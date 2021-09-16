DEAR ABBY: After 28 years of marriage, is it strange that I would like my wife to initiate sex? I would like to know that she is interested, not just me. When I brought it up three weeks ago, her response again was, "We can whenever you want to," which wasn't true because I have been turned down before. Any suggestions? She stays home all day and wants for nothing. Do you think she's getting it somewhere else? -- FRUSTRATED IN THE BEDROOM
DEAR FRUSTRATED: I hope your wife is intelligent enough to recognize a red flag when it's waved in front of her. I have a strong hunch that she isn't "getting it somewhere else." It's more likely she no longer has a strong sex drive at this point in her life, or she may never have. Also, she may not know HOW to initiate and need coaching. If you can't teach her, enlist the aid of a sex therapist. (Your doctor may be able to refer you to one.) If you do, it may not only spice up but save your marriage.
DEAR ABBY: I live on the opposite coast from my family. During the pandemic, my youngest brother and his wife bought a new, very large house. He told me they had plenty of room and, the next time we come for a visit, they want us to stay with them. Well, that visit will be in November, but no invitation to stay has been extended. Should I remind my brother about his invitation, or should we just book a hotel? My gut instinct is to book the hotel, but my brother is very sensitive to how the family treats him, and I don't want to hurt his feelings. What should I do? -- BIG SIS IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR BIG SIS: Ask your brother if his offer still stands, since it has been some time since he extended his "generous invitation." Listen carefully to his reaction. If you sense that he may have forgotten or the situation has changed because of COVID, tell him it would not be a problem for you to book accommodations at a hotel if it's more convenient. Doing this should not cause hurt feelings.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married 32 years. We are still in love and consider each other our best friend. We survived some rough patches and learned how to make things right. I have one concern at this point in our journey. My wife constantly says, "I hate myself." The more she says it out loud, the more I see the impact on her emotionally. What can a partner do to help? I'm 100% supportive of all she does and totally attracted to her, yet I can't see this being healthy. Please help and thanks. -- DIRTY WORDS IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR DIRTY WORDS: The next time your wife tells you she hates herself, ask her why she is being so hard on herself and ask her to be specific about what it is she hates. Explain that you love her exactly as she is and worry that what she's doing isn't emotionally healthy. (I agree, by the way.) If she persists after that, suggest she make an appointment with a licensed mental health professional to discuss it.
DEAR ABBY: I am hurting because my mother favors my brother. I talked to her about it a few times, but she said it hurts her when I say things like that. I don't bring it up to her now, but I am very troubled by it.
I have invited her to visit so she could meet my fiance, but she refuses. She says it's too long a drive. I miss her tremendously and want to see her. My fiance told me to give it time, but I don't think it's fair. What can I do about this situation? -- RANKED SECOND IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR RANKED SECOND: Because you miss your mother and want to see her, I suggest you make the long drive and visit HER. And when you do, bring along your fiance.
DEAR ABBY: A new single pastor was assigned to my church. He asked if I was single and if I had kids. I told him no, and we began having an affair.
For two years, it was all in secret. Then I began noticing that a single lady from his previous church would visit. He told me she was concerned about him being alone, so she was stopping by on her way through.
Well, I now know she was more than that. While he was having his affair with me, he was engaged to her. When I confronted him, he denied it. They got married in secret, and he didn't tell the church until afterward. Everyone was shocked because he talked so much about being an open book and being truthful. I was and still am in shock. I love my church, but I hate my pastor. Should I leave? -- HURTING IN SECRET
DEAR HURTING: I smell a rat, and it's coming from the pulpit. Your pastor misrepresented himself. His affair with you was, to say the least, unethical and should be discussed with the governing board of your church. You were taken advantage of. One of you should leave.
DEAR ABBY: I endured an arduous decade-long marriage with a subsequent nasty divorce and custody battle. This was followed by years of contentious child rearing with my ex. With my children now grown, I am free to spend my money the way I want and have absolute freedom. I live alone, and quite frankly, I love my life. I am 100% sure that I want to remain unmarried.
