DEAR ABBY: I have been married 31 years. I recently found out my husband belongs to a singles group. The group meets once a week, and my husband never misses a meeting. I went with him to their most recent one and realized it was made up of mostly WOMEN. My husband knew all of them, particularly one named "Lauren," who he said he found interesting. I suspect that he is too interested in her.

Our marriage isn't great. Sex is infrequent because he has ED and does nothing about it. He's obsessed with his weight and works out four times a week. He's not a good communicator and has become secretive. I'm worried that he may have something going on with Lauren and I'm very anxious about it. I don't know what to do. Please advise. We have gone to marriage counseling but it didn't help. -- SURPRISED, BUT NOT SURPRISED

DEAR SURPRISED: That a married man would join a singles group is galling. The purpose of singles groups is for ELIGIBLE individuals to meet each other. That this was hidden from you until recently isn't a good sign, but consider yourself lucky you were able to attend that meeting.

Contact your physician and ask to be screened for STDs in case your husband has "discovered" Viagra since joining the singles group. Because he isn't using an erection enhancer with you doesn't mean he may not have been using it with someone else -- Lauren, for instance.

Protect yourself and your financial interests. Consult an attorney and a CPA to establish what and where the marital assets are, and what you are entitled to in case of a divorce. The CPA can help with that if it becomes necessary. Then ask your husband what he expects from socializing with single women and whether he wants to stay married. You have my sympathy.

DEAR ABBY: I've been dating "Karl" a little over a year. Our relationship has been on and off because I haven't been happy with him. Every time we break up, Karl seems to have a way of pulling me right back in.

I'm divorced; he's legally separated. He works about 18 hours a day at two jobs, and I get to see him only one day a week. Karl's kids want nothing to do with me, or with him, for that matter. Now for the fourth time, and against my better judgment, I've given him another chance. Guess what? I am right back where we were before.

What's wrong with me? Karl is not a bad guy. He would bend over backward for me. The problem is I am not IN love with him. I feel like I'm stuck in a dead-end relationship. How do I break up with him? It's hard to talk to him about anything because he's always at work. -- SAME OLD, SAME OLD

DEAR SAME: End the relationship by telling Karl you are not in love with him, you plan to date others and you don't want to see him again. It shouldn't come as a shock, in light of the fact that you have broken things off several times before. If he wants to see you after that, refuse and stick to it. Because his feelings for you are not reciprocated, it is kinder than stringing him along.

DEAR ABBY: I've become involved with a woman I've been friends with for some years. We became close over the course of 2020, and more recently have soft-launched dating (although she doesn't yet feel comfortable labeling it).

Not long ago, she expressed great disappointment because of my messiness when I last visited her. I had left an empty coffee cup on her car floor, my shoes in the middle of her kitchen and knocked some pillows off of the couch, among other things. I know her criticisms are fair, but they were also over the top.

I believe this is a trait I can fix, and I told her I would, but now she wants some space. She said she isn't sure she can become romantic with a messy person who "doesn't respect her space." While I understand where she's coming from, I'm afraid I won't have a chance to prove myself. We spoke a little after the incident, but I have tried to honor her request.

Do you have any advice about how to approach the situation? It would be sad if we parted ways after our first real challenge. I think it may be important to note that, in the past, she has dated men who weren't respectful to her at all. -- MR. MESSY IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR MR. MESSY: A serious -- but nonconfrontational -- conversation with this woman is in order. Does she have a touch of OCD? Or could she be reluctant to become further involved for some other reason -- such as a fear of intimacy or her bad luck with prior men in her life? You need to ask what has caused your otherwise happy relationship to go so far off track, let her know you are willing to work on your "messiness," and ask her to lay her cards on the table about what else may be bothering her.

DEAR ABBY: I got COVID from a friend who came to our book club even though her husband was ill. When she texted us a few days later about his positive test, I told her I was now sick. She called and left a message that she felt bad if she had given me COVID, but she has shown no concern since. I have had long-term COVID chest pain for three months, but she's never sent a card or called to see how I am. I reached out to her several times and even brought her a birthday gift, but she doesn't seem to care that I'm not well. It's awkward because we're neighbors and in several groups together. How can I save this friendship? -- RECOVERING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR RECOVERING: How can YOU save this friendship? Lady, YOU are the injured party. This woman may be a neighbor, but she isn't acting like a friend. Call her and clear the air about how the situation has made you feel. When you see her, be civil and keep your distance. If she had been less self-centered, she wouldn't have exposed you and the other book club members to what her husband had -- even if it was "only" a common cold.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have a beautiful 8-year-old daughter. She was a donor egg baby, as we had had three miscarriages and were unable to bring a baby to term. My question is, when is the right time to tell our daughter that her mother is not her birth mother? I was bullied extensively as a kid, and don't want this to become a topic to haunt the rest of her school days. -- DOTING DAD

DEAR DAD: I'm sorry you were bullied as a child, and I'm glad you asked this question. If your wife carried your daughter to term, she IS the child's birthmother. She just needed a little "extra help" in the form of a donated egg.

