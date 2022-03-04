DEAR ABBY: My son just withdrew from college with a medical leave due to anxiety and depression. My husband and I support him fully and are helping him receive the help he needs. Of course, we are very concerned.

The problem is my mother. When I was young and had similar problems, she told me: "It's a sin for someone who has as much going for her as you do to be depressed." (This was especially strange since she's not religious.) She has been similarly dismissive of my feelings during other bouts of depression. She is generous with money, gifts, cooking, etc., but she cannot understand that being close with someone has more to do with emotional trust than simply time spent together.

I don't know how to handle this current situation with my son. She wants to be involved, but I have a strong aversion to her being around because I don't know what she'll say. I need to protect my son and myself, but I know she'll feel hurt if I leave her out. What should I do? -- MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE

DEAR ADVOCATE: Your mother's feelings should not be a priority right now. I'm recommending you "Grandma-proof" your son to the extent you can, by explaining to him that "Nana" has some old-fashioned, outdated ideas about depression, an illness that can run in families and appears to run in yours.

There are far more effective interventions for him now than were available for you back then. Medications and sometimes talk therapy can put him in a more positive frame of mind, and I'm glad you can help him get the professional help he needs.

DEAR ABBY: For most of my life, I've felt uncomfortable in my own body. It seemed as though my right arm belonged to someone else. I have decided to have it amputated, and I'm trying to find the best way to tell my family. I'd appreciate any suggestions you might have. -- LOST FOR WORDS

DEAR LOST: There's a name for those feelings you have had for so long. It's called "body integrity identity disorder." Before trying to explain your desire for amputation to your family, please discuss this with a licensed psychotherapist who may be able to help you determine if you truly want to follow through with your intention. With psychiatric help, you may be able to integrate your "alien limb" into your body image.

DEAR ABBY: I lost a friend about two months ago. During the early morning hour of his death, I was having breakfast alone, and I had the light on in my dining room. All of a sudden, the light went out and then came back on. Abby, the only power that went out was the light over my head. I am a science person. I do not believe in mystical things. Now I am not so sure my friend wasn't communicating with me. I cried. What do you think? -- MISSING HIM IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR MISSING HIM: I think if it comforts you to believe your friend was reaching out to you as he passed to the next realm, you should hold onto and treasure that thought. If it doesn't do that, let it go and dwell on the wonderful friendship you two shared.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I argue about returning gifts his parents give us. They are well-off and buy excessively for their grandkids throughout the year, especially at holidays. They also buy multiple gifts for my husband and me. We are drowning in too much stuff and constantly battling clutter in our home.

None of these gifts are from our family's wish lists, nor are they particularly thoughtful. In years past, I have asked my mother-in-law to limit her purchases to three gifts -- one toy, one outfit, one book -- with no success. I also have pleaded with her to stop buying me small knickknacks, and have suggested more experience-based gifts. Still, year after year, we come home with a bunch of stuff we neither need nor want.

How can I get my in-laws to respect our wishes? To make matters worse, my husband becomes defensive of his parents when I get frustrated, even though he fundamentally agrees with me. How do I help his parents understand that what they are really giving us is a fight? And, if none of them care about my wishes, how do I get past feeling disrespected and disregarded? -- BURIED IN STUFF

DEAR BURIED: By now you should have realized that your mother-in-law, "Lady Bountiful," isn't going to change. You will spend less time being frustrated if you let go of your resentment about her spending sprees. My heartfelt advice to you is to develop a sense of humor where she's concerned. If you can't use her gifts, donate, regift or sell them.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I got married a year ago, he had seven rescue dogs, which was a lot for me, but I accepted it. Two of the small dogs slept in our bed, and I was OK with that, too. My husband promised he would never put the dogs before me, and when those dogs died, he would not replace the big ones. (At that time, he had only two small ones.) Well, he has lost a big one and a small one, which left us with five dogs.

