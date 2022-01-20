DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I fight, which isn't really that often, he shuts himself away for several days. He locks the door to his office or the guest room and won't come out. I try to give him time to cool off, but sometimes it's awkward. He wouldn't talk to me at all for several days while his whole family was here celebrating his grandma's 90th birthday.

He's mad again. I apologized by text since he wouldn't talk to me, but our kids -- ages 6 and 8 -- are going to wonder why Daddy isn't with us. Should I skip a planned event and give him more time to cool off or try to approach him? -- WAITING FOR HIM IN GEORGIA

DEAR WAITING: Skip the planned event, and when your passive-aggressive husband comes out of hiding, INSIST the two of you get marriage counseling to resolve your differences. What he has been doing isn't healthy for your marriage. Dealing with conflict by hiding and using the silent treatment to punish one's spouse sets a poor example for your children, who are old enough to recognize that something is wrong between Daddy and Mommy. If he won't do it for the sake of your marriage, he should do it for the emotional health of those kids.

DEAR ABBY: I will be meeting an old high school friend for lunch. We are now in our 50s. I heard through the grapevine that she never had children. I am unsure what to say when the subject of children comes up, as it invariably will. "I'm sorry" may not be appropriate because perhaps she never wanted any. "Wow" or "interesting" may sound a bit odd.

In a similar vein, what does one say to someone when they share that they are divorced? I recall a woman I met telling me she was divorced. I said, "I'm sorry," and she replied, "I'm not!" What's an appropriate response for when these situations happen? I don't want to appear unsympathetic, but perhaps they don't want sympathy. -- SYMPATHETIC IN FLORIDA

DEAR SYMPATHETIC: You may have hit on something. The birthrate in the United States is at an all-time low because many women have chosen to forgo motherhood. If someone tells you she doesn't have children, all you have to say is "Oh," and change the subject. You should not interrogate the person further. As for the subject of divorce, sometimes dissolution of a marriage is therapeutic. Do not ask for -- or expect -- more details. Show an interest in what your old friend is doing NOW and move on from there.

DEAR ABBY: My late husband was a dentist. Should I include his DDS degree on his headstone? -- NOT SURE IN THE SOUTH

DEAR NOT SURE: Although your husband may be deceased and no longer practicing dentistry, it doesn't make him any less a dentist. He earned his degree. If you would like it carved in granite, I don't see why it shouldn't be. Inquire at the cemetery about its protocol.

DEAR ABBY: We welcomed new neighbors and allowed them to use our garbage can until they got one, and gave them a bottle of wine and a housewarming card. We also offered to let them use our downstairs bathroom until the contractor finished theirs. No one else on the block did anything for them. Nothing.

They then invited a neighbor and his wife over for drinks and didn't invite us. My husband says I shouldn't be offended by this. I certainly would have had the neighbors who had welcomed me over first. What do you think? -- SNUBBED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR SNUBBED: I think you and your husband are more than neighborly. I also think you are blessed with common sense, something your new neighbors may lack. My advice is to let this unfortunate incident slide without holding a grudge. Take the high road and move on. Nothing positive will come of allowing this to fester. Whether the couple is worth knowing better will become apparent with time.

DEAR ABBY: I am in a rock band with some friends. All of us are in our 50s and 60s. We have been playing together for the last three years. Last year, our bass player joined another band (while staying in ours) because another friend was in it, but they broke up because of COVID. Now that music venues are opening up again, he has joined yet another group.

I'm a loyal guy, and it bothers me that he doesn't seem as loyal to our band. He says he can easily do both, but for me, it causes booking issues because the other band will be blocking out dates that we might be able to book. I see no other conflicts. He even asked if I was interested in joining the other band, too, because he figured that if he can't be in two places at once, it might as well be both of us. Should we cut our losses and replace him? Loyalty is really important to us. -- ROCKING ON IN TEXAS

DEAR ROCKING ON: Because you feel that loyalty is paramount and your friend may have scheduling conflicts because of his participation with the other band(s), yes, he should be replaced with a musician you can rely on.

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who feels a need to correct the behavior of others by writing letters. There are not too many businesses around town that haven't received one of her letters and, no doubt, others in her circle of friends have, too.

After a misunderstanding for which I apologized, I received one of them. Because she lacks understanding or the ability to forgive, a vitriolic diatribe came my way. In her letter, she related past "unfortunate (in her opinion) ill behaviors on my part for which I should be ashamed." Then she ended a friendship we had for many years without trying to mend the relationship. This is very hurtful for me, and I'm sure for others. How does one respond, if at all, to something like this? -- SUFFERING IN MICHIGAN

DEAR SUFFERING: One does not respond. One copes by recognizing that the only person this unhappy woman is punishing is herself, as her circle of friends diminishes and businesses around town no longer welcome her.

DEAR ABBY: I just found out my husband has been looking at escorts in the local area. I know he has watched porn, but that never bothered me. When I confronted him about seeing his search for escorts, he said he just clicked on a link that popped up on a porn site. (I have seen them, so I know it can happen.)

However, I now know he created another email address and joined an escort review site. I can't say anything to him because I snooped on his phone. I'm heartbroken and want to believe him, but this is too much. Please help me. -- NERVOUS IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR NERVOUS: First things first. Call your doctor and make an appointment to be checked for STDs. Next, because you know your husband hasn't been truthful, do more "snooping." Learn everything you can about your family finances (if you don't already know) -- the debts and assets, credit card expenses, bank account numbers, etc.

Once you have that information and there will be no surprises, tell your husband you checked his phone AND WHY YOU FELT THE NEED TO DO IT. Do not allow him to make you feel guilty. Ask him what he is getting from escorts that he isn't getting from you, and if the only answer he can come up with is "variety," talk to a lawyer because your exclusive marital relationship is history.

DEAR ABBY: My wife recently asked me if she could take off her wedding ring in favor of wearing her mother's, which is much larger than the one I gave her. I regard it as a lack of respect for our marriage, which has been under a lot of stress for a long time. (No affairs.) I also view it as symbolic of how much she has financially sacrificed being married to me. What do you think? -- WONDERING IN THE EAST

DEAR WONDERING: I "think" you should tell your wife it would hurt you deeply if she follows through, and why. I also think the time has come for the two of you to talk about what is "stressing" your marriage with a licensed marriage and family therapist.

DEAR ABBY: When I was 16, my cousin "Mary" came from Georgia to New York to stay with us for the summer. After a short time we began experimenting with French kissing, which led to more things happening between us. Mary went home at the end of summer.

We are both 50 now, and I recently learned she became pregnant back then with a daughter and never married. The DNA indicates she is mine. My question is, how do I explain to my wife that I need to be there for my daughter? I never had any other kids, as my wife can't have children. Please help me. -- PAST HISTORY IN OKLAHOMA

DEAR PAST HISTORY: Is your wife aware of the short affair you had with your cousin? If not, start the conversation by telling her about your youthful "adventure." Once she has digested the information, explain that you intend to get to know your daughter. Do NOT tell her the reason is that she couldn't give you children, which would be cruel and unnecessary.

Understand, however, that your "child" is now a grown woman in her mid-30s. She may have no interest in getting to know you because you have been absent all her life. I wonder why you weren't informed about this much sooner and possibly asked to contribute financially to the raising of your child.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

