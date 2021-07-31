DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, I met a wonderful man online. He's from Wales in the U.K. He's 21 years younger than I am, so, naturally, I'm cautious about how our relationship will hold up through the years. (He's 42; I'm 63.)
He says I am everything he's dreamed of, and more. He's nonjudgmental, kind, sweet and very witty. His intelligence amazes me. I love and respect him more than any person I have ever known. Is it possible to have a long-lasting relationship when there is this kind of age difference? -- FOUND MR. WONDERFUL
DEAR FOUND: It is possible, but it is unusual. If you know this person only online, I caution you to get to know him, his family and his friends IN PERSON before making any formal commitments. I say this because he may not actually be the person he is representing himself to be, and women in your situation have been taken advantage of. This man may be married. Because of this, you should never send him money, even if it's only a "temporary loan."
DEAR ABBY: My sister is the worship leader at our church, but I sometimes fill in for her. When I do, I receive a lot of compliments in the form of comparing the two of us. For example, "Your sister is great, but I like it better when you sing." It makes me uncomfortable because I want us both to do well in life. I have no desire to outshine my sister. How can I correct this when it happens without shaming the person? -- EMBARRASSED IN AURORA
DEAR EMBARRASSED: Make a list of things your sister does better than you in her capacity as worship leader. Then respond to the compliment by saying, "Thanks for the kind words, but my sister is better than I am at ...", and mention several of them.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 22 years but I have a strong affection for my male best friend, "Ryder." He's extremely easy on the eyes, so much so that even strangers comment on how handsome he is. Sometimes we nap together and take turns being the big spoon. Occasionally, he will put his tongue in my ear, and I think it's cute. My husband is OK with it and shows no signs of jealousy. I'm pretty sure my feelings are reciprocated because when Ryder looks at me with those big brown eyes, it's as though he is shooting love daggers my way, and he winks at me often.
Next week my husband and I are having eye exams. Would it be too much to ask him to get colored contacts to match our German shepherd? -- DIANA IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR DIANA: That's a doggone good question. Since your husband hasn't objected to the spooning and the licking, I'm sure he would fur-give you.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is getting married. Due to COVID restrictions, she had to cut back her guest list after sending "save the dates." She wrote nice letters to those who were now uninvited, explaining the situation and how devastated she was. Well, one of my two sisters received a letter, and my family is falling apart over it.
My daughter and her fiance chose to keep the people they were closest to and who are a part of their close church family. My sister did not meet that criteria. However, my daughter is extremely close to sister No. 2, who was invited.
I am helping to pay for the wedding, but because the situation has become so stressful for my daughter, I have chosen not to push the issue. I'm losing sleep and what's left of my relationship with my excluded sister over this. My mom is also devastated. The sister who was invited says I need to fix this. The shunned sister says she wouldn't come even if she was given a pity invite. I'm sick about this. How do I move forward? -- NAUSEOUS IN NEW YORK
DEAR NAUSEOUS: Regrettable as it is, what's done is done. Your shunned sister says she wouldn't attend your daughter's wedding if she were invited at this late date. Your daughter and her fiance issued those invitations without your input, and now they will suffer the consequences.
Move forward by apologizing to your sister for your daughter's unfortunate "mistake" and assuring her that your relationship with her is unchanged. If your sister is the only person in your family who wasn't on the guest list, she has a right to her hurt feelings and, frankly, I sympathize with her. But this should not create a permanent rift in your entire family.
DEAR ABBY: I've been in a relationship for six years with a man I'll call Hal. He has several children and is a great father to all of them. The mother of one of his children can't seem to get herself together. She is often homeless, and he always lets her into his home "because she's the mother of his youngest child." Hal and I don't live together, but I'm sick of her living with him. My family says I'm a fool. I try to be understanding, but being with a man who has a female living in his home is embarrassing. Am I wrong for feeling this way? -- UNEASY IN ALABAMA
DEAR UNEASY: You are not wrong. Is the woman Hal is sheltering mentally ill? Does she have an addiction problem? This arrangement IS unusual, and I can understand why it makes you uncomfortable. Continue the conversation with Hal, so he understands how you feel. Your family is trying to look out for you. Because it has been six years and your relationship with Hal has not progressed further, my advice is to recognize that it may be time to rethink this romance if what you want is an exclusive relationship.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is pregnant with her second child. Her first, my granddaughter, is 2, and the light of my life. I lovingly offered to take care of her when it's time for my daughter to have the baby. She's having a C-section, so she may be in the hospital for a couple days.
My daughter wants me to come to her house one day out of every weekend to learn my granddaughter's routine. I have spent several weekends at her house doing this, but not every weekend, as I work full time from home and also have a full-time rental business (30 rental units) that I manage with my fiance.
Recently, my fiance has taken ill and is bedridden. Everything, including his care, has fallen on me. When I called my daughter to tell her I wouldn't be able to come for the weekends because of his illness and my other responsibilities, she lost it and became hateful and confrontational. I tried explaining that this is, hopefully, a temporary situation and that I will still be able to do what I promised, to no avail. Nothing I said appeased her. We are not talking, and I really cannot endure another confrontation with her. I am at a loss as to what to do. -- SIDELINED IN FLORIDA
DEAR SIDELINED: Give your pregnant, possibly hormonal, daughter time to cool off, and then contact her again. See if the two of you can work out an arrangement that's sensible. You already have your hands full, and the additional responsibilities because of your fiance's illness may prevent you from caring for your grandchild as you had planned. If she unloads on you again, tell her you know she's disappointed and so are you, but you can't handle another abusive confrontation and end the conversation. She will manage. Trust me.
DEAR ABBY: My husband's daughter "Crystal" is married to "Jeremy," who is a racist. I know this because of comments he has made over the past five years. At our only granddaughter's first birthday celebration, my husband and Jeremy got into a heated argument (a little politics, a little racism). Since we live out of state, we were supposed to stay with them, but we had to leave. Jeremy started screaming at my husband, calling him a pedophile and some other awful names.
Crystal is demanding an apology from us and refuses to communicate or send photos of the baby until he does. My husband feels that Crystal's mind is made up and she will defend her husband no matter what, so there's no point. I hate that we're at an impasse. She has cut me off as well. Do you have any suggestions? -- CUT OFF IN THE SOUTH
DEAR CUT OFF: Crystal, whose views on race seem to coincide with her husband's, has you sidelined already. When your husband craves contact with his daughter and his grandchild, he will hold his nose, reach out and offer to mend fences. Until that happens, listen to what he is telling you and stay out of this mess.
DEAR ABBY: Is it appropriate to use dental floss in public? When my mom eats out, she uses dental floss while she is still at the table or while walking out of the restaurant. She thinks she's being discreet, but what she's doing is obvious.
When I ask her to stop, she says she can't stand having food in her teeth. I tell her to go into the restroom or do it outside, but she does neither and continues to floss. I'm hoping she'll listen to you and that you will back me up. -- ELLEN IN THE USA
DEAR ELLEN: I agree that flossing one's teeth in public is unsightly and something that should be done in private. If it becomes necessary, it should be done in the restroom. (Need I add that if there is mouth-rinsing, the sink should be cleaned afterward and any detritus stuck to the mirror removed?)
