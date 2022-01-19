DEAR ABBY: My fiance, "Peter," has a number of female friends I'm not comfortable with, primarily because they are women he "had" interest in before we started dating. He says he has told them he's taken now and they can't be more than friends, but I don't think they got the message. He recently told me one of them told him a guy had proposed to her but she's delaying accepting in case Peter becomes available. This is the second time something like this has happened.

I believe it's because of the way he relates to these girls. I mean, if he has really made clear in words and actions that he's not interested in them romantically, they wouldn't base their life decisions on the hope that they may still have a chance with him.

Peter may tell me these things because he wants me to know lots of women are willing to have him. But I'm confused at this point about whether he's truly committed to me. Could it be he just likes "talking" to women even though it leads them on? And is this behavior healthy for a future marriage? -- SECOND THOUGHTS

DEAR SECOND THOUGHTS: You are asking intelligent questions. Unfortunately, not knowing your fiance, I can't answer them. I can, however, offer this: When couples become serious, they stop playing games. If your fiance thinks that causing you to feel jealous or insecure at this point is constructive, he is making a mistake because it won't stop after the wedding. Peter appears to be immature, and that's a red flag. Premarital counseling may help to clear the air.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 28 years. I thought we were very happy for the first 25. The change came when our children all left home. We sold our large house, which I was more than willing to do. But the house we have moved into causes me a lot of anxiety because of the traffic noise. My husband is very forceful about his "right" to choose where we live. He has insisted that the next move is also his choice and has already purchased the land. He claims he has provided for others all these years, and now it's his turn to get what he wants.

Abby, I raised the children, I still have a job and I contribute to every aspect of home life. Although I love him with all my heart, I wonder if I'd be better off throwing in the towel. He refuses to go to counseling, but I have gone, to help with my anxiety. After three years in this new home, I don't see any sign he will change his ways. I have tried talking to him about choosing something different together and moving, but he won't do it. Help! -- BACK UP AGAINST THE WALL

DEAR BACK: I can't change your husband's attitude and, apparently, neither can you. I'm glad you have been seeing a therapist, because it's time to schedule more appointments. Your therapist will help you to decide whether you can continue living with someone who refuses to recognize your contributions to the marriage and who has such a controlling, authoritarian attitude.

You have decisions to make that should not be taken lightly or decided while you are emotional. You deserve peace of mind and an equal voice about where you choose to live.

DEAR ABBY: My grandma, who is in her 80s, had a stroke recently. She has trouble swallowing and speaking, so she's in a rehab facility 20 miles from her home, where she is doing strengthening exercises. She tires out from just walking around her room, so it's not yet clear if she will become a permanent resident or discharged with home health nurses. We are distraught over this.

My husband and I were originally planning to visit her this summer -- our annual vacation -- for a few days. She lives 12 hours from us. I was going to ask her if we were welcome, but she had the stroke before I could. I'd like to ask her if she'd mind if we still visit and, if it's OK with her, stay in her house, so I can visit her at the facility if she hasn't been discharged.

My mother thinks this is a bad idea. We have a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old, and Mom thinks they would be too much for Grandma. Abby, I don't want my grandma to die before I get to see her again. We haven't seen her in four years. But after talking with Mom, I'm now hesitant to ask. The thought of missing a chance to see her one last time hurts my heart. What should we do? -- MISS HER IN MISSISSIPPI

DEAR MISS: Listen to your mother because what she's saying makes sense. If your grandmother is discharged with home nursing care, there won't be enough room for your family. Two small, active children may, indeed, be more than she can deal with in her weakened condition. Because it's important for you to see your grandmother, make other lodging arrangements for your family when you're in town, and keep your visits with her short and as stress-free as possible.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 25 years, some good and some bad. The hardest thing for me is that when my husband is upset with me, he stops talking to me. If I ask if something's wrong, he won't answer or says "nothing" is wrong. I have explained repeatedly how upsetting this is because I never know what I did, and then, sure enough, I do it again.

He says he doesn't want to say anything hurtful, but can't he tell me why he's upset and not be hurtful? He also accuses me of creating drama when I get upset because I'm trying to figure out what I did wrong. Then, when I do it again, he's like, "We discussed this."

I have tried not talking until he's ready, but, again, there is no resolution, and I'm getting very resentful that the ball is always in his court. How do I handle this? -- EXHAUSTED IN NEW YORK

DEAR EXHAUSTED: An effective way to handle this would be for you to insist the two of you discuss with a licensed marriage therapist how to more effectively communicate. The ball is always in your husband's court because he has maneuvered it to be, and it isn't playing fair. In fact, it is emotional abuse. Do not expect him to like the suggestion, and don't be surprised if he refuses to go. If that happens, you should go anyway. His behavior is passive-aggressive.

DEAR ABBY: I had a horrible childhood with a mean mother who berated and took her issues out on me. I also had an older brother who enjoyed making fun of me and embarrassed me in front of others to get his kicks. He still never misses an opportunity to pull a "gotcha."

