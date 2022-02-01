HAPPY NEW YEAR TO MY ASIAN READERS WHO CELEBRATE THE LUNAR NEW YEAR: The Year of the Tiger begins today. Those born in the Year of the Tiger are brave, competitive, unpredictable and confident. Famous Tiger Year people are Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Queen Elizabeth II. I am wishing a happy, healthy new year to all who are celebrating this holiday. -- LOVE, ABBY

DEAR ABBY: My 55-year-old husband and I have been married more than 25 years. Our marriage has been challenging, but we now have three adult sons to help succeed in the world, one of whom has a chronic severe health condition.

My biggest problem is my husband won't stop pointing out how much he notices I'm aging. He says I'm going downhill. I don't ask for his opinion or open the discussion. If I'm not "in the mood" after he has been staring at his phone for hours, probably looking at nude women as I've seen him do many times, he calls me a shriveled-up prune.

He also constantly comments about younger women on TV, in the movies or even on the local news, and says things like, "Where's that juicy young blonde who was on the news before?" Or he tells me how much I resemble an old woman on TV who looks like she's 20 years older than I am. He also never fails to point out young women who still have their "baby fat," which I don't.

He says he loves me and hugs and kisses me every day, but then he acts so creepy I don't want him touching me. He is really starting to disgust and confuse me. He knows how I feel about this. Now he's telling me I'M crazy because of how I feel about his behavior. I don't know why he's acting like this. It seems like he's looking for an excuse to stray. I have been told before that he has incurable narcissism. -- FADING IN WASHINGTON

DEAR FADING: Couples are supposed to love each other for who they are, not their appearance. Your husband is emotionally abusive. His hostility is blatant. That he would expect you to have sex with him with after hours on his cellphone -- and no foreplay -- is incredibly naive.

Could he be deliberately trying to sabotage your marriage? A marriage and family therapist might be able to get to the bottom of this, but if counseling doesn't help, you may have to let your adult sons fend for themselves and start taking care of yourself.

DEAR ABBY: I have this friend I have known since I was 9. She's a very good friend, but she doesn't get along with my boyfriend. They fight, and when they do, I'm stuck in the middle. I have spoken to both of them many times and asked them to coexist for my sake. They both try hard, but we all feel like we are walking on eggshells -- especially me. How do I handle being with them for holiday celebrations and special occasions at my apartment? -- UNEASY IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR UNEASY: I wish you had mentioned which one is causing these "fights." Mature individuals opt to "agree to disagree" and change the subject, rather than allow an argument to degenerate into open conflict. Explain this to both of them, and the next time you are caught in the middle, ask the person who picked the fight to do that -- or leave. And, if things don't get better, celebrate with them separately as often as possible.

DEAR ABBY: I was sexually assaulted by my cousin's boyfriend a short while ago, and it was hard for me to process. When I told my cousin about it, she acknowledged that it wasn't OK, but made it all about her. Although we are extremely close, I didn't get the type of support I was hoping for. In the end, she got back with him, and casually contacts me trying to sweep things under the rug.

I have been sitting on a message for a couple of weeks that I want to send to her, telling her I don't want to be in contact with her for a while. It's hard for me, because we're family. Because nobody knows the whole story, everyone is quick to think I'm the one "isolating" her from my life. What do I do, Abby? -- STUCK AND LOST IN NEW YORK

DEAR STUCK AND LOST: The person who assaulted you is a predator, and your cousin appears to be clueless. Inform her that, under the circumstances, as long as her boyfriend is in the picture, you will be keeping your distance because you no longer feel safe around him.

And please, rather than stay silent about what her boyfriend did to you, TELL your friends and family what happened. Contact the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network for support and guidance. (It's the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the U.S.) The toll-free number to call is 1-800-656-HOPE, or if you prefer, chat online at rainn.org. Whether you were assaulted or raped, file a police report so it will be on record in case he does it to someone else, which he may.

DEAR ABBY: My son and daughter-in-law are divorcing after almost 10 years. We love them both, and the divorce is amicable. They own a home, and my DIL is staying there.

