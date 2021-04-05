DEAR HURT: Do not approach your sister with this information until you have spoken to an attorney. Show him or her the will you found in your mother's apartment and the note that was with it. If your mom is able, have the ring details added to the will. In order to avoid any misunderstandings and a possible rift in the family, your sister should be given a copy of both. After that, take your lead from the attorney.

DEAR ABBY: I've had an 18-year-old girlfriend for six months (I'm 24). She's a sweet girl who's caring, thoughtful and respectful. Every day typically goes well, and we never argue about anything -- except for when it comes to her health.

She is terrified of dentists and doctors. I used to be as well. But I have tried repeatedly to make her understand that, though those situations can be scary, it would be worse if she has to go to these places when it's nearly too late. She refuses to go to a doctor or dentist's office with me to watch what I experience. She says she'll receive vaccinations "when it's time" -- except for the flu shot and other "nonessential" shots. She says she'll go to the dentist when her teeth start to hurt. Her logic is, "I'm doing fine without this stuff now, so I'm OK."