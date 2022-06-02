DEAR ABBY: I come from a nice family. My siblings are thoughtful and kind, but one of my brothers is a conversational narcissist. He drones on for hours (if we let him) without asking a single question to engage another person.

He sees nothing wrong with talking endlessly about his work and his acquisitions, which interest no one. He will compare, indirectly, my home with his, assuming that his is far superior and better decorated -- never considering that my home is just right for me and that I do not lust for more. All of us listen to him and do our best to show an interest without ever receiving that courtesy in return.

How can we nudge him toward showing an interest in others? In his times of need, I have been there for him and listened to his troubles, and I have gotten the impression that he's kinder than any of us have assumed, given his self-centered ramblings. Is there any way to influence him toward being a more thoughtful conversationalist? -- SORE-EARED SIBLING

DEAR SIBLING: Yes, there is. "Someone" is going to have to tell this brother -- in as gentle language as possible -- that hogging the conversation is as unwelcome as hogging all the food at the buffet. He should also be told that comparing what he has to that of his siblings, who may have less, comes across as bragging, which makes them uncomfortable.

If no one has the courage to address this, a group intervention may be needed to stanch the motormouth. However, if this is more than any of you want to risk, see this sibling separately one-on-one. If he's not playing to a crowd, he may behave differently.

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband and I divorced three years ago after he had an affair and destroyed our lives (including his daughter's, who considered me her only real mom). The divorce took about a year. Since then, he has stopped communicating with me and pretends I never existed. My stepdaughter, "Dana," however, never let go.

I held on as well for a couple of years, but as time goes on, I am feeling I'm in an increasingly impossible situation. What my ex did and his actions that followed were incredibly cruel. They devastated me. Staying in touch with Dana has slowly become a painful reminder of that and has made it difficult for me to close this unhappy chapter of my life. I don't want to hurt Dana. I hope that one day she'll understand, but I feel the need to cease contact in order to heal fully. Is this too cruel? -- TRAUMATIZED IN FLORIDA

DEAR TRAUMATIZED: What a sad situation. I'm sorry you feel there is no other way to heal from your ex-husband's betrayal than to distance yourself from Dana, who loves you. However, feeling as you do, you must take care of yourself. Please do not "ghost" her. It is important that you explain to her, as kindly as possible, your reasons for ending your relationship, so she understands this is not her fault.

DEAR ABBY: I have a good friend who loves to make me chicken soup. She brings it over proudly and enjoys giving me the container. The soup is delicious, except for one thing: It has tiny bones in it. I can't stand the texture of these little bones, and I'm worried about swallowing one inadvertently.

I have talked to her about it. She said that's the way her mom used to make chicken soup. She also told me the bones are edible because they're very small, and they are inevitable because she is using the whole chicken. She promised to strain the soup for me before adding the other ingredients. Unfortunately, I found bones in the strained soup as well.

Abby, I don't know what to do. I really don't want to eat the soup. I don't want to waste it, but it would crush her if I told her I didn't want the soup anymore. Any ideas? -- DONE WITH THE SOUP

DEAR DONE: Remove the vegetables from the soup she brings and strain it again, through cheesecloth or a fine strainer. Once you have clear broth, return the veggies to the liquid and enjoy it.

DEAR ABBY: My stepson and his wife have requested cash gifts for their two children's birthdays and other holidays because "they really don't need more toys at ages 2 and 4." I understand this. What I find peculiar is that they told us they put the maximum amount they are allowed into their kids' college funds each pay period, and when someone gives the kids money, they put that money in instead of their own. Am I wrong in thinking we are giving the gift to them, and not to my grandkids? -- FEELING TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF

DEAR FEELING: I don't think you are wrong. But the question is, is this something worth arguing about?

DEAR ABBY: I had an affair with "Harold," a man I was helping. He's 76; I am 52. His wife stays in Florida for extended periods of time. For 34 years I have been married to a man who quit having sex with me because I stopped taking the pill. "Harold" provided me with the attention I needed.