My son is very easygoing and doesn't need the "finer" things in life. He has a truck. He built a small camper in the back, and there is a camper shell. We have asked him to move back in with us. He's going to school with about two years to go, and also works a full-time job. They had a fair amount of savings, but he doesn't want to buy a house right now. He thinks that since he is happy living in his truck, he should do that rather than waste money on an apartment. Rent is very high in our area so I understand, but we have a finished basement that he could live in.

I worry about him sleeping in his truck every night, so I text him every night with a quick note. Am I being too much of a "helicopter mom"? I realize he has lived on his own since he was 19. (He is now 34.) -- LOVING PARENT IN UTAH

DEAR PARENT: You have extended the offer. I assume that when the weather turns cold or he needs to take a shower or do a load of laundry, you have let him know that he is welcome to avail himself of your hospitality -- and have a nice dinner -- anytime he wishes. There are "helicopter" moms and "hell-i-copter" moms. You are neither. You are a loving, caring mom.

DEAR ABBY: I need advice on hot tub etiquette. If I were to invite a nudist lady to soak with me in a hot tub, would it be impolite for me to ask her to wear a mask? -- RAY IN NEW YORK

DEAR RAY (OF SUNSHINE ON A CLOUDY DAY): Thank you for writing. If you are unaware of someone's antibody status, do not invite ANY stranger to get naked with you unless you are wearing a full-body condom, regardless of how tempted you are.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together 23 years. A few years ago, he told a friend of his he wasn't in love with or attracted to me. I'm the same 5-foot-6-inch, 135-pound woman he married. Recently, he has become increasingly short-tempered.

He gets angry at every driver on the road, he destroyed the vacuum when it stopped working and recently went after our 10-pound rescue dog for peeing when he yelled at him. I intervened when he started screaming that he would kill the dog. He then turned on me, yelling and breaking things.

I've never seen him this angry, and I am afraid it's escalating and he will physically harm the dog or me. Is it time to leave? He's no longer the man I married. -- FEARFUL IN TEXAS

DEAR FEARFUL: What you are describing is not normal behavior. Contact your doctor about the drastic change in your husband's personality because it could be symptomatic of a serious illness. After that, the next time he presents a physical danger, call the police and ensure your safety by leaving. And if you do, take your rescue dog with you.

DEAR ABBY: I am about to start my new college experience, but I have a few concerns. I'm very picky, and I enjoy my alone time. I like to keep my space clean and tidy, and I'm afraid my roommate(s) will be slobs and I'll end up cleaning up after them. I also need alone time so I can focus on myself to recoup after a long day. When I'm here at home I will usually do that in my bedroom. But if I have roommates, that will be difficult to do. I guess I'm asking how to find a happy medium so my roommates and I can be at peace at all times. -- WANTS TO PREPARE

DEAR WANTS: Because you didn't specify how many roommates you will be sharing your space with, I will assume there are more than one -- which may place you in the minority. Be open and honest with them about your desire for neatness and tidiness. They may not be as particular as you are, but it will provide you the opportunity to live with different kinds of people. As to the peace and quiet you crave, if adapting to each other's schedules isn't possible, consider heading to the library to find the peace and quiet you need. I wish you luck.

DEAR ABBY: I am retired, so I have free time on my hands. Recently, while doing a favor for a neighbor couple, I was standing on their porch when a board broke and one of my legs went through up to my thigh. They expressed concern at the time, and I told them I thought I was OK.

The next day, my knee and upper thigh were swollen and bruised. My leg is improving each day, and for that I'm thankful. This happened more than two weeks ago, and I have not gotten a phone call or anything else from these neighbors. Have people really gotten that insensitive, or am I making a big deal out of nothing? -- OLD SCHOOL IN GEORGIA

DEAR OLD SCHOOL: No, you are not making a big deal out of nothing. And yes, some people have become that insensitive. The reason for your neighbors' silence may be lack of empathy, or it could be fear of a lawsuit. Or they may have thought it was unnecessary to check further because you said you were OK.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

