydrates at dinner, she accuses me of being a "glutton."

At first, she was happy I was here, because on a previous visit she said I was her drinking buddy. I don't usually care much about eating, since my sense of taste is poor. Last night, because I could taste the dinner, I ate more. She accused me of being a glutton and a parasite. She has, as far back as I can remember, always been "MY way or the highway."

I'm tempted to go live in my truck to avoid her constant sniping. I have no money, YET. She loaned me $4,500, and feels that any money I receive from now on must go directly to her. Please help me. -- UNHAPPY TWIN IN MICHIGAN

DEAR UNHAPPY: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. While moving in with your sister may have seemed like a good idea while you were in shock and the initial stages of grieving, unless you want to be her maid for the rest of your days, make other living arrangements. You are being treated like Cinderella.

Repay the loan in installments after you find a job or the estate is settled. Your sister may have always been the dominant twin, but what you are experiencing now is abuse, and for the sake of your mental health, you cannot allow it to continue.

DEAR ABBY: I had a man as a roommate for a year while he worked in town. "Rodney" was a wonderful roommate. After his lease ran out and he was transferred elsewhere, he came clean about his feelings for me. Then the pandemic happened, and he disappeared for two years.

Rodney is now back and wants to live with me part time again. This time he wants more intimacy. He's kind and helpful around the house. He's divorced, very smooth and has a residence 1,000 miles from here. I don't want to be "friends with benefits." I don't know him well enough to know if I want more. But I enjoy his company a lot. I am in my 60s and young-looking -- so why not just have a good time? I still don't want to be hurt. Any advice? -- ROOMMATE ROMANCE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR ROOMMATE: Sex with you should not be part of Rodney's lease agreement. What he is proposing seems more like a business deal than an attempt to court you. If you are looking for a relationship that could lead to "something more," do not jump into this without carefully weighing the pros and cons, including the emotional risk involved. If you were willing to settle for a "good time," you wouldn't be writing to me.

DEAR ABBY: I'm in a new relationship with a man I have known for 30 years. We had our own lives, married others, had kids and then split with our spouses. After all this time, we have finally gotten together and discovered we were made for each other. Neither of us has experienced this intense kind of love before.

My problem is that although he tells me often that he loves me and cannot see his life without me, he never compliments me -- whether I'm dressed up, or just putting on makeup and looking special. I compliment him all the time.

I have low self-esteem and insecurities due to previous abusive relationships. It's not like I want to hear it constantly, but it would be nice to hear it at least once in a blue moon. Also, there are times I don't think he finds me sexy or attractive. How can I express this without embarrassing us both? -- NEEDS VALIDATION IN NEW ENGLAND

DEAR NEEDS: Have you told this man what you have expressed to me -- that it's hurtful that when you make an extra effort to look nice for him, he seems to ignore it? Is he aware that you suffer from low self-esteem because of previous emotionally abusive relationships?

Honest communication is important, particularly in new relationships, as well as those between partners who have known each other for a long time although not on an intimate level. While the two of you are basking in the flowering of this unexpected passion, you still have to get to KNOW each other.

How he reacts to the conversation and whether he's willing to put forth some extra effort will tell you everything you need to know about a future with him.

DEAR ABBY: My husband passed away three years ago. We were together for one month shy of 32 years, married for the last 16 of them. I was so happy and proud to be "Mrs. P." Since his passing, people have started calling me Miss P., and I'm very upset about it. Abby, my husband died. I am a widow! I'm NOT divorced, and I'm NOT single. I'm still married -- at least in my heart and mind I am.

Why do people think it's OK to call a widow "Miss" just because her husband is gone? And before you ask, yes, I have mentioned it to them, but some of them keep saying it. Truthfully, I feel like doing what the old AT&T commercial used to say and "reach out and touch someone" (lightly) on the jaw when they do it. Thank you for letting me vent. What do you think about this? -- MRS. P. FOR LIFE

DEAR MRS. P.: The term "Miss" applies to a woman who has never married. You have earned your "stripes." If you prefer to be called Mrs. P., that is your privilege. Those who are considerate of your feelings will respect your wishes and extend that courtesy. Give anyone who chooses to ignore your wishes a final warning and, if the person continues to address you as "Miss," give them a wide berth.

DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, my adult niece, with whom I am very close, found herself in some legal difficulties and needed an attorney. At the time, due to some medical issues, she wasn't working and could not afford the attorney's retainer, so I offered to lend her the money. I told her she could repay me once she began working again.

Nine months later she sent me a check for $500 and, two months after that, another one for $500. The retainer was $2,600. My niece has been steadily employed for the last two years, yet I have received no further payment. I regret that I didn't set up a formal repayment plan, but I never dreamed she'd default on the loan.

Her mother told me she is saving up to buy a house and, apparently, she has money to spend on friends and others. I never told her parents that I loaned her the money, and I have no idea if she ever did, although I assume she hasn't. I'm torn between approaching my niece to remind her that the loan has not yet been repaid and risk damaging the relationship we have, or suck it up and accept that I'll never see the money.

Because of the pandemic, my husband has been out of work for many months. While we are not desperate, the money she owes me could be put to good use. Please advise. -- GOOD DEED IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR GOOD DEED: Meet with or contact your niece to ask her for the money she still owes you and, when you do, explain that your husband hasn't worked in many months and you need it. Agree upon a repayment plan. However, if she reneges again, DO discuss it with her parents. Perhaps they can "encourage" their daughter to do the right thing. There must be a reason they didn't front her the money for her legal problem. Let's hope it wasn't because she stiffed them, too.

DEAR ABBY: A friend recently moved back to his home state. Because he was anxious about leaving, I told him he could stay with me anytime he wanted. I was trying to be nice and calm his nerves, but he has taken me literally and thinks he can come stay whenever he likes.

When he visits, we rarely spend time together outside of my house. He's off with other friends for dining, boating, etc. (By the way, I know these people but I'm never invited, which is OK I suppose, but shouldn't I be?) In addition, he leaves piles of clothes lying around in my living area, along with used tissues and face masks, which seems disrespectful.

Am I wrong to be annoyed? Other friends think I'm being taken advantage of. I would appreciate your thoughts. -- TOO NICE A GUY IN GEORGIA

DEAR TOO NICE: Do not blame your friend for taking advantage of the generous offer you made before he moved. And no rule of etiquette dictates that you should be included on his outings with others if he's an invited guest. (It would have been thoughtful had he suggested it, however.) I do think you are overdue in having a talk with him about the clothes, used face masks and tissues "lying around."

The bottom line is, do YOU feel you are being taken advantage of? If the answer is yes, speak up and express that while you don't mind him staying with you OCCASIONALLY, he should not assume your house is his pad in town.

DEAR ABBY: A female relative wants to have a child. She is 30. However, her significant other of six years hasn't proposed. She feels her biological clock is ticking -- loudly. What would you suggest family advise her to do?

I feel that a woman who wants a child should have one if she can afford to, regardless of whether or not she's married. But I understand her preferring to be married first. Time is running out on the likelihood of developing a new relationship this late in the process. What's a girl to do? -- WONDERING IN OHIO

DEAR WONDERING: The "girl" should ask her boyfriend of six years if he wants to be married to her. If the answer is yes, AND he wants to be a father, her problem will be solved. However, if the answer is no -- and she can afford it -- she should proceed on her path to motherhood without him. Someone may come into her life later who would love to be a husband and a dad. And, if not, she will have fulfilled her biological imperative.

DEAR ABBY: I work in a small office. We are allowing people to come in for meetings, to drop off information, etc. and we have asked that people wear a mask if they come in. I don't wear mine when I am at my desk alone; however, as soon as someone comes in or I get up to move around the office, I put it on right away.

A few clients who have come in maskless have said, as I grab my mask, "Oh, you don't need to put that on for me." I reply (nicely) with, "Yes, I do!" I wear my mask to protect others and I would appreciate reciprocity on their part. Do you have a better response? -- JUST DOING MY PART

DEAR JUST DOING: After saying, "Yes, I do," add the next sentence you wrote to me, which explains your reasoning: "I wear my mask to protect others and I would appreciate reciprocity on your part." It is succinct, polite and gets across the message you are trying to convey. It's also company policy.

