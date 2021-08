DEAR ABBY: I have two good friends who dated all through college until "Isaac" broke up with "Jen" in a very stressful and dramatic way. We were all living together in a house, and he broke up with her to date a girl he liked from his newspaper club. We used to host parties for the club, and the girls would openly flirt with him in front of Jen. During the mess of the breakup, I learned that Isaac had known for a while he wanted to end things with Jen, and stayed with her only because he wanted to have enough people for a nice student house.

Fast-forward three years: We are out of college, and I still live with Jen. Isaac relies on her for all his emotional needs and says she's his "best friend." She can't say no to him or distance herself because she's still hoping that "maybe" something could happen. Earlier this year he told me that he was not planning on getting back together with her, but he's here almost every day, insisting on spending time with us.

It's frustrating since I feel Jen deserves more. She's very anxious, and told me during the breakup that she didn't want me telling her any details about him that she wouldn't want to hear. I'm now wondering if I have used that as an excuse to spare her from all the things I feel she ought to know. I don't know how I would even broach the subject, and it's making me irritable around them. Help! -- HOPING I'M A GOOD FRIEND