DEAR ABBY: I have been married for nearly 10 years. I guess I never noticed this while we were dating, but as our marriage has progressed, it's becoming increasingly apparent he's a complete "mama's boy." He calls her constantly with updates (some I'd prefer she didn't know about) and invites her over frequently without consulting me.
I have tried to gently express that sometimes it's a bit much (especially because he tells her things before he tells me), but he becomes defensive and accuses me of not liking her. It doesn't help that his father died five years ago, leaving her a rather young widow. I feel his protectiveness over her has accelerated because he fears she will be alone too much.
My mother-in-law is a nice person, but I need my space. After work, I want to come home and spend time with my husband and children without another person always being there. It has reached the point that I'm starting to resent her, and that's not fair to her. Please help. -- CROWDED IN WISCONSIN
DEAR CROWDED: You're right, it isn't fair that you are aiming your resentment at your mother-in-law. The person who should be the target of your displeasure is your husband. I assume you have already tried communicating to him the legitimate complaints you listed in your letter. It may require help from a marriage counselor to get him to understand that you don't dislike his mother, but that certain things between a husband and wife should remain private. Yes, she is his mother, but common courtesy would dictate that the two of you agree about how often you will come home after a hard day's work to find her sitting there.
DEAR ABBY: I've been married for more than 30 years. Our marriage isn't wonderful, but it's better than most. I love my husband, but I'm not sure I am "in love" with him. I have had an off-and-on friendship with my ex-boyfriend for the past 40 years. We're not intimate -- just friends. We meet occasionally for coffee or dinner to talk. He is divorced.
Logically, I know he isn't the right one, but my heart still feels strongly for him. This in spite of a 20-year gap when we didn't see or hear from each other. I ran into him three years ago and we started talking, but a year went by before we saw each other again. No matter how hard I try, I can't seem to get him out of my heart. He says he will always love me, but I don't think he means "in love."
He has been with someone for five years whom he cares for and is thinking of marrying because he is getting older and wants the companionship. He claims not to be in love with her. I hurt when I don't hear from him regularly. My heart aches when I think about not having him in my life at all. How do I get over him? -- EMOTIONALLY INVESTED
DEAR INVESTED: Wake up and accept that if your ex-boyfriend were in love with you, he would have demonstrated it by now. He appears to be very comfortable with the companion he's involved with -- regardless of the fact he says he isn't in love with her, either. A surefire way to get over this lingering crush would be to start counting the many blessings you have with your husband of 30 years, and if there is something "missing," begin a dialogue and work to improve it.
DEAR ABBY: My soul mate, "Ted," is marrying another woman. When we met 10 years ago, we fell madly in love. We had absolutely everything in common but couldn't take our relationship to the next level because we were both married at the time.
Ted's wife eventually left him for another man, but we still couldn't be together as I was still married. During that time, he met a woman named "Shelley." I eventually got divorced because my husband left me for another woman, but I still couldn't be with Ted because he was now with Shelley.
We are perfect for each other in every way, but our paths could never come together. Ted has admitted they have nothing in common and he's not in love with her, but he feels he has an obligation since she has been there for so long. I'm devastated at the thought of losing my soul mate again. I don't want him to marry her. Help! -- SUCH BAD TIMING IN TENNESSEE
DEAR TIMING: I am going to assume that Ted knows you are devastated at the thought of his marrying someone else. If you haven't told him, do it now. And when you do, point out that marriages entered into out of a feeling of "obligation" rather than love don't usually last. It's a sad truth. If he was being honest with you about his feelings for Shelley, she deserves better than what she'll be getting. Keep in mind that Ted has had time to end that romance since your divorce. My advice is to take a break. Clear your head before trying to find someone who is as available as you are, since Ted is taken.
DEAR ABBY: My dad used to beat my mother badly. Back then, it was "don't tell." Well, I guess she got tired of it because she had him shot. I was 15 at the time. My brother and sister were 8 and 6, and they don't remember it well. But they were in my care until they were in their 20s.
Now they are older, and I am treated like the black sheep. They act like I'm beneath them, and it hurts. My brother ended up in prison and was out for only two months before he put his hands on me. Am I petty for having nothing to do with them? My mom was in prison for a long time and died two years after she was released. What am I supposed to do? Any advice would be appreciated. -- DRIFTING IN THE EAST
DEAR DRIFTING: Abusers have sometimes been victims themselves, or they grew up witnessing abuse, which is why they think it is normal behavior. Please accept that you can't fix what's wrong with your relatives (the younger ones included). Although you have been through much trauma at an early age, it is within your power to heal. Counseling can help you to do that. It is available in most communities through the Department of Mental Health.
DEAR ABBY: I find the phrase, "Shut up!" to be hostile, aggressive and, at times, demoralizing. Are there any situations where it is OK to say it? -- POLITE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR POLITE: Although the phrase "Shut up!" may be jarring to hear, it has become part of the vernacular and its meaning has changed over the years. It isn't always intended to mean "be quiet." It is sometimes used lightheartedly to express surprise.
DEAR ABBY: I came to this country 30 years ago, at 16. My parents were very abusive and neglectful, so my uncle in the U.S. took me in. I have worked with therapists, and my mind is clear about my past.
I now have a 14-year-old daughter. I do not speak to her in my native language. It is not very good at expressing love and caring, and has more emphasis on strict hierarchy and obedience.
There are many things I cannot convey in my native language. One must understand the huge cultural difference between my native country and the U.S. In addition, I do not want to force my daughter to learn something because someone other than her insisted. I prefer to spend my resources helping her learn something she is interested in.
If she says she wants to learn my native language, I'll teach her. So far, she has shown no interest. My friends criticize me for not teaching it to her. I'm bothered by their insistence that I'm robbing my daughter of the opportunity to learn it. How do I tell them it is none of their business? -- READER IN HAWAII
DEAR READER: Your daughter may not have asked to learn your native language because it hasn't occurred to her that it might one day be a valuable asset. I do think you should offer to teach it to her if she's interested in knowing more about the culture that shaped her mother, because her answer might surprise you.
That said, because your friends' comments bother you, tell them that because you don't tell them how to raise their children, you prefer they not tell you how to raise yours.
DEAR ABBY: I have a unique problem, and if it isn't resolved, I'm afraid my marriage is going to end in divorce. Ten years ago, at my brother-in-law's wedding, I was left in charge of the bar. I got drunk and made a fool of myself. This included overtly flirting with one of the bridesmaids. I'm incredibly sorry about the embarrassment it caused my wife.
Fast-forward to today: My wife has accused me of inappropriate behavior and hundreds of affairs that never happened. I have been faithful to her since we started dating. She goes through my business phone and accuses me and my professional contacts of sexual behavior. I have offered to take a polygraph exam, but she continues to accuse me of infidelity. I'm at my wits' end, and marriage counseling isn't an option. -- NOT FOOLING AROUND IN MAINE
DEAR NOT FOOLING: Marriage counseling may not be an option for you and your wife, but YOU should definitely consult a licensed psychotherapist. Something is not right with your wife. Is it possible that the wedding incident so severely unbalanced her that she has never recovered?
What you have described is a miserable existence for both of you. That it has gone unresolved for a decade is tragic. Where you need to go from here I cannot decide for you, but a therapist may be able to guide you.
