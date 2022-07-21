DEAR ABBY: My 15-year-old daughter, "Nadia," has been friends with another girl, "Kelly," since they were 8. Over the years, I have had my concerns about Kelly because she lies. She can also be very manipulative, and she hasn't always treated Nadia well.

Nadia and I have had numerous conversations about this friend over the years, and I have expressed my feelings about Kelly's behavior. Sometimes Nadia would acknowledge Kelly's wrongdoings; other times she'd get upset and insist I was wrong. Either way, she seemed to have great loyalty to Kelly.

Over the years, Kelly's mother, "Brittany," and I became friends and, over the last two or three, we have grown very close. I allowed it to happen because I thought Kelly had matured. Unfortunately, I was wrong. Meanwhile, Nadia has been seeing more clearly what a difficult person Kelly is and is pulling away from her.

While I'm happy Nadia has found healthier friendships, I am worried about how this may affect my friendship with Brittany. She tends to be defensive about her kids and will probably not be able to see how much her daughter has hurt Nadia over the years. Advice? -- MOM PROBLEM IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR MOM: I do have some. STAY OUT OF IT. It's common for childhood friendships to wane. By now you should have realized friendships cannot be forced. All it does is breed resentment. Unless Brittany raises the subject, avoid discussing it. Cross your fingers and hope that Kelly might not even realize Nadia is less available. However, if Brittany asks, simply say that the girls' friendship, like other teen relationships, seems to have run its course.

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband has been incarcerated off and on for the last several years. The kids adore him and want nothing more than to spend time with him, even though I am the responsible parent who cares for them and provides for their needs.

I'm glad the kids are not angry with him, and I'm trying to be understanding about their need for love and acceptance from him (even though they are no longer young children). However, I can't help feeling anxious, angry and jealous because, in spite of his many poor choices, they prefer spending time with him more than with me.

He has always been an irresponsible parent, and it crushes them each time he goes back to jail. No matter what, they run to his rescue whenever he needs something, be it money, transportation, etc. How can I handle this in the best way for the sake of my children without causing stress on them and our relationship? -- STABLE PARENT IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PARENT: Please accept my sympathy. You have been forced into the role of the authoritarian parent, while your husband has adopted the role of loosey-goosey fun parent, which is how your children still regard him. It isn't fair, and I feel for you. But until they wise up on their own, there's nothing you can do about it. So try not to spend too much time dwelling on it. Live your life. When faced with a circumstance that's not likely to change soon, that's all anyone can do.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a lesbian. My girlfriend and I have been together for a couple of months now. We fell in love quickly and we're getting ready to move in together. I'm really excited about it, but an "incident" happened recently while we were spending time together.

We were watching TV, and I noticed she was on a website looking at women wearing bikinis. At first I thought, "Are you serious? Right in front of me?" So I looked over and asked her about it. She looked back at me and said, "What?" It made me feel incredibly insecure.

I know she loves me, but she doesn't understand how hurt I was seeing that. It made me feel like I'm not enough. What should I tell her? Should I break up with her? Or am I wrong to feel this way? -- TORN IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR TORN: Your relationship is new. Looking at pictures of people dressed in swimming attire is hardly indicative of a porn addiction or a hint that you are not "enough."

Before you two move in together, you both need to talk this through, and you ABSOLUTELY need to learn to deal with your feelings of insecurity because, if you don't, they could eventually drive away any of your love interests. Please, get to know each other for a longer period before taking your relationship to the next level by moving in.

DEAR ABBY: I'm 44 and divorced. I have no kids and I live with my parents. I didn't finish college but I do have a job in my field of study. I'm happy in my job, have some friends and am content to not date anyone ever again. However, I feel like I'm a failure.

I'd be embarrassed to go to a school reunion and have to tell my former classmates about my pathetic life. I was always the ambitious one in my circle of friends. I was the one who was going to make something of myself and have an amazing career, a husband and kids. My parents are disabled, and it does help that I live with them. I pay rent/utilities and for my own groceries.

How can I convince myself that I haven't made a complete mess of my life and that my circumstances don't mean my life has been wasted? -- SELF-CONSCIOUS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SELF-CONSCIOUS: While you may not have achieved the lofty goals you set for yourself when you were younger, you are being awfully hard on yourself by calling yourself a "failure." You have a job you love, in the field in which you want to work, and good friends. (In order to have friends, you have to be one.)

