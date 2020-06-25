I told Mom that I would like to have my tattoo covered up or removed. It upset her and made her feel incredibly guilty. I'm not doing this to hurt her, but because I feel like a fraud and don't want to lie about the tattoo's meaning in the future. Abby, your thoughts on how best to handle this situation? -- TATTED AND CONFUSED

DEAR T and C: Considering the circumstances, I see no reason for continuing to wear a tattoo that would be a constant reminder you were lied to. If your mother deliberately misled you, she has good reason to feel guilty. If she, too, was misled, then she's as much a victim as you are.

My thought is that you are the only person who has to live in your own skin, and you should do with it whatever will make YOU happy.

DEAR ABBY: For 18 years I was in a loveless marriage. The one good thing that came out of that marriage was my beautiful 14-year-old daughter. My ex-wife and I have been divorced for a year now and I'm feeling emotionally available.

I have met -- or shall I say re-met -- a woman I have known since second grade. She was my sister's best friend and was always around our house growing up. She was kind of like a sister, but I always had a crush on her. Now, so many years later, we have connected. We see each other every few weeks and text each other.