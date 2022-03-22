DEAR ABBY: I have been dating "Brent" for four years. Prior to meeting him, I was divorced with two children. Brent shows little interest in my kids' lives. He doesn't want us to live together before the kids are out of the house, and he never plans to get married. (My youngest is 10.)

Even if he would agree to move in now, I don't want to move to his city because my kids need to be close to their school, their friends and their father. Brent doesn't want to relocate because it's heavily populated and he thinks my town is geared more toward a younger generation.

I really would like to take our relationship to the next level. I have been trying to do it for four years, but he ignores my subtle hints. I can't imagine life without him. I have even considered getting pregnant to make this relationship go further, in spite of knowing he doesn't want a baby. Advice? -- GETTING DESPERATE IN THE HEARTLAND

DEAR GETTING DESPERATE: You have wasted four years of your life on the wrong man. Brent is centered on himself and would be a negative, disruptive influence in your children's lives. Your first responsibility must be to them. If they were miserable, you would be too. Trust me on that.

As to the idea of "trapping" him by becoming pregnant in spite of the fact that he doesn't want to be a father -- I DON'T RECOMMEND IT! You could get a rude awakening and end up parenting a child you didn't really want all by yourself. So start imagining a life without him. It will be a happier one that way.

DEAR ABBY: I have a co-worker I enjoyed talking to and being around. I'm 27, and she is 41. We used to sit together at lunch and during our break. All of a sudden, she stopped sitting with me during the first break but she still ate with me at lunch. Then she stopped eating with me at lunch!

I asked her if I said or did anything wrong and she said no. I asked her if she was avoiding me or had found something wrong, and she insisted there was nothing wrong and I worry too much. So now I sit alone and she sits somewhere else by herself with her phone. I was nice to her. We talked about our day and sometimes shared snacks during the break. All that is gone now.

I know people grow apart, but it stings. Being an adult means moving on, but when something happens for no apparent reason, there has to be an explanation. Can you share your insight on this dilemma? -- LUNCHING ALONE

DEAR LUNCHING ALONE: There is always a reason. Perhaps you should believe your co-worker when she says you didn't do or say anything wrong. What may have changed are her circumstances. You mentioned that rather than sit with you, she now sits alone with her cellphone. It's possible that something is going on with her family -- or her personal life that requires her attention. I know it stings, but you have to let it go. Find someone else to socialize with during breaks. It would be less painful if she explained it to you, but your co-worker may be a private person.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my fiance for six years (engaged for almost two). We have a 4-year-old daughter. During the six years we have been together, he has been employed for only two. He has been trying to start a business for the last two years, but it's still not working. The stress of work, taking care of our child and trying to figure out how to pay the bills is literally killing me. If it wasn't for his mother's help, I would have had a nervous breakdown by now.

I don't know how to get through to him that he needs to step up and figure out how to contribute to our family without him getting defensive. I am burning out fast and on the fence about leaving him. (I am almost there.) My family thinks I would be happier if I just left, but I'd feel guilty about leaving his mother in a bad situation. Any advice? -- DRAINED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DRAINED: Think about what is best for your daughter. If you become physically or emotionally sick from stress and cannot work, how will your child be provided for? Suggest your fiance take a part-time job to bring in money, but still allow time for him to develop his business. If he refuses, take your daughter and leave until he gets back on his feet financially.

DEAR ABBY: Our daughter, who is 12, has this idea that when she finishes school, she wants to be a professional gamer. She believes she will make a ton of money at it. I never tell her she can't do something because I want her to know how capable she is. I just would like her to aspire to help mankind in a more worthwhile way.

She is, and always has been, very popular among her peers. She has a likable personality and a kind heart. What can I say to my daughter to help her understand there are so many other things she can do with her life? I have been saving money for her to use as she chooses when she becomes of legal age. I don't want to give it to her unless she develops higher aspirations for herself. What is your best advice? -- MOTIVATING MAMA IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MAMA: Your daughter is 12! (If it is of any comfort to you, when I was her age my "dream" was to be 5'9" and sing the blues standing under a blue spotlight wearing a black velvet dress. I'm 5'2", and my best singing is done in the shower.) I can guarantee that your daughter's aspirations will expand more than once before she's of legal age. In the meantime, "suggest" to her that there are many rewarding ways to succeed in this world, among them the satisfaction one gets from helping one's fellow man (or woman). And encourage her to volunteer and branch out into other areas to expand her possibilities and opportunities.

DEAR ABBY: My teenage grandson plays on his middle school's football team. He is a great player, but the team never wins. It's hard to watch him play his heart out when the team loses in the 38-0 range. I'm proud of his efforts, and I want to encourage him to continue to do his best no matter what the final score is. Do you have any suggestions on the healthiest way to sympathize with him about the loss without discouraging him? -- PROUD OF HIM IN THE WEST

DEAR PROUD OF HIM: I think what you are already doing is the right approach. By attending these events, you are telling your grandson how proud you are of the fact that he gives his all when he competes and that you respect him for it. Then take him out for a postgame dinner and a treat.

DEAR ABBY: My wife works from home, and we are having a disagreement about the home workspace. She says I interrupt her too much and shouldn't talk to her so often. While I agree with that, I don't agree with her roaming around the house with her laptop while she's in meetings. If I turn on the TV, listen to music or talk on the phone, she gets upset.

I have been digging my heels in saying I'm entitled to enjoy my own home and she should either stay in her home office or go to a coffee shop. To me, what she's doing is like taking your laptop into the work break room and telling people to be quiet because she's in a meeting.

I know her job is stressful and she gets anxious, so now I'm torn. Am I unrealistic to expect her not to make our entire house her office? -- WALKING ON EGGSHELLS

DEAR WALKING: People create home offices for a reason. It's a dedicated, organized place to work. Your wife should not be "roaming the house" with her laptop and insisting you maintain complete silence. Ideally, some physical boundaries should be set that equitably divide the house between her "office" and the "rest of the house."

Another suggestion might be for you to find some activity away from your home a couple of mornings or afternoons a week -- a part-time job, a sport or volunteering -- while she's busy in meetings. This might provide you with more social contact. The two of you should have a (calm) discussion and see what works for you.

DEAR ABBY: I got engaged a while back. In the midst of wedding planning, the question of who will walk me down the aisle has come up. My fiance despises my father (he's witnessed the damage my dad has done to me), but I forgave Dad and feel neutral about his presence. My mom has voiced -- begged, actually -- that I allow her and Dad to give me away since she didn't have either parent there for her wedding.

I don't have an opinion on the subject. My mom for sentimental reasons does. But my future husband can't bear the sight of my dad. This is causing me so much anxiety, I have thought about calling the whole thing off on more than one occasion.

If I oblige my mom, my fiance will be unhappy (to say the least), and if I oblige my fiance, I'll break Mom's heart. I can find no middle ground here and feel as if I lose on both sides. Any advice on how to proceed? -- TORN BRIDE-TO-BE

DEAR TORN: This is your and your fiance's wedding. It should not be influenced by your mother's history. I do have a suggestion: Rather than make yourself sick with anxiety, walk YOURSELF down the aisle. Many modern brides do it these days. Your mother could give a reading or sit with your father in the front row and cheer you on. Who escorts you down the aisle should not be decided by her.

P.S. Have you thought about how your fiance's antipathy for your father may affect your marriage? What's happening now isn't conducive to a happy marriage. Before you step foot on that trip down the aisle, it needs to be resolved. Family counseling might help the four of you, because once you tie the knot, your fiance will be part of the family.