Having reached the age of 8, your daughter is at an age when school curriculum may begin covering reproduction. After she has learned the basics, consider slowly starting to educate her about the various pathways to parenthood. Then, when she is a little older, provide more details about the miracle of her birth. It is important that your child know she can always get honest answers from both of her parents, and at some point, the donor's medical history may be something she needs to know about.

DEAR ABBY: Last year, after a falling out with someone I have been friends with for more than 20 years, I was OK with writing this person off and going on with my life. From my understanding, this person felt the same way.

Last week, their teenage son died in a terrible accident. I was heartbroken. I truly cared about the boy and had watched him grow up. I reached out and received no response (as I expected). I'm torn about whether I should go to the funeral and how it would be perceived. I want to show support, but I'm concerned I'm not wanted there. I'm also concerned that if I don't go it will look awful and disrespectful, since I have been a part of this boy's life. I don't know what to do. -- CARED FOR HIM IN OHIO

DEAR CARED FOR HIM: You may not have heard from the family because they are grieving and not communicating with everyone. As I see it, you have several choices: Send a condolence card, send flowers, contribute to a charity in the young man's name and/or go UNOBTRUSIVELY to the funeral and sit in the back. If, however, you decide to do this, do not go with any expectation it will heal the breach in your relationship.

DEAR ABBY: I was happily married for almost 20 years. Suddenly my husband became withdrawn, obviously unhappy, and moved out. He keeps telling me we are going to spend the rest of our lives together, that we aren't divorced, just "taking a break."

Although I had a great relationship with his family, they no longer speak to me. My family still treats him the same. He has a friend who is always whispering in his ear about how terrible I am. My husband denies it, but I have seen the text messages. As far as I know, I haven't done anything to this friend.

Between my husband's paydays, I help him out financially. We're both close to retirement age because we married late, and we still have a teenager at home. Do I wait for him to come around, or move on with my life? I still love him, but I'm feeling used. -- DISILLUSIONED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR DISILLUSIONED: You are not only being used, but also being lied to. In addition, your in-laws' behavior is emotionally abusive. (Could they have been told things about you that aren't true?) Offer your husband the option of marriage and family therapy and a chance to repair what went wrong. However, if he refuses, quit being so accommodating, close your checkbook and move on with your life.

DEAR ABBY: After an invitation to visit, how long can I stay before I'm imposing? -- TOO LONG IN NEW MEXICO

DEAR TOO LONG: It depends upon the relationship you have with the person who invited you. Usually, when an invitation is extended, it is for a specified time period -- a week, a weekend, etc.

Two truisms apply here: "Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days" (Benjamin Franklin), and "One of the most important things that Hollywood teaches is to always leave your audience hungry for a little more" (Howard Bragman).

P.S. When in doubt, ask!

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I got married a year ago, he had seven rescue dogs, which was a lot for me, but I accepted it. Two of the small dogs slept in our bed, and I was OK with that, too. My husband promised he would never put the dogs before me, and when those dogs died, he would not replace the big ones. (At that time, he had only two small ones.) Well, he has lost a big one and a small one, which left us with five dogs.

Not only did my husband go to the shelter and adopt two, he is going to buy another one! Everything he promised was a lie. The two from the shelter are allowed to sleep with us, although I've explained to him I can't sleep with all these dogs in our bed. Rather than have them sleep somewhere else in the house, he has pretty much told me to pack my things. When he told his dog-loving mother about our problem, she advised him that it's OK for me to sleep in another room so he can sleep with his dogs.

I feel like he knew all along what his intentions were. I almost left and I am still thinking about it. I've talked to him, but he won't change his mind. I'm not sure why he even married me. Help me, please. -- SLEEPING POORLY IN TENNESSEE

DEAR SLEEPING POORLY: Unfortunately, I can't help you. You are going to have to help yourself. Your husband has made clear to you that his animals come first. Now that you know what his priorities are -- and you appear to be at least sixth on the list -- pack your bags and get out of there. He isn't going to change, and you will both be happier.

DEAR ABBY: I am a very fortunate 60-year-old male. I have a wonderful life, great kids, I'm a new grandfather and I'm recently retired. I think I am a happy and overall positive person. Most people would be thrilled to have my life.

However, I can't seem to stop crying. I tear up at the end of every sad or romantic movie. I choke up when I'm around my loved ones, and it is only getting worse. I wonder if it is because of pain I experienced in my past (deaths of loved ones, divorce, etc.) or fear about the future. Do you have any insight based on your experience? -- TEARING UP IN OHIO

DEAR TEARING UP: The death of loved ones can make a person increasingly emotional. Being able to express emotion is a gift, not a disability. You may simply be a sensitive individual, but because you say this is "only getting worse," it might benefit you to discuss what's going on with your physician or a licensed mental health professional who can put your concerns to rest.

