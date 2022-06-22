DEAR ABBY: My husband was forced into sex at the age of 12 by an older female. He has expressed how humiliated he felt and that he made it his mission to never feel inadequate again. He gets his "knowledge" of satisfying a woman through porn. I have tried to explain to him that what he's seeing is only a performance put on for the male viewer.

I have tried more than once to show him what really makes a woman "tick," but he insists I don't know what I'm talking about and that I'm lying to him! I have tried every gentle approach to avoid hurting his feelings. I know from family members' comments about his bedroom having been a "revolving door" for women that he probably didn't use much discernment in his past.

How can I move forward when I feel like he's stuck in the past? I know being sexually abused causes all kinds of trauma. He insists he's over it, but his actions tell me otherwise. I'm pretty sure I'm not his first unsatisfied partner because all his other relationships have ended because they were "crazy, stupid, fat, unfaithful ..." I don't want to give up on him. Please help. -- PATIENT WIFE IN FLORIDA

DEAR WIFE: Talking to your husband must be like talking to a wall. Solid marriages are built on trust and good communication, and your husband seems capable of neither. I admire your perseverance. The fact that he may have never had counseling to deal with what he went through as a child is regrettable. It could help even now.

A licensed sex therapist might be able to help your husband see that you are not lying to him when you tell him that what pleases one woman might not please another. If you can't make him understand what makes you "tick," then cross your fingers and hope the therapist can get the message across.

DEAR ABBY: My 40-year-old nephew, "Randy," hasn't spoken with his sister, "Elyse," in five years because of a disagreement about the resolution of their father's trust. When they visited me four years ago, he wouldn't speak to her.

Elyse and her husband later announced they were adopting a baby. Randy visited me alone six months later, and I suggested, without success, that he put this aside until after the adoption. During the adoption, she became pregnant and had a second child. Randy still hasn't seen or talked with her or his niece and nephew. Our relationship has deteriorated since.

Randy and Elyse tried a mediator last year, again without success. (I should mention he doesn't speak with his mother, either.) He has dodged any further discussion about the situation. I'm at a loss. We were all so close, and I miss him, but I can't accept his actions anymore. Any suggestions? -- UNCLE IN PAIN

DEAR UNCLE: In some families, blood is thicker than water. Your nephew appears to feel that money is thicker than blood. As much as you might wish to do it, you can't change him. Because his unwillingness to relent is causing you pain, limit your interactions with him and maintain your relationship with Elyse, the children and Randy's mother.

DEAR ABBY: My brother dated an alcoholic for years. "Jenny's" drinking progressively worsened to the point we could no longer have a conversation with her. She was a sloppy, emotional drunk and lied about her drinking to my brother. He finally became unhappy and recently broke off the relationship. His adult children, our dad, my husband and I are supporting him and encouraging him toward more healthy relationships. We are proud of him for making this move.

The challenge is our mom, who is a daily drinker. She misses her drinking buddy and continues to hang out with Jenny. My brother has told Mom it makes it harder for him to make a clean break, but she continues to meet regularly with Jenny.

I told Mom I have chosen not to contact Jenny because it hurts my brother. Mom responded that she will continue to see her, and that they don't talk about my brother (not true), so she can't understand the problem. Are we unfair for preferring a clean break for everyone? -- GOING FORWARD IN THE WEST

DEAR GOING FORWARD: You are not unfair, but this isn't your decision. It is your brother's and your mother's. Of course she doesn't want to give up her drinking buddy! You stated that she drinks every day. One of the warning signs of alcoholism is when someone's drinking disrupts relationships. Your mother's drinking is now negatively affecting her relationship with her husband, her son and you.

Because it appears she's unwilling to give up her drinking and gossip sessions with Jenny, it might be helpful for the rest of you to attend some Al-Anon meetings and learn to cope with this. You will find meetings are available online and almost everywhere if you visit al-anon.org/info.

DEAR ABBY: My mother, who died recently, wasn't subtle about favoring my younger sister. My sister, "June," is grief-stricken and talks about our mother positively -- a lot. Our mother was cruel to me at times, and June knows it, but she continues to talk glowingly about her. I want to say to her, "She may have been an angel to YOU, but she was a b---- to me my entire life," but, of course, I don't. I would just like to forget all about her.

When June does this, I usually remain silent. I want to be supportive, but at the same time, I think my feelings are important and should be respected. What should I do? -- GRIEVING LESS IN WISCONSIN

DEAR GRIEVING LESS: When your sister starts up about what a wonderful mother your abuser was, remind her, as tactfully as you can, that you didn't benefit from the same treatment. Then express that, while you sympathize with her loss, you no longer wish to discuss your mother with her. If she needs to vent about her sadness and loss, she should do it with other relatives or close friends or join a grief support group as many people do. After that, if she raises the subject again -- as she may -- shift the topic to something else.

