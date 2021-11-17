DEAR ABBY: Do you have any recommendations for how to deal with guests who show up with their pets? My husband's sister and her husband have two Belgian Malinois shepherd dogs. The last time we invited them to dinner six years ago (a two-hour drive), they brought along an aging greyhound "because he was an old dog." The dog stayed in their van (the weather was mild), and her husband took it for a walk a couple times.

Our yard is not fenced, and I do not want dogs in my house. My sister-in-law, who is oblivious to other people's wishes, "wonders" why she hasn't been invited to visit again. We would invite them to dinner again, but I don't want to deal with the dogs. Advice? -- DOGGED IN DELAWARE

DEAR DOGGED: If she raises the subject, be honest with her. Tell her the invitation is open any time they wish, providing they leave their dogs at home. If she wants to know why, that's the time to explain that you do not want animals in your house, your yard isn't fenced and you think it is cruel to leave them sitting in a car for an extended period of time, which would make their visit less enjoyable for you. It's the truth.