Not only did my husband go to the shelter and adopt two, he is going to buy another one! Everything he promised was a lie. The two from the shelter are allowed to sleep with us, although I've explained to him I can't sleep with all these dogs in our bed. Rather than have them sleep somewhere else in the house, he has pretty much told me to pack my things. When he told his dog-loving mother about our problem, she advised him that it's OK for me to sleep in another room so he can sleep with his dogs.

I feel like he knew all along what his intentions were. I almost left and I am still thinking about it. I've talked to him, but he won't change his mind. I'm not sure why he even married me. Help me, please. -- SLEEPING POORLY IN TENNESSEE

DEAR SLEEPING POORLY: Unfortunately, I can't help you. You are going to have to help yourself. Your husband has made clear to you that his animals come first. Now that you know what his priorities are -- and you appear to be at least sixth on the list -- pack your bags and get out of there. He isn't going to change, and you will both be happier.

DEAR ABBY: I have three children, ages 10, 8 and 5. I live about 45 minutes from my sisters and my parents, so we spend holidays and more together. My younger sister is pregnant and wants to name the baby "Bradley" because she and her husband can't agree on any other name. When she asked my opinion, I was taken aback because my 5-year-old's name is "Bradford." At first I said it would be OK. But after a few days of thought, I asked her to please not use Bradley as a first name because my son (and hers) may want to use "Brad" in school or sports at some point, and it would be confusing. This has caused a family rift, as everyone thinks I'm being unfair.

At this point, it's not about the name. It's more about her deciding to ignore my wishes. Are there baby-naming rules of etiquette to follow? I will, of course, love the child regardless, and I love my sister. We are close. However, I'm surprised they can't come up with any other name, knowing that it bothers me. Help! -- NAME GAME IN ILLINOIS

DEAR NAME GAME: For whatever reason, your sister and her husband seem unable to find another name. Accept it and move on. Because of the five-plus year age difference between the boys, there shouldn't be a problem with "confusion" because by the time her son is ready for kindergarten, your son will be so much further along in grammar school. He will also be out of high school by the time his cousin enters. Rather than fume over something you can't control, let it go.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I used to be very close to another couple in town. Before the pandemic, they caused quite a bit of pain and drama among our friend group, so we decided to add some distance. The pandemic provided the perfect excuse. We exchange texts every few weeks, but otherwise we don't interact much. The problem is, now that we're all vaccinated, they want to be friends again and we just aren't up for it. We don't know the best way to clearly end the friendship. How do you break up with friends? -- MOVED ON IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR MOVED ON: If you want to end the friendship, a way to do that would be to be "busy" and not available to them. If you are asked for an explanation, tell them the pandemic forced you to rethink your schedule, that you see fewer people than you did before it happened -- and therefore you are no longer available to the extent that you were. It's kinder than saying you think they are troublemaking drama queens, which would be unkind and cause hurt feelings.

DEAR ABBY: Against my better judgment, I agreed to allow my parents to pay for our upcoming wedding. It was something they pretty much insisted upon. My fiance was upset by my decision because he fears I'm in collusion with them to make a big show of it.

For the last 10 months he has been suggesting we nix the religious ceremony and get married privately. I am hurt because while I don't want a big party, I have always wanted a full ceremony with my friends and family. I have been trying to assuage his fears because I know he will appreciate the wedding on the day of, but he feels neglected. How can we compromise so that neither of us feels resentful? -- PARTY OF TWO

DEAR PARTY: If you and your fiance haven't had premarital counseling -- and it's apparent from your letter that you haven't -- I urge you to get some right away. The two of you are encountering serious issues that need to be resolved BEFORE your wedding. That he doesn't trust you and feels you might be conspiring with your parents against him is a huge red flag.

When he says he wants to "nix the religious ceremony," is he talking about the religious aspect of it -- or what he perceives to be a circus surrounding it? If it's the former, it could affect the way you raise your children. If a compromise can be reached, counseling will help you to determine what you may need to do next. Please don't wait. Start now.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

