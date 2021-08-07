DEAR ABBY: I have two good friends who dated all through college until "Isaac" broke up with "Jen" in a very stressful and dramatic way. We were all living together in a house, and he broke up with her to date a girl he liked from his newspaper club. We used to host parties for the club, and the girls would openly flirt with him in front of Jen. During the mess of the breakup, I learned that Isaac had known for a while he wanted to end things with Jen, and stayed with her only because he wanted to have enough people for a nice student house.
Fast-forward three years: We are out of college, and I still live with Jen. Isaac relies on her for all his emotional needs and says she's his "best friend." She can't say no to him or distance herself because she's still hoping that "maybe" something could happen. Earlier this year he told me that he was not planning on getting back together with her, but he's here almost every day, insisting on spending time with us.
It's frustrating since I feel Jen deserves more. She's very anxious, and told me during the breakup that she didn't want me telling her any details about him that she wouldn't want to hear. I'm now wondering if I have used that as an excuse to spare her from all the things I feel she ought to know. I don't know how I would even broach the subject, and it's making me irritable around them. Help! -- HOPING I'M A GOOD FRIEND
DEAR HOPING: Jen made clear that she doesn't want to hear any bad news from you. If you disclose what you know, you will lose your housemate. The message you want to deliver falls into that category. From your description of Isaac, he's a user and a player. She would be better off without him in her life. But she must arrive at that conclusion herself. (After their breakup, she should have realized he couldn't be counted on.) Sometimes people have to learn the hard way, and Jen appears to be one of them. If you uncouple your life from theirs and spend less time with them, it will be healthier for you.
DEAR ABBY: There are several same-sex couples within our circle of friends and former co-workers. Whether male or female, each has a husband and wife. We are not sure how it is decided who will assume which role; and we don't feel comfortable asking what might be too intrusive a question regarding their relationships. We would appreciate it if you could find the answer, if there is one. -- CURIOUS IN THE EAST
DEAR CURIOUS: Unlike with straight couples, who define their spouse as "husband" or "wife," when male couples marry, both spouses refer to their partner as "husband." With female couples, the spouses are both called "wife." Household tasks usually fall to whomever does them best or wants to do them. Roles are assigned according to ability and circumstance, rather than imitating traditional marital duties. (By the way, the same applies to some opposite-sex couples as well.)
DEAR ABBY: My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He's planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there's no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.
I'm a very solitary person. I like being around my boyfriend and no one else on a regular basis. I don't mind her coming to visit, but I'm extremely anxious because she hasn't set a date to return home. I have made clear to my boyfriend that I do not want her staying longer than two weeks, which he is fine with, so I'm not the wicked witch here. I just don't know how to nicely broach the subject with her and convey that we would like her visit to be on the brief side.
I admit I'm not the most tactful person when it comes to delicate topics. I tend to be blunt and I have been described as "honest to a fault" before. How can this subject be brought up without hurting anyone's feelings? I want to be able to enjoy time with her while she's here, not worry about when she'll leave. -- ANGST-RIDDEN IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR ANGST-RIDDEN: In light of the fact that you tend to be "plain-spoken," you should not be the person to discuss this with your boyfriend's mother. It would be more appropriate for her son to have "the talk" with her so all of you know what the parameters will be and the message is delivered with tact.
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 42 years passed away two years ago. His children and I get along fine, but when he was alive, they never acknowledged our anniversary. Now that their dad is gone, they send me anniversary cards each year on the date. I find it annoying that they never thought to wish us "Happy Anniversary" while he was alive, which he would have loved. I suspect they just do it to try to stay on my good side and perhaps stay in my will. How do I politely tell them to stop, that their cards only remind me that my darling is gone and they never acknowledged our marriage when it would have actually meant something? -- DISTRESSED STEPMOM
DEAR DISTRESSED: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your beloved husband. After 42 years, the adjustment must be a very painful one. Because you want to be polite -- and perhaps maintain a cordial (if not loving) relationship with his children, convey that you would prefer they not send anniversary cards "because they are a painful reminder of his loss at a sensitive time." RESIST the urge to point out that they failed to acknowledge the occasion during their father's lifetime.
DEAR ABBY: I was recently invited to a potluck baby shower. I have also been invited to potluck weddings! I always thought the point of a shower/wedding was providing for your guests while they provide gifts. Food is not expensive, and if money is an issue, one could schedule a shower outside of mealtimes, or with simple tea and cookies. I'd appreciate your thoughts on this. -- POTLUCK BABY SHOWER
DEAR POTLUCK: My thought is: If the concept of a potluck baby shower or wedding is offensive to you, rather than judge, you should send your regrets.
DEAR ABBY: I cannot believe it! My parents tricked me into comforting a child molester.
When I was young, my uncle "Dave" went to prison. My family told it like this: "Dave had an affair with a 17-year-old girl who was pretending to be 18. They made a sex tape, her parents found it and accused him of rape. He went to prison for life."
My parents visit and talk to him regularly, although nobody else in the extended family does, and they always encouraged me to communicate with him. They say he made "poor decisions" but doesn't deserve his prison sentence or the family neglect. I felt bad for him, so I willingly joined in phone calls and letter writing.
I recently mentioned all this to a friend who is experienced in the legal field. He thought the story sounded peculiar, so swe looked up Dave and found out he had multiple counts of sexual assault on a child under 14. In other words, my parents tricked me into regular conversations with a child molester.
I'm floored. Should I confront them? If so, what do I say? Should I tell my brother? I want nothing to do with Dave, and I'm horrified that my parents would lie in his defense. -- HORRIFIED IN OKLAHOMA
DEAR HORRIFIED: I can understand why you want nothing to do with this relative. Tell your parents that you have written to me. Ask them why they chose to minimize what your uncle did and encourage you to communicate with a predator. Doing so was a gross betrayal of your trust. I'm not sure how they can justify their actions because it is the job of parents to protect their child.
You should absolutely tell your brother what has been happening because it's appalling.
DEAR ABBY: I love my boyfriend. We have been together nearly six years, but there are a few issues. The biggest one is his diet.
He eats like it's going out of style. The only reason he's not 400 pounds is because his job keeps him active. He has put on 60 pounds since we started dating, and we can no longer sleep together because of the snoring his weight gain has caused. He can no longer stand to be outdoors when he's home because it's always "too hot."
When we first started seeing each other, he was fit and active. Now he comes home, eats and stares at his phone. He's always unhappy with his weight, but when I ask him to please eat better, his response is, "Nothing makes me as happy as a cookie." He would rather be a 500-pound blob who never had to move if it meant he could eat cake all day.
I feel he has chosen food over me. I'm only 27, and I know I'll have to sleep alone for however long I'm with him. I don't know if I can do that. I make an effort to maintain myself for him, but clearly, the favor isn't returned. What are your thoughts? -- WORRYING IN FLORIDA
DEAR WORRYING: If nothing makes your boyfriend happier than eating a cookie, it's time you got to the bottom of what is eating HIM. When a fit and active person suddenly loses interest in his health and becomes careless about his diet, one has to wonder if he may be using food to cope with painful or unpleasant emotions. Continue to help and support him as much as you can, but frankly, it may be time for the two of you to seek relationship counseling from a licensed mental health professional before your boyfriend's diet causes permanent damage to his health.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069