I was raised at a time when child abuse was considered making a kid tough. What it did to me was break me down emotionally. Does PTSD ever go away, or do I have to live with it to the end? -- JUST GETTING BY IN NEW YORK

DEAR JUST GETTING BY: I'm sorry for the abuse to which you were subjected. PTSD does not go away on its own, and you do not have to "live with it." Distance yourself as much as possible from your bully brother. You can find the help you need by asking your physician or insurance company to refer you to a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in patients with PTSD. You won't be the first person to do "couch time" after an abusive childhood. Trust me on that.

DEAR ABBY: My father-in-law has spent every Friday night with my husband and me for two years, ever since my mother-in-law passed away. My husband spends every Tuesday evening with him at his house. My sister-in-law is building a room onto her house for him to live in (he is selling his house). My husband and sister-in-law call him two or three times a day.

Abby, my father-in-law is healthy and still drives. He never pays for any food -- my husband and sister-in-law buy all his food. He's a wealthy man, but stingy. I think my husband and his sister are obsessed. What do you think? I'm so tired of this. I don't want him staying at my house. I need privacy! Help! -- OVER IT NOW IN TENNESSEE

DEAR OVER IT: Your husband and his sister appear to be devoted to their father. Either that, or they may anticipate a big payday once their wealthy parent expires. More than privacy, you may need a break. Arrange to spend some of those Friday nights with women friends, and perhaps his presence will be less onerous.

DEAR ABBY: We welcomed new neighbors and allowed them to use our garbage can until they got one, and gave them a bottle of wine and a housewarming card. We also offered to let them use our downstairs bathroom until the contractor finished theirs. No one else on the block did anything for them. Nothing.

They then invited a neighbor and his wife over for drinks and didn't invite us. My husband says I shouldn't be offended by this. I certainly would have had the neighbors who had welcomed me over first. What do you think? -- SNUBBED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR SNUBBED: I think you and your husband are more than neighborly. I also think you are blessed with common sense, something your new neighbors may lack. My advice is to let this unfortunate incident slide without holding a grudge. Take the high road and move on. Nothing positive will come of allowing this to fester. Whether the couple is worth knowing better will become apparent with time.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been invited to a surprise engagement party honoring a distant relative I'll call "Elizabeth." The invitation states, "Shhhh ... This is a surprise! Elizabeth doesn't know about the impending proposal."

Is this something new? What if she says no?! Does everyone go home or stay and endure an uncomfortable meal? Should we take a gift? Isn't this beyond awkward and over the top? What's next? -- BEHIND THE TIMES?

DEAR B.T.T.: I agree that marriage proposals should be private and intimate, rather than a Hollywood production. (If only because there's always a risk that the person being proposed to might feel trapped, embarrassed or refuse.) However, you and I should not assume we speak for everyone.

Over the last decade or so, marriage proposals, invitations to senior proms, etc. have taken on a life of their own. And, if it makes people happy -- and hurts no one -- who are we to judge? As to whether to bring a gift to this event, it might be more prudent to bring one to the bridal shower rather than the surprise engagement party.

DEAR ABBY: I've been in the retail business for 12 years; my husband and I own it. A customer moved here a few months ago. He's retired and lives with his wife, daughter and grandchild. He's bored and doesn't want to be around his family, so he has started spending every day in our store, wasting our time.

He bothers customers with his stories and traps them for hours at a time. He has purchased some items, so he is buying from us. But I can tell he just wants a place to hang out. He is loud and intrudes into other people's conversations when they are at the counters. He has also taken a liking to one employee who works Saturdays and has started spending four to five hours every Saturday coming in and trying to make conversation about anything.

I have never had to deal with this kind of customer. I don't know how to tell him he can't hang out at our store. He's basically using us as an outlet to talk to people and keep himself out of his house. Please help. I want to say it in a nice way, but I think any way is going to hurt his feelings. -- UNPLEASANT SITUATION

DEAR UNPLEASANT: You seem to be a compassionate person. Check out what services are available for seniors in your area. Then explain to the customer that while you appreciate his business, you and your employees have work to do, limited time to do it and cannot socialize with him. Then suggest some places where he can spend time, volunteer, etc.

DEAR ABBY: I am in a rock band with some friends. All of us are in our 50s and 60s. We have been playing together for the last three years. Last year, our bass player joined another band (while staying in ours) because another friend was in it, but they broke up because of COVID. Now that music venues are opening up again, he has joined yet another group.

I'm a loyal guy, and it bothers me that he doesn't seem as loyal to our band. He says he can easily do both, but for me, it causes booking issues because the other band will be blocking out dates that we might be able to book. I see no other conflicts. He even asked if I was interested in joining the other band, too, because he figured that if he can't be in two places at once, it might as well be both of us. Should we cut our losses and replace him? Loyalty is really important to us. -- ROCKING ON IN TEXAS

DEAR ROCKING ON: Because you feel that loyalty is paramount and your friend may have scheduling conflicts because of his participation with the other band(s), yes, he should be replaced with a musician you can rely on.

