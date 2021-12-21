DEAR ABBY: I'm responding to your request for comments about your answer to "Doggy Business" (Oct. 28). Please IMPLORE your readers not to put their dog's poop in their neighbor's garbage cans, even if the cans are on the street. This may seem harmless, but I live near a park and daily dog walkers use my trash can like it's a public service.

My garbage quickly fills with endless poop bags, sometimes between five and 10 a day. Garbage is collected only every other week in my community. I'm sure your readers can do the math. Then I end up having to work around all this poop, and not only does my garbage can perpetually stink to high heaven, but I have to be judicious with what I throw away myself.

Rough materials will rupture those bags and poop gets all over the inside of the can. I'm currently saving up to modify my property's retaining wall so I can keep the receptacles away from the street, but I'm at the mercy of dog owners until I can afford this renovation.

Please, if you have a dog, be a good neighbor. Be responsible for its waste. If you don't want to carry it, get your dog a harness or pack with a pocket, and dispose of it in your own can when you get home. -- PEEVED IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

DEAR PEEVED: I advised "Doggy Business" that disposing of his dog's waste in neighbors' garbage cans is a big no-no. After asking for readers' thoughts, an AVALANCHE of responses descended. The vast majority agreed with me, expressing disdain at the practice and explicitly sharing the messy, smelly details of their experiences.

Some areas require trash be placed in a large, sealed plastic bag in the receptacle. When garbage collectors pull the bag out, the small poop bags can spill out and the contents disperse onto the street. Worse, if the bags are thrown into a neighbor's garbage container AFTER collection, those bags remain at the bottom and smell for days.

Readers, encourage dog walkers to take a larger bag with them or wear a fanny pack with multiple compartments to transport their pets' "souvenirs" back to their own home.

DEAR ABBY: Our nosy children have been pressuring us to explain their inheritance. I'm appalled. I was taught that this is something for the parents to tell, not the kids to ask. Several friends of ours who are executors for their parents are now being questioned by siblings while the parent is sick and fighting for life. Please explain to readers what is the best etiquette with regard to inheritance. -- UNSURE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR UNSURE: I know this can be a sensitive subject, but it is also an important one. Although some may not agree with me, I happen to be in favor of open communication regarding money matters. Too often money (and the promise of it) is used to manipulate and control family members. This is not a matter of etiquette. If adult children are going to inherit, they need to learn early how to wisely and responsibly handle money. And, if circumstances change and the estate is affected, the heirs should be given as much forewarning as possible so they are prepared and not shocked.

DEAR ABBY: I was homeschooled K-12. I now have multiple master's degrees and work for a public school. I returned to my hometown and, with hard work and dedication, have moved up the career ladder in my district. While I love my job, I also value and respect the fact that my mom chose to homeschool me. I can't change my childhood, so I embrace all of those who are part of a village to raise and educate children.

My challenge comes when I am asked what year I graduated, or other questions about my schooling. (They assume that since this is my hometown, I attended school in the same district in which I work.) If I reply with, "I was homeschooled," I get shocked silence, and feel I must somehow justify my mom's choice to homeschool me (something over which I had no control).

This isn't just from colleagues, but also parents and staff. In addition, our district likes to feature alumni who work at the district and who chose to return to their hometown to give back. Well, I meet one of those criteria, but I cringe when they mistakenly announce my name as an alumna in a public forum, not knowing how to handle it. Please advise. -- EDUCATION LOVER IN ARIZONA

DEAR EDUCATION LOVER: I think it is time for you to stop being self-conscious about the kind of education your mother gave you, which equipped you to attain not one, but multiple graduate degrees. Rather than "cringe" and hide the fact that you are not an alumna from the district, discuss this with the administrators, so the error can be corrected.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for seven years. He provides financially for our family, while I work part-time. My husband is an "open book" when it comes to discussing our personal finances with others, while I am extremely private about this type of information.