DEAR ABBY: My niece is getting married this spring, which has created a dilemma for my immediate family. When the save-the-date cards went out, she addressed them only to the women in the family. We thought it was a mistake at first, but now the invitations have arrived, and they are also addressed to the women only.

My husband and my son (her first cousin) feel slighted. My son's wife was invited, but she doesn't know the bride at all. It seems the bride has a limited number of guests she can invite for the venue. She also has a large number of friends and the groom's family attending.

Out of respect for my son and my husband -- and a son-in-law who was also excluded -- we all will respond that we will not attend. I feel terrible not being able to see my niece walk down the aisle, but I'm not used to my spouse being ignored. Am I doing the right thing? -- PUZZLED IN FLORIDA

DEAR PUZZLED: Before you refuse the wedding invitation, call your niece and ask if she is intentionally excluding the men. Because women make most of the social arrangements, she may not have realized that EACH guest's name must appear on the invitation. Rather than an attempt to exclude family members because their chromosomes are not the same as hers, this may simply have been an etiquette boo-boo.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 35 years and have a recurring problem with no solution in sight. My wife sets frozen meat on the counter to thaw. She says she can't count on thawing it in the fridge because it takes too long and interferes with her meal planning. Her mother has always done it this way, and no one has ever gotten sick. I try talking to her but it only ends up in a fight. Any suggestions would be appreciated. -- RISKY IN ILLINOIS

DEAR RISKY: The Food and Drug Administration has issued guidelines about food preparation because people have gotten VERY sick when it wasn't done properly. Over the last 10 or 15 years, conditions in some of our slaughterhouses and agricultural operations have deteriorated, and consumers have died because of it. Whether you can convince your wife to change her ways, I can't predict. But you might be doing her a favor if you visit fda.gov and print out some information for her and your mother-in-law. Better to be safe than sorry.

DEAR ABBY: My wife is part of a Christmas cookie exchange with her sisters-in-law and her mother. Three of them make beautiful, tasty cookies. The other one's cookies aren't very good, so the others don't put them on their trays. Instead, they happily accept them and then "give them away."

I believe someone should reach out to this woman and "gently" suggest she make a different kind of cookie so she isn't wasting her time, energy and money. I have been told to stay out of it. Your thoughts? -- WASTE OF COOKIES IN NEW YORK

DEAR WASTE OF COOKIES: Ideally, the woman might want to know that her cookie isn't well-liked. In the real world, however, her feelings might be hurt. You have been outvoted. Right now, everybody's happy. If the temptation to say something becomes overwhelming, put a "good" cookie in your mouth and keep it shut.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I got married during the pandemic in a short ceremony. Our first year of marriage has been less a honeymoon than a nightmare. He tends to be hotheaded. He fights dirty with name-calling, which he had occasionally done previously, but since we've been living together, it happens more often.

We are trying marriage counseling, but all of his temper tantrums and antics have made me see him in a different, negative light. He's now talking about growing our family. He can be very sweet and thoughtful, but I don't even know if I still like him at this point.

I'm also wondering if I'm just better alone because I like my space and time to myself. Maybe I'm settling with the current situation when there could be someone better out there. I know the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Is this something I need to give some time to see how it plays out, or should I end it, the sooner the better? -- HONEYMOON-LESS IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR HONEYMOON-LESS: The pandemic has stressed many marriages, but with the quarantines relaxing there should be less pressure and confinement. Has it helped? Whether your hot-tempered husband is capable of changing his behavior is something that may be revealed during the counseling.

You didn't mention how long the two of you have been seeing a therapist, but if it has been more than six months with no improvement, it's fair to assume he isn't likely to change, and the marriage should end. In the meantime, use the most powerful form of birth control you possibly can so you don't find yourself pregnant and trapped in a marriage from which you cannot escape.

DEAR ABBY: My mom is in a home for dementia patients, and Dad was living in their big house by himself. He couldn't sell it until everything was settled with my mom. Because he was very lonely, I decided to let him move in with me. We agreed he would pay $320 a month. I needed the money and thought it was fair. My roommate pays $400 a month, but I was OK with Dad paying less.

When my sister found out, she was very upset that I was charging Dad. She had him move out that day, so now he sleeps at my brother's and spends most of the day at his house.

When I turned 18 and lived at home I paid rent, so I saw nothing wrong with it. Now I am an outcast. No one talks to me except my dad, by phone. I am very depressed about this and feel suicidal. I suffer from anxiety and depression, see a therapist and have been on meds for years. Am I wrong, and how do I fix this? -- GOOD SON IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR GOOD SON: If you haven't done so already, talk about this with your therapist. It is very important that he or she knows you are having suicidal thoughts and that they persist. You did NOTHING "wrong." Your father agreed to the arrangement, and he should have made that clear to your sister. She was wrong to interfere, and she seems to wield a disproportionate amount of power in your family. I can't fix that and neither can you, so you will have to find ways of coping not only with your depression but also with her. You have my sympathy.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0