I finally confessed to my husband after I was caught in too many lies. My husband has forgiven me, but I can no longer be friends with Harold or help him anymore. I'm worried about him living alone and needing help. Can I still help him if I have ended the affair? -- WORRIED ABOUT EX-LOVER

DEAR WORRIED: No, not if you value your marriage to the man who has denied you a sex life for the last 34 years. Surely you both must have known there are/were successful methods of birth control besides the pill. IS this what you want for the rest of your life?

Because the physical aspect of your affair with Harold has ended, there is still an emotional tie that needs to be severed. You won't be able to do this while you are taking care of him. Harold should be told he needs another caregiver, and you need to find a way to satisfy or sublimate your sex drive, because this problem isn't going to go away.

DEAR ABBY: My mom passed away a year ago, and I struggle with it every day. I had promised her I would never put her in any kind of home, but she ended up in one because the hospital placed her there. I feel so guilty for letting her down.

While she was in there, I saw her only once, through a window, but I never got to talk to her. I don't know how to cope with this. Since her death, many family members no longer talk to me. They blame me for it. Abby, I'm the one who was with her 24/7 for years. I'm the one who cooked for her and did her laundry, yet I'm the bad person. Do I need professional help for blaming myself? Please help. -- LOST DAUGHTER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DAUGHTER: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your mother. Your relatives are wrong to blame you for her death. Much of what happened to her was because that's what her doctors ordered. You are not a bad daughter. You are a daughter who cared -- and still cares -- about the mother to whom she devoted herself. You took care of her for as long as you could. Talk with a mental health professional about this. You may find it beneficial, if only to help you stop blaming yourself for circumstances that were beyond your control.

DEAR ABBY: Recently my husband and I invited a couple that we are close with to accompany us on a 10-day bus trip. After the first couple of days, they started doing everything on their own -- going to dinner, excursions, etc. We noticed it right away, and wondered what was going on. After a while we began doing our own thing and leaving them alone, which they appeared not to mind.

Now that we're back home from the trip, we're having trouble getting over the fact that we were almost completely ignored during the entire trip. It's not that we cared that they did things on their own, but when we invited them it was so we could spend some time together and at least have dinner together.

We're thinking of ending the friendship and seeing them only at group gatherings, but we hate to end a more than five-year friendship. I must add that they've done this several times prior to the bus trip, but other friends were with us, so we let it go. They are both reserved and loners. Of course, we'll never travel with them again, but how do we go about even having a friendship with them? -- FEELING IGNORED

DEAR FEELING: Let this go. Do not excommunicate this couple because they didn't live up to your expectations. Now that you know the extent to which they are "reserved loners," plan your social lives accordingly. Enjoy them with others to the extent that you can, and see them for brief encounters, preferably ones that include other couples.

P.S. I travel only with friends I know very well and with whom I know I am compatible. Before the trip, I make sure to discuss my expectations with them and am clear about theirs. Take a page out of my book, and you will experience fewer disappointments.

DEAR ABBY: A bunch of kids on my high school soccer team continually and intentionally mispronounce my name as a joke. I have corrected them on many occasions, but it only made it worse. They think it is hilarious, and my coaches don't do anything about it. I don't know what to do. -- ANNOYED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR ANNOYED: Try ignoring it. However, if that doesn't stop them, recognize that ridicule isn't humor. In fact, it can be construed as a form of bullying. Because you have spoken to the coaches and they refuse to intervene, talk with the school principal about it. And if that doesn't solve your problem, your parents should have a meeting with the administrator and put a stop to it.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I love animals and have several. Currently, my wife's health isn't great, and I have become worn out taking care of the animals. I worry for her, our retirement and my health as well. Caring for the animals has become too much. What should I do? -- TIME TO CHANGE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR TIME: The first thing to do is have a realistic talk with your wife about the fact that caring for your animals has become too much -- to the point that you are becoming worried about your own physical (and financial) well-being. Then see if you know people who would like to adopt them. If no one is willing, an animal rescue group might be able to find them homes in which they will be cared for and treated well.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