Recently, our neighbors stopped by, and he told them what we paid for some work we had done on our house, which they did not ask to know. I was appalled that he did it, and asked him after they were gone not to tell people such private information. I'm very uncomfortable discussing our salaries with others, while he thinks it's something for all to know.

We're a middle-class family, and I'm by no means embarrassed by our finances, but I think it's preferable to abstain from discussing these matters with others. He thinks it's rude not to tell people what we pay for things and how much we make and save. Is it common practice to discuss personal finances with others? -- PRIVATE LADY IN NEW MEXICO

DEAR PRIVATE LADY: Rude?! Nowhere is it written that people "have" to discuss their finances with anyone other than one's spouse, immediate family or CPA. Keeping quiet about financial matters is not a breach of etiquette; it's good judgment. What your husband is doing could be perceived as bragging, which creates resentment and jealousy rather than impresses others, and anyone who reads my column knows it can drive people away.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I were divorced six years ago. Our 26-year-old daughter has always been close to her mother and my former in-laws. When my ex and I separated, she was 20. When we divorced a year later, she sided with her mother, which I expected. Since the divorce, I have seen my daughter only at Christmas and on Father's Day. She does not visit me or communicate with me otherwise.

I have continued to be open and generous with her, and she sends me a list of items I can choose for her birthday and Christmas. I have bought her the jewelry, electronics and other higher-end items she requested. She doesn't seem to want my involvement in her life unless it satisfies her material desires.

Should I continue to be so generous with her because she's my daughter, or does a time come when it needs to end? I would hate to lose her, but it is obvious that she has let me go. Should I do the same? -- DAD OF DIVORCE IN CANADA

DEAR DAD: I think so. In fact, I think you should have become less generous when she started distancing from you. Not knowing the reason for your divorce, I can't guess why she "sided" with her mother and her mother's parents. If the reason was infidelity on your part, rather than a mutual agreement that the marriage wasn't working, I could understand the dynamics of what has been going on. But relationships are supposed to be reciprocal -- at least on some level. This one clearly isn't, so under these circumstances, I wouldn't blame you for closing your wallet. Send her a card with a small gift of YOUR choosing this Christmas and see how that goes.

DEAR ABBY: I have decided not to socialize with anyone in my apartment building. We are a community, but I have lost two so-called friends because I wasn't "flexible enough" to make shopping trips on a whim. Another person complained that I knocked on the door too early or phoned too early. I didn't do these things with malice. I just didn't know.

I have always had problems interacting with others. And now, as always, it is better for me and others that I isolate. Abby, I am writing this letter to vent. Relationships are harder for some of us. What do you think? -- ALONE FOR NOW

DEAR ALONE: Relationships are about two-way communication. If someone dropped you because you called or knocked on their door too early, all they had to do was say, "I'm never up before 10, so please don't try to interact with me before then." The people who were angry because you couldn't (I assume) drive them on their errands were looking for a ride, not friendship. Please stop blaming yourself for this. And please do not allow others to judge you or make you isolate yourself. Someone may move into that "community" who would love to have you as a friend, so please stay open-minded.

DEAR ABBY: I had a relationship with a wonderful woman for almost six years. During the course of our relationship, I purchased a rather expensive precious stone -- exactly what she wanted -- with the intent of giving it to her as a promise ring. (Neither of us are fans of the institution of marriage.) We have since gone our separate ways, but we still communicate.

Because it was purchased for her, I am tempted to give her the stone. At the same time, I have entertained the notion of keeping it and giving it to my future life partner, should I meet someone I care for that deeply. Your guidance would be greatly appreciated. -- ROMANCING THE STONE

DEAR ROMANCING: Promise rings symbolize the promise of a proposal of marriage. In the case of your former girlfriend, it didn't pan out. Because the two of you still communicate, why not mention to her that you have the stone and ask if she would like to have it. If she says no, you can always offer it to someone else, although I can't promise the lady will be eager to receive a souvenir of a failed relationship.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0