I assume the reason you are content to no longer date is past relationships didn't work out. If I'm right, that makes you a member of a very large club. Please try to remain open-minded, because one day you may meet someone you can care about and who will appreciate the value in you. And caring for your disabled parents is a heavy responsibility, and needs to take priority over a social life.

A way to counteract these self-defeating, negative feelings would be to concentrate every day on those things you HAVE accomplished, rather than what you perceive to be your shortcomings, instead of comparing yourself to others.

DEAR ABBY: My 38-year-old son is in jail for meth. He's been an addict for many years. I tried several times to help him, but he always relapsed. He has been in rehab. His mother and I divorced when he was 7. He was a great kid until the divorce. After that, he became distant and wouldn't talk much to me.

His mother tried to make up for the divorce by doing everything for him. When I wanted him to do something, like his homework, he would just sit and stare. I couldn't punish him because I was afraid he wouldn't want to come to my place when it was my weekend to have him. I did things with him and tried to show him I loved him, but I think he blamed me for the divorce. (It was my wife who wanted it.)

I don't think he ever loved me like a son normally loves his father, the way I loved and respected mine. He rejected any advice I tried to offer and paid no attention when I tried to teach him something.

I'm trying to decide if I want to contact him. I feel like I have always had to do the heavy lifting to try to have a relationship with him, and he made no effort at all to sustain one with me. If I never heard from him again, I really wouldn't miss him. All he has ever been is a taker. So I'm asking: Should I bother trying to get in contact with him while he is in jail? -- FRUSTRATED FATHER IN TEXAS

DEAR FATHER: Your son is sick -- an addict. That he is in jail will hopefully mean he can attain sobriety. Reach out to him one more time. He may believe you deserted him and his mother because she allowed him to believe it, which would explain his attitude toward you all these years. It might be of some benefit to him to be reminded that you love him and care about his well-being. Once he is clean, he may have a different attitude where you are concerned. If not, at least you tried.

DEAR ABBY: I have ended a four-year romantic relationship. When times were good, they were very good. I had some of the most joyful and wonderful experiences of my life with him, my children and his family. We were planning to spend the rest of our lives together.

However, when the going got rough, he started seeing other women and, later, was hateful to one of my tween children. Even as I write that last part, I am appalled. I know in my head the relationship had to end, yet I continue to cry over the loss every day, and my sleep remains disrupted.

What's the matter with me that I'm pining over a man who turned so sour? I should feel relieved, right? How can I help myself move through this? -- TOO MANY TEARS

DEAR TEARS: I sympathize with your disappointment. We have all been there. Now wipe your nose, dry those tears and remind yourself that, had the romance continued, you might have married someone who would verbally abuse your children and cheat on you. You aren't crying over the loss of "him" as much as grieving the loss of a dream that didn't come to fruition. Stay busy and focus harder on looking ahead, and you will move through this more quickly.

DEAR ABBY: I'm in a new relationship with a man I have known for 30 years. We had our own lives, married others, had kids and then split with our spouses. After all this time, we have finally gotten together and discovered we were made for each other. Neither of us has experienced this intense kind of love before.

My problem is that although he tells me often that he loves me and cannot see his life without me, he never compliments me -- whether I'm dressed up, or just putting on makeup and looking special. I compliment him all the time.

I have low self-esteem and insecurities due to previous abusive relationships. It's not like I want to hear it constantly, but it would be nice to hear it at least once in a blue moon. Also, there are times I don't think he finds me sexy or attractive. How can I express this without embarrassing us both? -- NEEDS VALIDATION IN NEW ENGLAND

DEAR NEEDS: Have you told this man what you have expressed to me -- that it's hurtful that when you make an extra effort to look nice for him, he seems to ignore it? Is he aware that you suffer from low self-esteem because of previous emotionally abusive relationships?

Honest communication is important, particularly in new relationships, as well as those between partners who have known each other for a long time although not on an intimate level. While the two of you are basking in the flowering of this unexpected passion, you still have to get to KNOW each other.

How he reacts to the conversation and whether he's willing to put forth some extra effort will tell you everything you need to know about a future with him.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069