When people ask me about getting remarried, I tell them "never again," and I mean it. Yet, inevitably, people say, "You never know, you might get married again someday." Abby, I DO know. It's been more than 20 years.
I used to get annoyed, but now I just blow it off. Do you have any retort that doesn't sound rude? I have thought about saying, "I guess you know me better than I know myself," but it sounds snarky. -- BEFUDDLED IN FLORIDA
DEAR BEFUDDLED: If blowing off the questions no longer works for you, try this: Smile at the person and say, "That would involve TWO willing people, and I'm not receptive. But thank you for the kind thought." And then change the subject.
DEAR ABBY: I have been having some emotional turmoil. I'm feeling depressed and hopeless. I know I need to tell my parents, but I'm too scared. I'm afraid they will brush it off or blame me. It's really affecting my life. Please give me some advice on how to break the news. -- GIRL WITH A PROBLEM IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR GIRL: Many people are experiencing feelings similar to the ones you are. The worst thing you can do is keep them to yourself. Be brave. Tell your parents about your depression and turmoil. If they are disbelieving, confide in a teacher or the parent of a close friend so they can advise your parents on getting you professional help if it is necessary. My thoughts are with you, and I hope you feel better soon.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are going on 19 years of marriage and have three teenage girls. We have had multiple rounds of marriage counseling, mostly with good results, although the benefits seem to be short-lived. Most of our problems have stemmed from my husband's drinking or smoking pot. He's not abusive, he's a good provider, but he just likes to get high. Thank God it's not often, but I'm not nor have I ever been OK with it.
Our girls recently found his pot stash and helped themselves. When I questioned them about where they got it, they admitted they found their dad's stash. For me, this is the last straw. How can I teach my kids this is not OK when their dad's actions say otherwise? I'm now made out to be the prude since apparently I'm "no fun."
I'm a nurse, and even if it were legal in our state, I wouldn't use it. I told my husband that I'm done and I'm ready for a divorce. He says I'm being ridiculous. Do I need to lighten up? I think I already know your answer, but I just need to see it to validate my feelings. -- ANTI-DRUG WIFE AND MOM
DEAR ANTI-DRUG: Although marijuana may be legal in an increasing number of states, "supplying" drugs to minors is against the law in all of them. What happened cannot and should not be ignored, but ending a good marriage because your husband likes to use pot OCCASIONALLY seems extreme.
It may take more visits to a marriage and family therapist for you to agree to disagree on this, but it is very important that your daughters be disabused of the idea that what they did was OK with either of you. It's time you and your husband form a united front, and he needs to find a better place to keep his stash.
DEAR ABBY: Because of the recent COVID-19 crisis, my wife and I, like so many others, have been stuck at home. I have asked her questions about former boyfriends and lovers. She told me some things, but when I bring it up now, she gets defensive and accuses me of belittling her and bringing back memories she has asked God to help her forget. I feel I am owed an explanation since they all took place while we were dating (including with my best friend) and with a house sitter after we were married. Am I wrong to bring it up after many years and a great marriage?
P.S. It's eating at me, and her stonewalling by saying "I can't remember" is frustrating, especially because all her friends talk about her great memory. -- DEPRESSED IN TEXAS
DEAR DEPRESSED: Yes, you are wrong because this isn't getting you anywhere positive. In fact, it's the opposite. If you are looking for a divorce after "many years and a great marriage," keep digging.
While your wife's poor judgment and infidelity are deeply regrettable, the two of you managed to build a life together and move beyond it. Sometimes people forget what they need to forget in order to function. Accept it and use your quarantine time to do something more positive than playing "20 Questions."
DEAR ABBY: My boss has been making passes at me for the last five months, even though I have told him it makes me uncomfortable. We went out to dinner once, and he is insisting that we do it again. How do I say no to this married man and still keep my job? -- UNCOMFORTABLE IN THE SOUTH
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Ask your employer if he is satisfied with your job performance. Tell him a social relationship with a married man is not what you signed on for and, if he becomes punitive, document it and point out that what he is doing could be considered sexual harassment.
