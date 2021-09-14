DEAR ABBY: I've been seeing a man, "Carson," on and off for about five years. Last year, when I asked him if we were exclusive, he quickly said no, so I went and slept with an ex and became pregnant. I didn't reach out to Carson because I thought the baby belonged to my ex, but when the baby was born I quickly realized she might be Carson's. When I told him, he immediately denied she was his but still rekindled our relationship. Abby, he disappears frequently and doesn't answer my calls. What should I do? Leave him? Stay? I do love him. -- HOPELESS ROMANTIC IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR HOPELESS ROMANTIC: Have your child DNA-tested. If it proves she IS Carson's, he should be contributing to his daughter's support. (The same goes for anyone else you think could be the father.) It's important that you understand this man behaves the way he does because he is not in love with you and doesn't care about your feelings. He sees other women, just as he did the first time around. If this is the way you want to be treated, continue this relationship. If, however, you think you deserve something -- ANYthing -- better, end this poor excuse for a romance now.

DEAR ABBY: My mother-in-law, "Gladys," has never liked to shop from a gift list. She prefers to look on her own for a gift she thinks the person would like. My problem is, most of the things she buys are atrocious.